UPCX Sponsors WebX2025, Showcasing at Tokyo's Global Web3 Summit

Tokyo, Japan, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UPCX, a leading blockchain payment system provider, has announced that it will be one of the main sponsors of WebX2025, which will be held in Tokyo from August 25 to 26, 2025. This event is Asia’s largest global Web3 conference, attracting professionals, entrepreneurs, investors, government officials, and media from around the world in the fields of crypto assets, blockchain, and Web3 technologies.







During the two-day conference, UPCX will have a dedicated booth to showcase the unique features and core products of its innovative payment system to attendees. The UPCX payment platform focuses on efficiency, security, and user-friendliness, leveraging advanced blockchain technology, including a high-performance Layer-1 blockchain architecture, cross-chain interoperability protocols, and smart contract support, to provide users with a seamless global payment experience. Its main products include the UPCX Wallet, decentralized finance (DeFi) services, and a payment gateway supporting multi-asset transactions, all aimed at promoting the widespread adoption of blockchain technology in the financial sector. By participating in WebX2025, UPCX will not only demonstrate its technological strength but also establish closer connections with key players in the global Web3 ecosystem, accelerating its strategic expansion in the Asia-Pacific and global markets.



As part of its Asia-Pacific market expansion, UPCX was recently listed on BitTrade, a cryptocurrency exchange certified by Japan’s Financial Services Agency. This milestone demonstrates UPCX’s commitment to compliance and market credibility. Leveraging Japan’s strict regulatory environment, UPCX has further enhanced the platform’s credibility and user trust, providing a safer and more reliable blockchain payment solution for users worldwide. WebX2025 offers UPCX an ideal platform to showcase its technological advantages and market achievements to a global audience.



Koki Sato, Chief Marketing Officer of UPCX, stated: “We are honored to sponsor WebX2025, which provides an excellent platform for UPCX to engage with leaders of the global Web3 industry and showcase our innovative payment solutions. UPCX is committed to reshaping financial services through blockchain technology, and we look forward to exploring future development opportunities with partners from Japan and around the world at WebX2025.”



WebX2025 will provide participants with the opportunity to interact directly with leading global companies, experts, and decision-makers, covering the latest trends and applications in crypto assets, blockchain technology, and the Web3 ecosystem. Through booth demonstrations, technical sharing, and interactive sessions, UPCX will convey its vision and achievements in the blockchain payment sector to a global audience.



UPCX is a blockchain-based open-source payment platform that aims to provide secure, transparent, and compliant financial services to global users. It supports fast payments, smart contracts, cross-asset transactions, user-issued assets (UIA), non-fungible tokens (NFA), and stablecoins. Moreover, it offers a decentralized exchange (DEX), APIs, and SDKs, allows customized payment solutions, and integrates POS applications and hardware wallets for enhanced security, building a one-stop financial ecosystem.



