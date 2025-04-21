Luffa Concludes North America Campus Tour: Connecting 10 Top Universities to Spark a New Wave of Web3 Social Innovation

HONG KONG, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On April 22, 2025, Luffa brought its North America Campus Tour to a successful close at Carnegie Mellon University (CMU).

Over the course of a month, the tour covered ten of the most prestigious academic institutions in North America—including Stanford University, University of California, Berkeley, University of California, Los Angeles, University of Southern California, University of Texas at Austin, Harvard University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology(MIT), New York University(NYU), Columbia University, and CMU.

Through a series of keynote speeches, roundtable discussions, and product demos, Luffa charted a Web3 journey that bridged technological innovation with academic insight—sowing the seeds of decentralized social networking across campus communities.





From the Bay Area to Boston: A Coast-to-Coast Conversation on Web3

Luffa’s North America Campus Tour spanned the U.S. from coast to coast, connecting five major innovation hubs—Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, Austin, Boston, and New York. The campaign drew over 1,000 in-person participants, with online engagement growing by multiples, bringing together a diverse audience of students, professors, developers, Web3 professionals, and content creators.

Recent events on the east coast focused on key topics such as “How Web3 and AI Can Converge” and “Infrastructure for Scalable Web3 Adoption,” sparking dynamic conversations around AI training data privacy, decentralized identity, and community-driven governance models.

At Harvard and MIT , Luffa presented its vision for AI-powered decentralized social networking, highlighting the role of Decentralized Identifiers (DIDs) in data sovereignty and community governance. Luffa held in-depth discussions with researchers from the MIT Media Lab on credible citation mechanisms for AI fine-tuning, and explored the potential to co-build a next-generation decentralized cognition network. Both campuses engaged in lively debate around user-centric on-chain social mechanisms, with students and researchers expressing interest in co-developing a pilot node in the Boston area.

At NYU and CMU , the discussion emphasized Web3 as a new paradigm for value creation and collective governance, not just a financial shift. Topics such as participatory community design and creator-driven collaboration drew strong interest, with many agreeing that this is a critical moment for young innovators to shape the future of decentralized social systems.

At Columbia University, Luffa joined guests from Uniswap Labs, Polygon Labs, and the Stellar Development Foundation to explore whether AI and Web3 can reshape the next generation of internet infrastructure. The session introduced Luffa's latest progress in on-chain social agents and dynamic AI-driven identity systems designed to help users build sustained influence in decentralized networks. Polygon emphasized the potential of Layer 2 in supporting high-frequency AI interactions, while Uniswap shared forward-looking perspectives on collaborative AI-governance models.







Ambassador Program in Motion: Unlocking Web3 Creativity Across Campuses

Alongside the tour, Luffa actively expanded its Ambassador Program, a campus-driven initiative designed to build a decentralized community network of Web3-native users and ecosystem advocates.

The first wave of seed ambassadors—now present across all ten universities—will continue to lead educational events, local meetups, and community experiments. As campus leaders, they serve as bridges between users and technology, advocating Luffa’s vision for data sovereignty, privacy-first design, and user-driven social systems.

Powered by Endless Web3 Genesis Cloud, Luffa is a next-generation decentralized social platform offering users complete control over their data and social value while enabling advanced interactions, modular tools, and financial features. Endless integrates a suite of AI components, developer-ready modules, and secure communication infrastructure. Its “Lego-like” development model has attracted growing interest from university dev teams and hacker communities eager to co-build.

Several research and technical groups have already expressed interest to prototype decentralized apps—such as on-chain DAOs, AI-assisted community tools, and privacy-focused messaging layers—on top of the Luffa + Endless Protocol.

Developer Grant Program Launches: Luffa Enters Ecosystem Expansion Phase

With the campus tour marking the successful completion of its cold-start strategy, Luffa is now entering its next chapter—focused on global product rollout and ecosystem growth.

In collaboration with Endless, the team is launching the Developer Grant Program, a $1 million fund designed to support the development of innovative Web3 social applications.

Open to student developers, hacker teams, product managers, and creators around the world, the program encourages exploration of two core directions: AI Agent on-chain applications and Web2 to Web3 migration.

Beyond the grant, Luffa will kick off a broader global product launch campaign in Q2 2025, including community onboarding, ecosystem incentives, and a global announcement event. Luffa will continue to cultivate an open ecosystem—inviting developers, researchers, and creators to co-create the next paradigm of social networking.

While the North America Campus Tour has come to a close, the transformation of Web3 social platforms has only just begun.

About Luffa

Luffa is a social platform with distributed and encryption technology, robustly protecting user privacy and data security. All user data is protected by E2EE and is only stored on the user’s own device, with no centralized backup. User accounts are not linked to real user information, effectively preventing personal information leaks. You can also easily create your own channel, mini program and AI bot here.

About Endless Web3 Genesis Cloud

Endless is a decentralized intelligent protocol, enabling developers to effortlessly build secure, efficient Web3 apps while ensuring privacy, asset security, and data autonomy. Endless integrates a variety of rich AI capabilities, allowing developers to easily and conveniently incorporate AI capabilities into their DApp or build on-chain AI Agents.

