James River Church Releases Powerful New Single “Abba Father (Amazing God)”

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- James River Worship, the worship collective of James River Church , has released their highly anticipated new single, “Abba Father (Amazing God),”—a passionate live-recorded anthem that invites listeners into a deeper connection with the love of God.

Written by Brandon Lindell, Don Hamilton, and Brenton Miles, and recorded live at James River Church in Springfield, Missouri, Abba Father (Amazing God) features moving vocals by Don Hamilton and lyrics that reflect themes of redemption, healing, and the unstoppable pursuit of God’s love. With declarations like “I was running then You found me” and “You are amazing God,” the song offers a personal, revival-centered worship experience. A live music video accompanies the release, inviting listeners into the electric, spirit-filled atmosphere of the night it was recorded.

Brandon Lindell, Executive Ministries Pastor at James River Church, shared, “We believe this single is going to touch the lives of people, connecting people to the loving heart of the Father all over the world.”

“We really want people—no matter where they are or how far they think they have gone—to connect with the heart of a Father who absolutely LOVES them and will continue to pursue them. This is really special,” said Don Hamilton in a message shared to fans on Instagram.

The release of Abba Father (Amazing God) is already gaining attention, with features on the Gospel Music Association’s New Music Friday Playlist and the official GMA Dove Awards Instagram.

Following the recent release of James River Worship’s song “Stronghold Walls,” this single is part of an ongoing rollout of five worship songs leading up to their full-length live worship album, expected in Summer 2025. Rooted in the heart of James River Church’s vibrant local and global ministry, this album seeks to lead people into revival through worship.

James River Worship continues to shape contemporary Christian music with songs born from the heart of their local church. Their mission is to glorify Jesus and lead people into authentic encounters with His presence through powerful, scripture-filled worship.



Watch the official live video: Abba Father (Amazing God) - James River Church Worship Collective

About James River Church

James River Church , serving over 16,000 attendees weekly, is a Pentecostal church with four locations in southwest Missouri and a growing online community. Known for its passionate worship and engaging children's and youth programs, JRC is dedicated to reaching people with the Gospel, global missions, and community outreach through initiatives like Cherish Kids and James River Charities.