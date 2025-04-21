Varonis Announces Partnership With Pure Storage

MIAMI and SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNS) today announced a new partnership with Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG), a leading provider of advanced data storage technology and services. As the first data security company to natively integrate with Pure Storage, Varonis enables customers to proactively secure their sensitive data, detect threats, and comply with evolving data and AI privacy rules.

Pure Storage enhances cyber resilience with immutable snapshots that allow rapid recovery after a cyber incident. Together, Varonis and Pure Storage deliver a powerful data security and cyber resilience solution that helps prevent data breaches and provides rapid recovery in the event of a disaster.

By partnering, Varonis’ AI-powered platform enables Pure Storage customers to automatically:

Discover and classify sensitive data. Varonis scans data in Pure Storage FlashArray and FlashBlade systems in real time, matching classification results with identities, permissions, and activity to identify and fix exposed or at-risk data.

Varonis scans data in Pure Storage FlashArray and FlashBlade systems in real time, matching classification results with identities, permissions, and activity to identify and fix exposed or at-risk data. Reduce data exposure. Varonis maps complex permissions, such as nested groups and inheritance, right-sizes access, and automatically fixes excessive permissions, like removing over-privileged access.

Varonis maps complex permissions, such as nested groups and inheritance, right-sizes access, and automatically fixes excessive permissions, like removing over-privileged access. Detect and stop threats. Varonis uses AI and machine learning to analyze user behavior to detect threats, suspicious activity, and malicious insiders. With Varonis Managed Data Detection and Response (MDDR), Pure Storage customers can extend their teams with a 24x7x365 incident response SLA.



“Ensuring the security of data — and the data powering AI — is challenging and critical,” said Varonis EVP of Engineering and CTO David Bass. “More and more customers rely on Pure Storage to harness the full potential of their AI data, from ingestion to inference. Customers love Pure Storage, and we are thrilled to partner to ensure that they can innovate with AI securely.”

“In a world where ransomware risk continues to rise, ensuring data security and resilience is more critical than ever,” said Pure Storage VP of Enterprise Growth and Solutions Dan Kogan. “With this partnership, Pure Storage and Varonis are empowering organizations to proactively secure critical and sensitive data, detect threats, and recover rapidly from cyber incidents. By combining Pure Storage's layered resilience approach and indelible snapshots with Varonis' intelligent data security, customers can confidently protect their unstructured data, mitigate risk, and maintain uninterrupted operations.”

Both companies have been recognized as industry leaders. Pure Storage is a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Primary Storage Platforms. Varonis is a Leader and a Customer Favorite in The Forrester Wave™: Data Security Platforms, Q1 2025.

About Varonis

Varonis (Nasdaq: VRNS) is the leader in data security, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies. Our cloud-native Data Security Platform continuously discovers and classifies critical data, removes exposures, and detects advanced threats with AI-powered automation.

Thousands of organizations worldwide trust Varonis to defend their data wherever it lives — across SaaS, IaaS, and hybrid cloud environments. Customers use Varonis to automate a wide range of security outcomes, including data security posture management (DSPM), data classification, data access governance (DAG), data detection and response (DDR), data loss prevention (DLP), AI security, and insider risk management.

Varonis protects data first, not last. Learn more at www.varonis.com.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG) delivers the industry's most advanced data storage platform to store, manage, and protect the world's data at any scale. With Pure Storage, organizations have ultimate simplicity and flexibility, saving time, money, and energy. From AI to archive, Pure Storage delivers a cloud experience with one unified Storage as-a-Service platform across on premises, cloud, and hosted environments. Our platform is built on our Evergreen architecture that evolves with your business – always getting newer and better with zero planned downtime, guaranteed. Our customers are actively increasing their capacity and processing power while significantly reducing their carbon and energy footprint. It's easy to fall in love with Pure Storage, as evidenced by the highest Net Promoter Score in the industry. For more information, visit www.purestorage.com.

Pure Storage, the Pure Storage P Logo, Pure Realize, Pure1, FlashBlade//EXA, and the marks in the Pure Storage Trademark List are trademarks or registered trademarks of Pure Storage Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. The Trademark List can be found at purestorage.com/trademarks. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

