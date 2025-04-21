Check Point Software Emerges as a Leader and Only Outperformer Among 14 Vendors in Enterprise Firewalls, According to Latest GigaOm Radar Report

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a pioneer and global leader of cyber security solutions, today announced that it has ranked as a Leader and the only Outperformer for its Check Point Quantum Security Solutions in GigaOm’s latest Radar for Enterprise Firewall report. According to GigaOm, Check Point is recognized as a top performer thanks to its consistent rollout of new innovations features, high performance, threat analytics, management automation, ambitious development plan, strong focus on AI and relentless focus on security efficacy.

"We are extremely proud to deliver outstanding cyber security solutions to organizations and governments worldwide with our AI-driven Infinity platform," said Eyal Manor, Vice President of Product Management at Check Point Software. "Being acknowledged by GigaOm as a Leader and the sole outperforming provider in the Enterprise Firewall category highlights our strategic progress and commitment to advancing digital protection."



The GigaOm Radar report analyzed 14 leading enterprise firewall solutions, evaluating their features to pinpoint the top contenders. According to GigaOm analyst Paul Stringfellow, “Check Point is classified as an Outperformer due to its continual delivery of new features and an aggressive roadmap. With a strong focus on AI and on increasingly offloading to its hardware ASICs to improve performance, Check Point is positioned to set a strong example for the market.”



As cyber threats grow faster and more widespread, Check Point’s 2025 Security Report found a 44% increase in cyber-attacks. With this rise, businesses need a flexible, scalable, easy-to-manage, and cost-effective security solution with a strong network. Check Point meets all these needs as GigaOm acknowledged the company for its wide partner network that supports supply and deployment.



Furthermore, Check Point was acknowledged for the following strengths highlighted in GigaOm’s evaluation:

Performance and throughput: New Quantum Force series enhances performance, adding more ports, and reducing power consumption by 50%. Additionally, the Maestro hyperscale solution can support up to 1,000 Gbps, allowing security to scale with organizational growth

New Quantum Force series enhances performance, adding more ports, and reducing power consumption by 50%. Additionally, the Maestro hyperscale solution can support up to 1,000 Gbps, allowing security to scale with organizational growth Threat analytics: Check Point’s security tools connect to its ThreatCloud AI, which offers automated threat detection and response and 50+ AI features. It powers the Quantum firewall systems and integrates with the XDR platform —to detect, investigate, and respond to threats faster and more effectively

Check Point’s security tools connect to its ThreatCloud AI, which offers automated threat detection and response and 50+ AI features. It powers the Quantum firewall systems and integrates with the XDR platform —to detect, investigate, and respond to threats faster and more effectively Management automation: Check Point’s unique Infinity Playblocks streamlines threat and risk management by automating response workflows. It includes 70 pre-configured playbooks and supports over 20 third-party integrations, all while leveraging data from its ThreatCloud AI platform to identify new risks and initiate automated actions across its security tools



These features highlight the advantages of Check Point’s hybrid mesh firewall, which was recently recognized as the #1 AI-powered cyber security platform by Miercom.



Learn more about this accolade on our blog and access a free copy of the GigaOm Radar for Enterprise Firewalls here.



About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (www.checkpoint.com) is a leading AI-powered, cloud-delivered cyber security platform provider protecting over 100,000 organizations worldwide. Check Point leverages the power of AI everywhere to enhance cyber security efficiency and accuracy through its Infinity Platform, with industry-leading catch rates enabling proactive threat anticipation and smarter, faster response times. The comprehensive platform includes cloud-delivered technologies consisting of Check Point Harmony to secure the workspace, Check Point CloudGuard to secure the cloud, Check Point Quantum to secure the network, and Check Point Infinity Platform Services for collaborative security operations and services.



Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements related to our expectations regarding future growth, the expansion of Check Point’s industry leadership, the enhancement of shareholder value and the delivery of an industry-leading cyber security platform to customers worldwide. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results or events in the future are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 2, 2024. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Check Point as of the date hereof, and Check Point disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.