Employer of Record (EoR) Market on a Steady Growth Path: Projected to Grow Through 2030 at CAGR 6.35%

Middleton, Massachusetts, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QKS Group, a premier market intelligence and advisory firm, has released its latest in-depth analysis of the global Employer of Record (EOR) Market, projecting a compound annual growth rate of 6.35% through 2030. The new reports - 'Market Share: Employer of Record (EOR), 2024, Worldwide & Regional Report' and 'Market Forecast: Employer of Record (EOR), 2025-2030, Worldwide & Regional Report' - the market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 6.35% through 2030. This analysis equips businesses with the strategic intelligence needed to navigate the dynamic EOR landscape and make informed decisions as the market continues to evolve.

The Next Growth Frontier in Employer of Record (EoR) Platforms

As organizations pursue international growth and adapt to evolving workforce dynamics, the Employer of Record (EoR) model has become an essential component of global talent strategy. By enabling businesses to hire employees in new markets without establishing legal entities, EoR solutions help streamline onboarding, ensure compliance with local labor laws, and manage payroll and benefits efficiently. Across industries such as technology, healthcare, retail, and manufacturing, enterprises are increasingly adopting EoR services to mitigate legal and regulatory risks, reduce administrative burden, and accelerate global workforce expansion.

According to Ritvick Singh, Analyst at QKS Group, “EoR solutions are no longer limited to simplifying global hiring - they’re becoming a strategic lever for workforce agility, compliance assurance, and accelerated market entry. As regulatory complexity and talent distribution increase, leading EoR providers are transforming how organizations scale, compete, and adapt in a globally connected world.”

Key Market Insights from QKS Group’s Report

Global and Regional Market Analysis : A deep dive into worldwide and regional EOR platform adoption trends, competitive landscapes, and future growth projections.

: A deep dive into worldwide and regional EOR platform adoption trends, competitive landscapes, and future growth projections. Competitive Benchmarking : A comparative analysis of top EOR vendors, their market positioning, and strategic differentiators.

: A comparative analysis of top EOR vendors, their market positioning, and strategic differentiators. Industry Adoption Trends : Insights into which sectors are investing most heavily in EOR solutions and why.

: Insights into which sectors are investing most heavily in EOR solutions and why. Technology Disruption & AI’s Role: How AI, automation, and advanced analytics are reshaping EoR solutions to streamline global hiring, ensure compliance at scale, and deliver actionable workforce insights - helping enterprises enhance agility, reduce risk, and accelerate international growth.

Market Leaders & Competitive Landscape

The report covers key industry players, including Atlas, BIPO, CXC Global, Deel, GP, Horizons, Links International, Mauve Group, Mercans, Multiplier, Neeyamo, Omnipresent, Oyster, Papaya Global, Remote, Remofirst, Safeguard Global, Skuad, Velocity Global, and Workmotion.

Why This Matters for EOR Vendors?

For CEOs, CFOs, and CSOs of Employer of Record (EoR) solution providers, these insights are critical to uncovering new growth avenues, optimizing go-to-market strategies, and differentiating in an increasingly competitive landscape. As global talent mobility and compliance demands intensify, vendors must ensure their platforms offer seamless scalability, regulatory precision, and technology-driven efficiencies that create measurable value for enterprise clients.

