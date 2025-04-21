Fish Powder Markets and Companies Analysis Report 2025: Global Revenues to Hit $12.26 Billion by 2029 at 6.7% CAGR

Dublin, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fish Powder Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The fish powder market has witnessed significant growth, increasing from $8.82 billion in 2024 to an anticipated $9.47 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7.3%. This growth is driven by factors such as heightened consumer awareness of fish's nutritional benefits, increased demand for protein-rich functional food ingredients, and a shift toward natural ingredients. Additionally, the expansion of aquaculture and fisheries is emphasizing sustainable food sources, thereby boosting the market presence of fish powder in animal feed and pet food industries.

Looking forward, the fish powder market is projected to reach $12.26 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 6.7%. Key growth factors include the adoption of fish powder as a natural flavor enhancer and a focus on utilizing fish by-products. The market is also driven by the need for diets rich in omega-3 fatty acids and micronutrients, the inclusion of fish powder in cosmetics, and increased demand in sports nutrition. Emerging trends such as microencapsulation, clean labeling, innovative packaging, and fortification of foods with omega-3 supplements are also shaping the market landscape.

Consumer health consciousness significantly contributes to the fish powder market's growth. The rising incidence of lifestyle diseases, such as obesity and heart disease, fuels a preference for nutritious diets. Fish powder, rich in proteins and omega-3 fatty acids, satisfies this demand, thereby enhancing its appeal among health-conscious consumers. A 2022 survey by the International Food Information Council highlighted a trend where 52% of participants in the USA adhered to specific diet plans, underscoring a keen interest in healthy living.

Aquaculture expansion is a major driver of market growth. The global fisheries and aquaculture production was 223.2 million tons in 2022, as per the FAO. Fish powder's role in providing a protein-rich feed source is pivotal to aquaculture success, ensuring nutrient provision for cultivated aquatic organisms.

Technological advancements are revolutionizing the fish powder market as companies adopt innovative solutions. For instance, Cermaq Canada Ltd., a key player, implemented aeration technology from Poseidon Ocean Systems in January 2022 to reduce CO2 emissions drastically. Furthermore, MiAlgae's development of NaturAlgae, an omega-3 enriched powder using microalgae cultivated with Scotch whisky by-products, exemplifies sustainable feeding solutions. Such innovations not only offer nutritional benefits but also promote environmental sustainability by conserving resources and reducing ecological footprints.

In M&A activity, Scoular, a US-based agribusiness, acquired a frozen fish processing facility from Northwest Farm Food Cooperative in May 2023. This strategic move boosts Scoular's role in the pet nutrition industry by providing high-quality fish ingredients for pet food, contributing to sustainable practices by repurposing fish trimmings.

Major players in the market include Austevoll Seafood ASA, Omega Protein Corporation, and Daybrook Fisheries Inc., among others. These companies are pivotal in shaping the industry's landscape, offering diverse products from steam and flame-dried fish powders sourced from whole fish and by-products. Fish powder finds applications across various sectors, including food and beverages, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and animal feed.

The Asia-Pacific region remains a market leader, with Europe poised for the fastest growth. Countries actively partaking in the market include Australia, China, Japan, Brazil, Germany, and the US. The fish powder market comprises sales of fish protein concentrates, albumin, glue, and gelatin, reflecting both manufacturing and the sales ecosystem.

The fish powder market report addresses critical questions, such as identifying the largest and fastest-growing markets, understanding the market's connection to broader economic and demographic factors, and predicting future market dynamics. It covers the market's characteristics, size, growth prospects, segmentation, regional and national breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies.

The market's historic and forecast growth is traced by geography, with specific attention given to the impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, rising inflation, increased interest rates, and the COVID-19 legacy. Market segmentation includes categories by source, type, distribution channel, application, and end-user, offering a detailed view of sub-markets.

The competitive landscape section describes market nature, shares, and key financial transactions shaping the market. It highlights prominent companies such as Austevoll Seafood ASA, Omega Protein Corporation, Daybrook Fisheries Inc., Cermaq Group AS, and Kodiak Fishmeal Company.

By Source: Whole Fish; By-Product

Whole Fish; By-Product By Type: Steam Dried (SD) Fish Powder; Flame Dried (FD) Fish Powder

Steam Dried (SD) Fish Powder; Flame Dried (FD) Fish Powder By Distribution Channel: B2B; B2C

B2B; B2C By Application: Swine; Poultry; Aquaculture; Other Applications

Swine; Poultry; Aquaculture; Other Applications By End-User: Food And Beverages; Sports Nutrition and Dietary Supplements; Cosmetics and Personal Care; Pharmaceuticals; Animal Feed; Fertilizer

Regions Covered: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Key Countries Included: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain

Data includes time series of five years historic and ten years forecast, with details on ratios of market size and growth in relation to related markets, GDP proportions, and expenditure per capita. The report will be available in PDF, Word, and Excel Data Dashboard formats, ensuring easy data extraction and analysis.

Forecast Period 2025-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $9.47 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $12.26 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.7% Regions Covered Global

