Video Measuring System Market to Hit USD 1.38 Billion by 2032, Rising at 5.23% CAGR | SNS Insider

According to the SNS Insider Report, “The Video Measuring System Market was valued at USD 0.66 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 1.38 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.23% from 2024 to 2032.”

Rising Demand for Precision Drives Video Measuring System Market Growth Across Key Industries

The growth of the Video Measuring System (VMS) Market is driven by the increasing demand for precision and quality control in industries like automotive, aerospace, electronics, and healthcare. VMS systems play a crucial role in manufacturing by inspecting parts for defects, ensuring accuracy, and enhancing overall product quality. In automotive production, they are vital for inspecting components such as engine parts and body panels. In aerospace and medical device manufacturing, VMS technology ensures that even the smallest defects are detected, maintaining the integrity and functionality of critical components. In the U.S., the market contributed USD 0.18 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.41%, reaching USD 0.26 billion by 2032.

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Faro Technologies (USA): FARO Laser Scanners, FARO Arm, FARO Quantum Laser Tracker, FARO Freestyle 3D Scanner

FARO Laser Scanners, FARO Arm, FARO Quantum Laser Tracker, FARO Freestyle 3D Scanner Nikon (Japan): Nikon Laser Displacement Sensors, Nikon Optical Profilers, Nikon Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMMs)

Nikon Laser Displacement Sensors, Nikon Optical Profilers, Nikon Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMMs) Keyence (Japan): Keyence Laser Displacement Sensors, Keyence Vision Systems, Keyence Measuring Microscopes

Keyence Laser Displacement Sensors, Keyence Vision Systems, Keyence Measuring Microscopes Mitutoyo (Japan): Mitutoyo CMMs, Mitutoyo Vision Measuring Systems, Mitutoyo Surface Roughness Testers, Mitutoyo Micrometers

Mitutoyo CMMs, Mitutoyo Vision Measuring Systems, Mitutoyo Surface Roughness Testers, Mitutoyo Micrometers Zeiss (Germany): Zeiss Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMMs), Zeiss Optical Microscopes, Zeiss Industrial Metrology Solutions

Zeiss Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMMs), Zeiss Optical Microscopes, Zeiss Industrial Metrology Solutions Brunson Instrument Company (USA): Brunson Precision Alignment Instruments, Brunson Metrology Equipment

Brunson Precision Alignment Instruments, Brunson Metrology Equipment Ametek (USA): Ametek Precision Instruments, Ametek Video Measuring Systems, Ametek Microscopes

Ametek Precision Instruments, Ametek Video Measuring Systems, Ametek Microscopes Wenzel Group (Germany): Wenzel CMMs, Wenzel Laser Scanners, Wenzel Vision Measuring Systems

Wenzel CMMs, Wenzel Laser Scanners, Wenzel Vision Measuring Systems Vision Engineering (UK): Vision Engineering Measuring Microscopes, Vision Engineering Optical Instruments

Vision Engineering Measuring Microscopes, Vision Engineering Optical Instruments GOM (Germany): GOM 3D Scanners, GOM Optical Measuring Systems, GOM Inspection Software

GOM 3D Scanners, GOM Optical Measuring Systems, GOM Inspection Software Trimble (USA): Trimble Laser Scanners, Trimble Metrology Solutions, Trimble 3D Measurement Systems

Trimble Laser Scanners, Trimble Metrology Solutions, Trimble 3D Measurement Systems Creaform (Canada): Creaform 3D Scanners, Creaform Handyscan 3D, Creaform Metrology Solutions

Creaform 3D Scanners, Creaform Handyscan 3D, Creaform Metrology Solutions OGP (USA): OGP Vision Measuring Systems, OGP Coordinate Measuring Machines, OGP Vision Systems

OGP Vision Measuring Systems, OGP Coordinate Measuring Machines, OGP Vision Systems Renishaw (UK): Renishaw Probes, Renishaw CMMs, Renishaw Laser Measurement Systems

Renishaw Probes, Renishaw CMMs, Renishaw Laser Measurement Systems Hexagon (Sweden): Hexagon CMMs, Hexagon Laser Scanners, Hexagon Metrology Systems, Hexagon Vision Systems.

