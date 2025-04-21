Canadian Banc Corp. Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share

TORONTO, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Banc Corp. (The "Company") declares its monthly distribution of $0.13738 for each Class A share and $0.05375 for each Preferred share. Distributions are payable May 9, 2025 to shareholders on record as at April 30, 2025.

Under the distribution policy announced in November 2021, the monthly dividend payable on the Class A shares is determined by applying a 15% annualized rate on the volume weighted average market price (VWAP) of the Class A shares over the last 3 trading days of the preceding month. As a result, Class A shareholders of record on April 30, 2025 will receive a dividend of $0.13738 per share based on the VWAP of $10.99 payable on May 9, 2025. The yield will remain stable at 15.00% (based on the VWAP) under this distribution policy.

Preferred shareholders will receive prime plus 1.50% with a minimum rate of 5.00% and a maximum rate of 8.00%.

Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $23.67 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $11.11 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $34.78.

The Company invests in a portfolio of six publicly traded Canadian Banks as follows: Bank of Montreal, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, National Bank of Canada, Royal Bank of Canada, Bank of Nova Scotia, Toronto-Dominion Bank. Shares held within the portfolio are expected to range between 5-20% in weight but may vary at any time. To generate additional returns above the dividend income earned on the PRESS RELEASE portfolio, The Company engages in a selective covered call writing program.

Distribution Details Class A Share (BK) $0.13738 Preferred Share (BK.PR.A) $0.05375 Record Date: April 30, 2025 Payable Date: May 9, 2025



