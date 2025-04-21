Complete Solaria, Inc. Announces Rebrand as SunPower

OREM, Utah, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Complete Solaria, Inc. d/b/a SunPower (“SunPower” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CSLR), a leading solar technology, services, and installation company, today announced it is rebranding as SunPower. The company’s ticker symbol will change from “CSLR” and “CSLRW” to “SPWR” and “SPWRW”, respectively, effective April 22, 2025.

SunPower was founded in April 1985, came public in 2005 and broke the $1 billion revenue barrier in 2008. Since its inception 40 years ago, the iconic company has exemplified the spirit of innovation in the solar industry, developing pioneering technology, making essential contributions to research and development, and setting the standard for quality.

T.J. Rodgers, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of SunPower, said, “Today marks the next chapter in our company’s history, and I am very happy to announce our strategic brand repositioning that brings our companies together under the storied SunPower name. We humbly assume the responsibility of moving forward knowing SunPower’s reputation for operational excellence and industry-leading technology. That’s our heritage, and we will live up to it. See our announcement in the Wall Street Journal on Friday, April 29.

Rodgers explained SunPower’s new Helios logo, “NASA’s Helios solar-powered airplane is a visually stunning example of SunPower innovation – and a powerful symbol of the power the sun offers us. Helios, a remote-piloted aircraft developed by NASA, had a larger wingspan than a Boeing 747, used only SunPower solar cells to take off and achieve a record-setting altitude of 96,863 feet on August 13, 2001. That record has never been broken, even by the vaunted F-15 Eagle fighter or the mach 3.3 SR-71 Blackbird spy plane. Today, there are several companies that are adding batteries to Helios-type airplanes to allow them to fly 24x7 in the stratosphere.”





Upcoming Webcast Information

As announced via press release last week, SunPower will present audited financial results for the full year 2024 and unaudited results for Q1’25 on April 30, 2025, at 1:00pm EDT. Interested parties may access the webcast by registering here or by visiting the Events page within the IR section of the company website https://investors.sunpower.com/news-events/events.

