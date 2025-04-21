Taiwan Data Center Market Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2025-2030: Taiwan's $3 Billion AI Investment to Transform Data Centers

Dublin, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Taiwan Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Taiwan Data Center Market was valued at USD 1.85 Billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 2.94 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 8.03%.

In terms of support infrastructure providers, the Taiwanese data center market is dominated by the presence of global vendors such as Siemens, STULZ, Vertiv, Legrand, Eaton, Caterpillar, and others.

In the construction contractor segment, Taiwan's data center market has the presence of both local and global contractors such as CTCI, AECOM, Data Knit, and others. CTCI was involved in the development of Vantage Data Centers' TPE 1 data center facility located in Taipei.

Some of the key colocation investors in Taiwan's data center market are Chunghwa Telecom, Chief Telecom, Vantage Data Centers, Acer eDC, Taiwan Mobile, Far EasTone Telecommunications, NTT DATA, and AnsonNet.





KEY HIGHLIGHTS

The ongoing expansion of submarine cable infrastructure plays a transformative role in the Taiwan data center market. These cables are critical for boosting international bandwidth and reducing latency, making Taiwan a strategic hub for global data flow and digital services in Latin America.

As of December 2024, Taiwan has 22 existing data centers in the country and has the presence of leading providers such as Chunghwa Telecom, Taiwan Mobile, Vantage Data Centers, NTT DATA, Chief Telecom, and others.

Taipei is the top data center destination in the Taiwan data center market. It continues to be Taiwan's growing hub for data center expansion, marked by a concentrated growth in advanced facilities, hyperscale data centers, and dedicated cloud regions. There are 13 existing and 5 upcoming data centers in the city.

The Taiwanese government is making efforts to push artificial intelligence (AI) within the country. In November 2024, it announced its plan to invest USD 3 billion in AI data centers over the next three years and USD 1 billion a year in AI to shift the country's focus from semiconductors.

Companies including Vantage Data Centers, Zettabyte, Giga Computing, Empyrion Digital, and Keppel Data Centres are actively looking forward to opening AI-ready data center facilities in Taiwan.

In August 2024, Taiwan's Ministry of Digital Affairs, along with Microsoft, secured around USD 308 million from the National Development Fund to invest in AI startups for the integration of AI across various industries.

Taiwan's 5G network stood out in the Asia-Pacific region in performance. According to Ookla, in the third quarter of 2023, the country's 5G network achieved a median download speed of 263.35 Mbps, surpassing regional counterparts like Vietnam, China, Hong Kong, the Philippines, and Japan.

The Ministry of Digital Affairs (MODA) is responsible for driving Taiwan's digital development. It does so by connecting citizens and technology, improving industry and security, fulfilling the goal of a smart country, and leading the world via the Taiwan model.

TAIWAN DATA CENTER MARKET VENDOR INSIGHTS

IT Infrastructure Providers

Atos

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Extreme Networks

Fujitsu

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hitachi Vantara

IBM

Lenovo

MiTAC Holdings

NetApp

Pure Storage

Quanta Cloud Technology

Super Micro Computer

Wiwynn

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

AECOM

CTCI

Data Knit

DLB Associates

Exyte (M+W Group)

MAA Group

Pacific Engineers and Constructors

Keihanshin Building Co., Ltd.

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Airedale

Alfa Laval

Aten

Caterpillar

Cummins

Delta Electronics

EAE Group

Eaton

Green Revolution Cooling

HITEC Power Protection

Johnson Controls

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric

Rittal

Schneider Electric

Socomec

Siemens

STULZ

TECO Electric & Machinery

Trane

Vertiv

Data Center Investors

Acer e-Enabling Data Center

Chief Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom

Far EasTone Telecommunications

NTT DATA

Taiwan Mobile

Vantage Data Centers

New Entrants

Empyrion Digital

Epoch Digital

Keppel Data Centres

Microsoft

EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS

Existing Facilities in Taiwan (Area and Power Capacity) Taipei Other Cities

List of Upcoming Facilities in Taiwan (Area and Power Capacity) Taipei Other Cities



TAIWAN DATA CENTER MARKET REPORT COVERAGE



This report analyses the Taiwan data center market share. It elaborately analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments. The segmentation includes:

IT Infrastructure Server Infrastructure Storage Infrastructure Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure UPS Systems Generators Transfer Switches & Switchgears PDUs Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure Cooling Systems Rack Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems CRAC and CRAH Units Chillers Units Cooling Towers, Condensers and Dry Coolers Other Cooling Units

General Construction Core & Shell Development Installation & Commissioning Services Building & Engineering Design Fire Detection & Suppression Systems Physical Security Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Tier Standard Tier I & Tier II Tier III Tier IV