Video Measuring System Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 0.66 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 1.38 Billion CAGR CAGR of 8.55% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Offering (Hardware, Software, Services)

• By Product Type (Manual, Semi-automated, Automated/CNC)

• By Application (Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Heavy Machinery Industry, Energy & Power, Electronics, Medical, Others) Key Drivers • Rising Demand for Precision and Quality Control in Critical Industries.



• The growing demand for precision and quality control in the automotive and aerospace sectors presents significant expansion opportunities for VMS technologies.

The need for high-precision measurements to reduce defects and enhance product quality is pushing the adoption of VMS solutions across these sectors. Additionally, VMS systems contribute to more sustainable manufacturing by optimizing resources and reducing material waste.

Video Measuring System Market Overview: Key Insights by Offering, Product, and Application

By Offering

In 2023, the hardware segment led the Video Measuring System (VMS) market, accounting for around 39% of total revenue. Due to the significance of hardware in providing precision and accuracy in essential parts, including resolution cameras, lasers, sensors, and optical tools, this dominance is attributed to it. In sectors such as automotive, aerospace, and electronics the need for high-performing hardware continues to rise, driven by advancements in sensor technologies, camera resolution and computations.

The software segment is expected to grow the fastest from 2024 to 2032, due to the capabilities of AI-powered image processing, real-time data analysis, and automation, driven primarily by the interaction between Industry 4.0 technologies such as IoT and cloud computing.

By Product

In 2023, the manual segment dominated the Video Measuring System (VMS) market, contributing 44% of total revenue. t. This dominance stems from the cost-effectiveness and versatility of manual systems that suits industries that have precision requirements but which are not studying full automation. Most small to medium-size businesses employ manual VMS and low-volume, high-precision applications are well served by VMS, where experienced operators can add critical human insight. Even as we increasingly rely on automated systems to allocate and manage resources effectively, manual VMS is still critical whenever we deploy new advanced technologies.

The Automated/CNC segment is expected to experience rapid growth from 2024 to 2032, driven by Industry 4.0 technologies like robotics, AI, and machine learning, which enhance automation, accuracy, and efficiency.

By Application

In 2023, the automotive segment held the largest share of the Video Measuring System (VMS) market, contributing around 31% of total revenue. The demand for high-precision measurement systems is driven by the need to ensure quality, safety, and reliability in components like engine parts and chassis. As vehicles incorporate advanced technologies such as electric powertrains and autonomous features, the demand for precise VMS solutions has surged.

The aerospace and defense segment is expected to grow the fastest from 2024 to 2032, due to the enhancing necessity of precision in production of critical components along with improvements in 3D imaging and AI powered/Machine learning measurements.

North America and Asia Pacific Lead the Growth in the Video Measuring System (VMS) Market

In 2023, North America held the largest share of the Video Measuring System (VMS) market, accounting for around 40% of total revenue. This was driven by the region's advanced manufacturing sectors like automotive, aerospace, electronics, and medical industries, which rely heavily on high-precision measurements. The adoption of VMS systems has been further accelerated by the region's focus on automation, quality control, and technological advancements in AI, machine learning, and 3D imaging. With a strong presence of key players and significant investments in automation, North America is expected to maintain its leadership position.

Asia Pacific is poised to be the fastest-growing market from 2024 to 2032, driven by the exponential growth of manufacturing sectors in China, Japan, South Korea, and India. This growth is driven by increasing industrial automation and demand for precise measurements in the automotive, electronics, and aerospace sectors, along with the adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies.

Recent Development

15 October 2024, FARO Technologies unveiled the Quantum X FaroArm Series, offering up to 15% greater accuracy than the Quantum Max line. With enhanced scanning and probing, it delivers faster, flexible 3D metrology for advanced manufacturing needs.

Apr 07, 2025, Trimble’s new Siteworks Machine Guidance Module for tilt buckets brings full 3D precision to excavation, enabling seamless layout-to-dig workflows. Operators can now switch between surveying and machine control using one system, boosting efficiency and reducing costly errors.

