Recycled Engineering Plastics Market to Reach $6.30 Billion by 2030: Worldwide Shift to Sustainable Materials Driving Growth

The global recycled engineering plastics market size is projected to reach USD 6.30 billion by 2030, with an anticipated CAGR of 4.97% during the forecast period. This market represents a significant segment of the sustainable materials industry, driven by the need for high-performance, eco-friendly polymers.

Recycled engineering plastics, sourced from post-consumer and post-industrial waste, are gaining traction in industries such as automotive, electronics, construction, and packaging. These materials provide a balance of mechanical strength, thermal stability, and chemical resistance, effectively replacing virgin plastics in high-demand applications.

Stringent sustainability regulations and a shift towards circular economy practices are propelling the mainstream adoption of recycled engineering plastics, especially in regions enforcing strict environmental policies. Key growth drivers include the global focus on reducing carbon footprints and effective waste management strategies. Companies are integrating recycled polymers to comply with mandates like extended producer responsibility (EPR) programs and minimum recycled content standards.

Advances in mechanical and chemical recycling technologies enhance the quality and applicability of recycled materials, expanding their use in areas such as automotive interiors, electronic housings, and sturdy packaging. As corporate sustainability initiatives and consumer awareness of eco-friendly materials rise, the market is set for ongoing growth.

Market participants are engaging in strategic moves like mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations. Notably, Azek, a manufacturer of outdoor living products, expanded its recycling capabilities in February 2024 by acquiring Northwest Polymers, specialists in post-industrial and post-commercial plastic recycling.

Recycled Engineering Plastics Market Report: Highlights

Polycarbonate held the largest product type share, contributing USD 1.31 billion in 2024.

Mechanical recycling dominated the recycling process, with over 36.64% revenue share in 2024.

Automotive applications accounted for the largest market share at 33.61% in 2024.

Asia Pacific led the market, with companies employing closed-loop recycling to enhance resource efficiency and reduce dependency on virgin polymers.

China emerged as the leading manufacturer within the Asia Pacific, capturing around 33% of the regional revenue market share in 2024.

Companies Profiled

MBA Polymers, Inc.

Banyan Nation

Polyplastics Group

Covestro AG

Eastman Chemical Company

Trinseo

Veolia Environnement SA

Borealis

Dow Inc.

Polyvisions Inc.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $4.72 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.9% Regions Covered Global

