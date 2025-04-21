Adventure Travelers Go Green: 60% Now Prioritize Sustainability Ahead of Earth Day

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With Earth Day on the horizon, eco-conscious travel is gaining serious momentum. According to Squaremouth, the nation's top travel insurance comparison service , sustainable travel is seeing a notable surge this spring.

In a recent survey of more than 8,000 travelers, over 60% said they are prioritizing sustainability in their travel plans — a significant jump from 42% in 2024.

The findings point to a growing shift in travel behavior, especially among adventure seekers looking to explore the world more responsibly.

Sustainable Adventures on the Rise

Sales of adventure travel insurance policies have increased by 18% year-over-year, driven by demand for warm-weather activities that align with environmental stewardship. Top eco-friendly adventures include:

Hiking and trekking in protected natural areas

Wildlife safaris with responsible operators

Snorkeling and scuba diving with eco-certified guides

Horseback riding with sustainable ranches

Notably, safari bookings in destinations like South Africa, Tanzania, Botswana, and Kenya have jumped 28%, as travelers look to support conservation efforts and local communities while exploring the natural world.

Travel Insurance Is for Every Trip — Not Just Luxury Ones

While adventure trips are often seen as costly, the need for travel insurance goes beyond luxury vacations.

More travelers are insuring trips that include outdoor and nature-based activities. Whether it's hiking through a rainforest or diving with marine biologists, these experiences often involve non-refundable deposits and variable weather conditions, making insurance a practical safeguard.

“Travelers are increasingly seeking more control over their plans, especially when venturing to popular or remote destinations,” said Ned Tadic, Manager of Public Relations at Squaremouth. “Peace of mind is just as important as the destination itself — whether it's avoiding overcrowded hotspots or adjusting plans due to unforeseen disruptions.”

Squaremouth reports that the number of travelers searching for Cancel For Any Reason (CFAR) coverage more than doubled in 2025 — rising from 5.07% to 11.57%. CFAR policies can offer partial reimbursement for cancellations due to reasons not typically covered, such as overcrowding or park disruptions.