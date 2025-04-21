Toronto Kids Fashion Week Launches in Winnipeg for the First Time – Model Casting Happening April 27 at Hotel Fort Garry

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toronto Kids Fashion Week (TKFW), North America's premier children's fashion showcase, is thrilled to announce its official launch in Winnipeg this season. Known for celebrating creativity, diversity, and self-expression, TKFW is expanding its reach to bring this inspiring platform to families and aspiring young models across Manitoba.

The model casting for TKFW Winnipeg will take place on Sunday, April 27, 2025, at the prestigious Hotel Fort Garry. Open to children aged 3 to 18, this exciting opportunity allows young talent to step into the spotlight, gain industry exposure, and take their first steps onto a professional runway.

With over 3,000 kids empowered across 27 seasons, TKFW is a trusted name in youth fashion development, helping children build confidence, creativity, and poise. Each season features a dynamic roster of designers from around the world, showcasing a wide range of fashion styles—from bold and edgy streetwear to elegant couture and playful contemporary looks. The show offers a global fashion experience that’s both professional and unforgettable for participants.

“Winnipeg has incredible talent, and we can’t wait to see the energy and spirit these young models bring to our runway,” said Yurii Kruk , Creative Director of Toronto Kids Fashion Week. “TKFW is not just about fashion—it’s about growth, confidence, and celebrating individuality.”

Audition Details:
Date: Sunday, April 27, 2025
Location: Hotel Fort Garry, Winnipeg
Ages: 3–18

Registration Link: https://www.tkfw.ca/model-registration

About Toronto Kids Fashion Week
Toronto Kids Fashion Week is the leading children’s fashion event in North America, with shows in major cities including Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Montreal, Ottawa, New York, Dallas, San Francisco, and now Winnipeg. TKFW’s mission is to inspire and empower the next generation through fashion, confidence-building, and meaningful experiences on and off the runway.

