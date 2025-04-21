BlueGrace Logistics Announces 2025 LTL Summit at Tampa Headquarters

Tampa, FL, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlueGrace Logistics (BlueGrace), a leading Third-Party Logistics (3PL) provider operating within North America, is proud to host the 2025 LTL Summit on April 22, 2025 at our Tampa, FL headquarters, bringing together top Less-Than-Truckload (LTL) carriers, technology partners, and thought leaders from across the logistics industry

This exclusive two-day event will provide our LTL carrier network a unique opportunity to engage directly with the BlueGrace team—including representatives from Pricing & Procurement, IT, Managed Logistics, 3PL Sales, Partnerships, Marketing, Auditing, and Finance. These focused interactions are designed to foster transparency, innovation, and stronger alignment with our carrier partners.

Carrier Attendees Include: Southeastern Freight Lines, FedEx, Saia, Estes, XPO, ABF, AAA Cooper, TForce, and Roadrunner.

Strategic Partners: Shiplify and Cubiscan

Special Guest Speaker: Stifel will provide economic insight during a featured session.

The agenda features sessions such as “How BlueGrace Goes to Market,” “AI & Automation in LTL,” “Tactical Pricing,” and “Understanding Freight Opportunities.” Breakout tracks allow for candid discussions around scorecard success, density and accessorial strategies, and operational cost efficiency.

“This summit is about a real connection,” said Carly Bly, VP of LTL Pricing and Carrier Relations at BlueGrace. “We’re creating space for open, honest conversations—whether it’s about business strategies, service performance, or the future of tech in logistics. We want our carriers to leave with actionable insights, stronger relationships, and a clear sense of how we can grow and win together.”

Attendees will also be invited to share their perspectives on an exclusive episode of Logistics UnpluggedTM, our industry podcast and also enjoy some offsite networking events that showcase the best of Tampa—including a sunset dinner cruise on the bay.

The 2025 LTL Summit is a continuation of BlueGrace’s commitment to deepening carrier relationships, driving mutual success, and shaping the future of LTL shipping.

About BlueGrace Logistics

BlueGrace Logistics offers customizable transportation management solutions as a full-service Third-Party Logistics [3PL] provider that helps shippers manage their freight spend through industry leading technology with a large network of established carriers across the country. With 9 offices strategically located in major transportation hubs across the U.S. and Mexico, including national headquarters in Tampa. BlueGrace serves over 10,000 customers annually through its proprietary technology platform, BlueShip®, that has connectivity with more than 250,000 carrier suppliers. BlueGrace is part of the technology portfolio of Warburg Pincus, a leading global private equity firm. For more information on BlueGrace, visit www.mybluegrace.com.

