Hammond Power Solutions Announces First Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast Notification

GUELPH, Ontario, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (“HPS” or the “Company”) (TSX: HPS.A) today announced that it will release its financial results for the First Quarter ended March 29, 2025, on Thursday, May 1, 2025, after markets close. Following the release of its financial results, HPS will hold a conference call and webcast on Friday, May 2, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

This call can be accessed by registration through participant links:

Date/Time: May 2, 2025/ 9 a.m. ET



Live Call Participant Registration Link:



https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI9e6087d9dd1b4dd09dbc22e06b888dd3

Audio-Only Webcast:



https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/3bzc3inc

A webcast replay will be available for 12 months.

ABOUT HAMMOND POWER SOLUTIONS INC.

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (“HPS” or the “Company”) enables electrification through its broad range of dry-type transformers, power quality products and related magnetics. HPS’ standard and custom-designed products are essential and ubiquitous in electrical distribution networks through an extensive range of end-user applications. The company has manufacturing plants in Canada, the United States (U.S.), Mexico and India and sells its products around the globe. HPS shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and trade under the symbol HPS.A

For further information, please contact:

David Feick

Investor Relations (519) 822-2441 ext. 453

ir@hammondpowersolutions.com