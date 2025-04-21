Automotive Sun Visors Present a $3.24 Trillion Opportunity by 2030: Global Market Size, Shares & Trends Analysis Report 2025 Featuring Irvin Automotive Products, Grupo Antolin, GUMOTEX & More

Dublin, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Sun Visor Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2025-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive sun visor market is poised for robust growth, with an estimated size of USD 2.46 trillion in 2024 and a projected CAGR of 4.7% from 2025 to 2030.

Key market drivers include the steady increase in vehicle production and sales worldwide. As vehicle manufacturing expands, the demand for essential components, including sun visors, also rises. In emerging markets, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region, the surge in disposable incomes and urbanization is boosting vehicle ownership, leading to heightened sun visor demand in nations like China and India.

A critical factor propelling market growth is the enforcement of stricter safety regulations by governments aiming to minimize accident risks. Global regulatory bodies are pushing for higher quality sun visors to effectively reduce glare and enhance driver visibility. As a result, automotive manufacturers are integrating advanced sun visor solutions to comply with these stringent standards.

Consumer preferences are shifting towards vehicles that offer superior comfort and convenience features. Modern sun visors now include multifunctional elements such as vanity mirrors, integrated lighting, and smart technologies like LCD visors with adjustable electronic tinting. These innovations are particularly popular in luxury vehicles, aligning with consumer expectations for advanced technological solutions in automotive design.

The rise of electric vehicles (EVs) is presenting new growth opportunities for the market. EVs often boast contemporary designs and advanced technologies, driving demand for customized sun visors that match the aesthetics and functionalities of these vehicles. Furthermore, the emphasis on energy efficiency and innovative design in the EV sector is encouraging manufacturers to produce specialized sun visors, supporting both market growth and sustainability goals within the automotive industry.

To address rising consumer expectations, modern sun visors are expected to offer more than basic sun protection. Features like integrated lighting, vanity mirrors, and smart functionalities, such as auto-dimming capabilities, are becoming standard. Meeting these demands poses a challenge to manufacturers, who must balance innovation and cost-effectiveness.

Global Automotive Sun Visor Market Report Segmentation

This detailed market report provides insights into revenue and volume growth at global, regional, and country levels, analyzing industry trends across various sub-segments from 2018 to 2030. Segmentation covers:

Vehicle Outlook: Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles

Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles Material Outlook: Fabric, Vinyl, Others

Fabric, Vinyl, Others Component Outlook: Conventional, LCD

Conventional, LCD Regional Outlook: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, MEA

Companies Profiled

Irvin Automotive Products, Inc.

Grupo Antolin

GUMOTEX

KASAI KOGYO CO., LTD.

Atlas Holdings

FOMPAK

Hayashi Telempu Corporation

Benecke-Kaliko AG

BRACE

Grios s.r.o.

BURSA OTOTRIM PANEL SANAYI VE TICARET A.S.

ContiTech AG

Magna International Inc.

ACME Specialty Manufacturing

Mirror Lite Company, Inc.

Report Highlights:

In-depth market analysis across major regions and segments

Competitive landscape with key player analysis

Insight into future trends shaping the market

Actionable recommendations for uncovering new revenue streams and strategic decision-making

Impact assessment of COVID-19 and adaptation strategies for evolving markets

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.46 Trillion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.24 Trillion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.7% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Information Procurement

1.4. Information Analysis

1.5. Market Formulation & Data Visualization

1.6. Data Validation & Publishing



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Segment Snapshot

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot



Chapter 3. Automotive Sun Visor Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.4. Industry Analysis Tools

3.5. Market Entry Strategies



Chapter 4. Automotive Sun Visor Market: Vehicle Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Automotive Sun Visor Market, by Vehicle: Key Takeaways

4.2. Vehicle Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2030

4.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Vehicle, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)



Chapter 5. Automotive Sun Visor Market: Material Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Automotive Sun Visor Market, by Material: Key Takeaways

5.2. Material Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2030

5.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Material, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)



Chapter 6. Automotive Sun Visor Market: Component Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Automotive Sun Visor Market, by Component: Key Takeaways

6.2. Component Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2030

6.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Component, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)



Chapter 7. Automotive Sun Visor Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Automotive Sun Visor Market: Regional Outlook

7.2. Regional Marketplaces: Key Takeaways

7.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)



Chapter 8. Automotive Sun Visor Market: Competitive Analysis

8.1. Recent developments & impact analysis, by key market participants

8.2. Company Categorization

8.3. Participant's Overview

8.4. Financial Performance

8.5. Vehicle Benchmarking

8.6. Company Market Share Analysis, 2024 (%)

8.7. Company Heat Map Analysis

8.8. Strategy Mapping

8.9. Company Profiles

