NEXOVIA Solutions Unveils Business Growth Model Focused on Long-Term Success

NEXOVIA Solutions has introduced an AI-powered Business Growth Model that combines artificial intelligence with sales and operations to help companies scale efficiently. The model boosts revenue, simplifies workflows, and creates lasting competitive advantages while supporting human skills rather than replacing workers.





DUBLIN, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEXOVIA , a leader in AI-driven consulting, has launched its Business Growth Model to help companies scale efficiently while improving sales and operations. It provides structured strategies that support revenue growth without unnecessary complexity.

With years of experience in business development, NEXOVIA has combined AI and human decision-making to create practical solutions instead of replacing human workers. This allows businesses to improve productivity while maintaining strong customer relationships. It has also improved sales and operations by analyzing data, automating tasks, and applying machine learning to target challenges and generate solutions.

"Many businesses struggle to keep up with these advancements," says Sebastian Ruppert, managing director at NEXOVIA. "We offer companies practical ways to use AI to grow sales and work more efficiently. Having built businesses ourselves, we know what works."

NEXOVIA has assisted craft manufacturing, real estate, and blockchain technology businesses. Real estate firms have reduced deal closure times by 30 percent with AI-driven contract management, speeding up client transactions. Manufacturing companies have saved up to 15 hours weekly by automating CRM systems, cutting manual work, and improving organizational flow. Blockchain and AI companies have seen a 45 percent increase in qualified leads within three months through AI-powered sales funnels.

The need for AI-driven business solutions continues to rise steadily. A 2024 report has predicted that the global AI consulting market will grow 26.49 percent annually through 2033, with sales automation playing a significant role. Businesses that use AI-enhanced sales strategies see an 18 percent increase in revenue compared to those without.

Despite the benefits, some industries hesitate to adopt AI due to concerns about cost and complexity. NEXOVIA offers affordable solutions that do not require significant upfront investments or major system changes.

"AI should make business operations easier, not more complicated," Ruppert argues. "We focus on helping businesses use AI to support human skills rather than replace them. This is what makes NEXOVIA different."

NEXOVIA continues to expand its reach in Ireland, Germany, Switzerland, and Dubai, targeting regions with high demand for AI-driven sales and operations. As the company builds local teams to integrate AI easily, it plans to double its workforce and introduce solutions for key industries in the next 18 months. This strategy embraces AI more effectively and benefits new and existing clients.

About NEXOVIA

NEXOVIA is a consulting firm specializing in AI-powered sales and operational strategies for long-term business growth. With entrepreneurial roots, it provides scalable solutions to help businesses increase revenue and efficiency. In Ireland, Germany, Switzerland, and Dubai, NEXOVIA applies sustainable AI strategies to real-world challenges. Founded in 2020 by former business owners, the company focuses on practical AI solutions for small and medium-sized businesses, ensuring a results-driven approach prioritizes effectiveness over technical complexity.

