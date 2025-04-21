INVESTOR ALERT: Investigation of Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC

ATLANTA, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether Open Lending Corporation (“Open Lending” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LPRO) complied with federal securities laws. On March 31, 2025, Open Lending reported its financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024, revealing that “for the fourth quarter of 2024, adjustments attributable to the Company’s profit share revenue forecast resulted in a negative change in estimate of $81.3 million, primarily due to heightened delinquencies and corresponding defaults associated with loans originated in 2021 through 2024.” Following this news, the price of the Company’s stock dropped.

