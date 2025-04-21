Futurum Gaming Announces Flagship Game Launch, Genesis NFT Mint, and Token Generation Event

STAFFORDSHIRE, England, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Futurum Gaming has announced the official launch of its debut Web3 title, Race to Infinity, alongside the minting of its Genesis NFT collection and the forthcoming Token Generation Event (TGE) slated for Q2 2025. Positioned at the nexus of immersive gameplay and purposeful learning, the platform sets a new benchmark in blockchain-enabled educational entertainment.

Race to Infinity isn’t a traditional game. Designed in collaboration with educational innovator Begenio, it turns curriculum-aligned mathematics into a mentally demanding, strategy-driven experience. Field data shows a 59% improvement in mathematical proficiency among players, a statistic that underscores the platform’s pedagogical backbone.

At the core of this initiative resides a distinct objective: to eliminate the perceived divide between cognitive development and digital play. “Our goal is to create an ecosystem where learning is seamlessly integrated into the gaming experience,” said Martin Hugo, Project Leader at Futurum Gaming. “By merging education with Web3, we’re not just building games; we’re building the future of learning.”

Futurum is not just building a platform; it’s addressing a deep, persistent issue in modern education. Traditional learning environments struggle to keep pace with the attention economy. Static lessons, rigid structures, and minimal feedback loops leave many students disengaged. Futurum’s approach transforms abstract learning into kinetic engagement.

Every problem solved, every move made, and every decision taken in Race to Infinity pushes cognitive boundaries and reinforces academic foundations. It also redefines the role of assessment by offering real-time feedback and tokenized recognition.

While Race to Infinity introduces players to a world where academic fluency equals strategic advantage, its successor, Quest to Infinity, deepens the narrative and gameplay complexity. Tailored for adult learners, this iteration introduces philosophical puzzles, applied math, and real-world logic, wrapped in a competitive game structure that rewards mental agility with token incentives.

With the launch comes the Genesis NFT mint. Known as the Paddles! NFT, these tokenized assets, function as playable in-game characters and gateways to exclusive digital privileges. Paddles come in four rarity tiers (each represented by a different character), each offering ascending levels of staking benefits and competitive edge. Beyond gameplay, they are fully tradable across secondary markets, introducing collector value and market liquidity into the educational space.

Meanwhile, the TGE marks a pivotal structural advance. The FTRM token will act as the system’s fuel, enabling in-game transactions, NFT upgrades, reward mechanisms, and participation in DAO governance. This introduces an economy of learning, where intellectual progression finds reward in tangible assets.

The technological infrastructure behind the project has been reinforced by a strategic collaboration with Immutable. “We partnered with Immutable for their easy onboarding for web2 users via the IMX passport,” said a Futurum spokesperson. “We're also in discussions with SKALE (SKL) to explore complementary infrastructure support that prioritizes interoperability. Our goal is to build a platform that's frictionless, adaptable, and enduring.”

The broader architecture supporting this initiative is Futurum Group, an ecosystem builder that backs high-impact projects across education, AI, and decentralized technologies. With holdings in both traditional and blockchain-native ventures, the Group operates as both incubator and strategist.

“Futurum Gaming is a flagship venture, but it’s also a proof of concept,” noted (Tony Walden, BlockConsult). “We are designing environments where learning isn’t a byproduct; it’s the product. And we’re ensuring that those environments have economic gravity.”

The platform's roadmap includes new content releases, deeper integration of community-driven features, and a reward structure that evolves alongside user engagement. Leaderboards, staking programs, and guild-based challenges are designed to nurture both competition and collaboration.

The next phase will also see the seamless integration of Immutable's Passport, creating a frictionless onboarding journey for gamers regardless of their familiarity with crypto technologies.

Race to Infinity anchors all of these ambitions in one accessible, well-engineered experience. It is, at once, a game, a learning tool, and an invitation to participate in an economy that values intellectual agility.

To learn more, visit https://futurumgaming.io

Follow Futurum Gaming on X for regular updates: https://x.com/futurum_gaming

For media inquiries, please contact:

Tobias

Project Manager

media@futurumgaming.io

About Futurum Gaming:

Futurum Gaming is the digital arm of Futurum Group, a leading animation and media company with five exciting wholly owned IPs and an award-winning team linked with popular brands such as Bob the Builder, Barney & Friends, Thomas & Friends, and Jakers.

