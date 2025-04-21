SoftBank Chain (SBC) Launches Interstellar: Powering the Future of Web3 Payments and Open Finance

New York, NY, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SoftBank Chain (SBC) has officially launched Interstellar, a groundbreaking solution designed to revolutionize Web3 payments and open finance infrastructure. As a next-generation protocol, Interstellar aims to bridge traditional financial systems with decentralized networks, delivering seamless, secure, and scalable payment experiences for users and developers alike.



SoftBank Chain (SBC) is a high-performance blockchain infrastructure strategically incubated by SoftBank. It integrates AI supercomputing power with a low-latency, high-throughput architecture and is deeply interconnected with SoftBank’s global communication networks and data center resources. SBC is positioned to become the next-generation Web3 operating system—supporting compliant global payments, asset tokenization, smart contracts, and open finance at scale.



Interstellar serves as the core of Web3 payments and open finance built on SoftBank Chain. Its mission is to establish a blockchain-based financial infrastructure accessible to all, bridging digital assets with real-world value (RWA). The Interstellar ecosystem encompasses a comprehensive suite of components—including a global payment system, a native stablecoin (USDX), a modular open finance framework (PayFi), AI-powered computation, and high-performance blockchain architecture—together forming a sustainable gateway to the future of digital finance.



SBC Pay: A Global Web3 Wallet for Seamless Transactions

At the heart of the Interstellar ecosystem is SBC Pay, a next-generation digital wallet designed for the Web3 era. In contrast to traditional financial institutions burdened by inefficiencies and high fees, SBC Pay provides three key advantages:



- Convenience: Enables cross-border remittances and payments within seconds

- Security: Built on a high-performance blockchain with AI-powered security infrastructure

- Compliance: Integrated with leading global licensing and fiat on/off-ramp systems



SBC Pay enables seamless real-time asset movement across borders and platforms, supporting users regardless of their location, identity, or financial context.



USDX Stablecoin: A Trusted Digital Dollar on Chain

Stablecoins form the foundation of any active Web3 payment ecosystem. Interstellar’s native stablecoin, USDX, is pegged 1:1 to the US dollar and engineered for high liquidity and price stability. Deeply integrated with SBC Pay and the PayFi ecosystem, USDX functions as the on-chain equivalent of cash.



From retail payments to asset swaps and smart contract settlements, USDX combines the stability of fiat with the flexibility of blockchain, enabling simpler, more trusted, and frictionless payments.



PayFi: Redefining Payments with DeFi Utility

Web3 payments extend beyond basic transactions—they serve as an entry point to decentralized finance. PayFi, Interstellar’s open finance ecosystem, transforms payments into a gateway to yield, lending, and programmable financial services.



- Wallet holders can earn returns on digital assets

- Merchants can accept global, permissionless payments

- Developers can build and integrate financial dApps to leverage ecosystem-wide liquidity



Through PayFi, consumers, businesses, and builders participate in a shared, value-generating financial network.



AI Compute & High-Performance Blockchain: Infrastructure That Scales

Achieving true global-scale Web3 payments requires world-class infrastructure. Interstellar combines proprietary AI compute clusters with a low-latency, high-throughput blockchain to deliver:



- Real-time, scalable payments

- Transparent on-chain settlement and auditability

- Smart contract–based automation and trustless workflows



This infrastructure positions Interstellar to support not just millions, but potentially billions of users.



A New Financial Future, Happening Now

Web3 payments represent the first tangible manifestation of a broader financial shift—not merely an upgrade to existing rails, but a complete reimagination of the global financial system.



Interstellar stands at the forefront of this transformation, bridging the gap between traditional finance and the crypto economy. With robust infrastructure, regulatory alignment, and user-centric architecture, Interstellar is poised to become the foundational layer of a new global payment paradigm—open, interoperable, and decentralized.



In the emergence of the next global payment leader—one that could rival “PayPal” or “Alipay”—the dominant force may no longer be a centralized technology giant, but a permissionless and decentralized protocol like Interstellar.



