ATI Nursing Education’s 2025 National Nurse Educator Summit Kicks Off April 22 in Orlando and Virtually

ORLANDO, Fla., April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATI Nursing Education, an Ascend Learning brand and a leading provider of education technology solutions and support to more than 60% of the nation’s undergraduate nursing programs, is hosting the 2025 National Nurse Educator Summit, a vital industry event dedicated to advancing the future of nursing education. Taking place April 22-25 in Orlando, Florida, and virtually, this year’s Summit will bring together hundreds of nurse educators, academic leaders, and healthcare experts to tackle critical issues facing healthcare and nursing education today, including establishing a stable pipeline of nurses for years to come.

Since 2010, the National Nurse Educator Summit has been a catalyst for movement and a forum for exchanging ideas that drive real-world impact in healthcare, becoming a cornerstone of the academic nursing calendar. Over 700 nursing administrators and faculty across all 50 states are registered to gather for three and a half info-packed days of inspiring sessions, interactive workshops, and incredible networking opportunities.

“Nurse educators are often overlooked members of the nursing community. Many have left positions as practicing nurses to ensure the next generation has the tools they need to succeed,” said Dr. Lissy Hu, CEO of Ascend Learning. “The Summit allows them to connect with each other, share best practices, and work together to help the nurses of tomorrow succeed.”

This year’s Summit features an agenda packed with distinguished nurse educators from leading institutions, including the University of Pennsylvania School of Nursing, Duke IPEC Center, and others. Sessions will cover a wide variety of topics including innovative learning tools and teaching strategies, student and faculty retention, academic and practice readiness, and leadership.

“The nursing profession is at an inflection point, where shortages and new technologies are putting pressure on institutions to adapt so they can retain students and maintain the nursing pipeline,” said Patty Knect, Chief Nursing Officer at Ascend Learning. “The Summit is a space for collaboration, support, and action. We’re equipping faculty with the tools, strategies, and community they need to prepare the next generation of nurses—confidently and compassionately.”

With in-person registration currently at capacity, virtual attendance remains open for sessions beginning April 23. Register for the virtual Summit here.

About ATI Nursing Education

ATI helps create competent, practice-ready nurses who are dedicated to maintaining public safety and ensuring the future of healthcare. As a leading provider of online learning programs for nursing, ATI supports and helps educate future nurses from admissions, throughout undergraduate and graduate nursing school, and via continuing education over the course of their careers. ATI began in 1998 with the aid of a nurse, and ATI’s team of doctorally- and master’s-prepared nurse educators continue to lead the development of ATI’s psychometrically designed and data-driven solutions. These solutions improve faculty effectiveness, fuel student progress, and advance program outcomes in three distinct areas: assessing performance, remediating problem areas, and predicting future student and program success. For nursing school administrators and nurse educators, ATI is the trusted advisor that consistently drives nursing success. To learn more about ATI, visit www.atitesting.com.

About Ascend Learning:

Ascend Learning is a leading healthcare and learning technology company. With products that span the learning continuum, Ascend Learning focuses on high-growth careers in a range of industries, with a special focus on healthcare and other licensure-driven occupations. Ascend Learning products, from testing to certification, are used by physicians, emergency medical professionals, nurses, allied health professionals, certified personal trainers, financial advisors, skilled trades professionals and insurance brokers. Learn more at www.ascendlearning.com.

Media Contact

V2 Communications for Ascend Learning

ascend@v2comms.com