ZimVie Pioneers the Future of Molar Restoration with New Immediate Molar Dental Implant System

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZimVie Inc. (Nasdaq: ZIMV), a global life sciences leader in the dental implant market, today announced the launch of its Immediate Molar Implant System in the United States. ZimVie is expanding its already clinically proven TSX® and T3 PRO® Implant systems with an immediate molar solution, simplifying challenging clinical scenarios for providers and shortening treatment times for patients requiring molar implants.

Immediately replacing extracted molars with an implant can be difficult due to the complex multi-rooted anatomy and size of the tooth socket. ZimVie’s Immediate Molar Implant System includes specially engineered instrumentation that streamlines site preparation in molar extraction, making it a more controlled and predictable procedure. The system also offers optimized wide-diameter implants that better fit the implant site for unmatched primary stability while potentially reducing the risk of peri-implantitis by up to 20% through its proprietary DAE coronal surface technology. Restorative compatibility with ZimVie’s existing implant system minimizes switching costs.

Conventional treatment protocols involve molar extraction, followed by months of healing before an implant can be placed. The ZimVie Immediate Molar Implant System allows the implant to be restored in half the time compared to traditional treatment, in a simplified, predictable manner.

“The launch of our Immediate Molar Dental Implant System marks a significant milestone in our commitment to advancing dental technology,” said ZimVie CEO Vafa Jamali. “We have expanded the offering of our implant systems to address the unique challenges of molar tooth restoration and provide patients shorter and more cost-effective treatment while delivering a more predictable, lasting outcome.”

About TSX Implants

Launched in 2022, TSX Implants are designed for immediate extraction and standard loading protocols as well as placement predictability and primary stability in soft and dense bone. The Implant incorporates features with more than two decades of real-world, clinical data to deliver peri-implant health, crestal bone maintenance, long-term osseointegration, and prosthetic stability,* including the Contemporary Hybrid Surface combination with coronal DAE. Integrated with ZimVie’s end-to-end digital workflows and engineered with surgical and restorative versatility, the TSX Implant furthers ZimVie’s commitment to simplify procedures and optimize practice protocols.

About T3 PRO Implants

Launched in 2022, the T3 PRO Implant’s advanced design delivers high primary stability and allows for immediate function. T3 PRO has a hybrid surface featuring the proprietary Osseotite surface on the implant collar, as well as a rougher grit-blasted implant body. Not only have multiple long-term, independent clinical studies on the proprietary Osseotite surface demonstrated safety and performance,* they have also demonstrated the effect of this surface in preserving crestal bone. This Contemporary Hybrid Surface of T3 PRO along with the optional integrated platform switching design has also been shown to provide early and long-term peri-implant bone support.



About ZimVie

ZimVie is a global life sciences leader in the dental implant market that develops, manufactures, and delivers a comprehensive portfolio of products and solutions designed to support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures. From its headquarters in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, and additional facilities around the globe, ZimVie works to improve smiles, function, and confidence in daily life by offering comprehensive tooth replacement solutions, including trusted dental implants, biomaterials, and digital workflow solutions. As a worldwide leader in this space, ZimVie is committed to advancing clinical science and technology foundational to restoring daily life. For more information about ZimVie, please visit us at www.zimvie.com. Follow @ZimVie on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, or Instagram.

