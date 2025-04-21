Wireless Broadband in Public Safety Market Report 2025: Market Set to Skyrocket from $38.26 Billion in 2024 to $111.16 Billion by 2029

Dublin, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wireless Broadband in Public Safety Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The wireless broadband in public safety market is experiencing robust growth, expected to expand from $38.26 billion in 2024 to $46.42 billion in 2025, with a CAGR of 21.3%. This surge is driven by the increasing need for enhanced communication, real-time information sharing, and cost-efficient solutions in public safety operations.

By 2029, the market is anticipated to reach $111.16 billion, growing at a CAGR of 24.4%, fueled by smart city initiatives, next-generation emergency services, and the integration of IoT and wearables.

Advancements in mobile connectivity are pivotal, as the GSMA Mobile Connectivity Index highlighted that by the end of 2022, 4.6 billion people used mobile internet. This underscores the crucial role mobile connectivity plays in expanding the wireless broadband public safety market. Furthermore, the widespread availability of wireless internet, backed by governmental initiatives such as the UK’s Project Gigabit, is set to accelerate market growth, aiming at expanding gigabit broadband and enhancing 4G coverage in rural areas.

Technological innovations are a cornerstone of this market's growth. Prominent players like AT&T are pioneering new solutions such as location-based routing systems for emergency services, enhancing the efficiency and accuracy of 9-1-1 calls. This technology promises significant improvements in response times and resource allocation in critical situations.

Strategic collaborations between major companies and emerging enterprises are driving product and service diversification. For instance, the partnership between Cambridge Broadband Networks Limited Africa and Tarana Wireless aims to expand connectivity across Africa using cutting-edge wireless platforms. Additionally, the acquisition of Rise Broadband by GI Partners underscores a commitment to enhancing service delivery and expanding fiber-to-the-home services in underserved regions.

Major industry players include Airbus DS Communications Inc., Aruba Networks Inc., AT&T Inc., and Verizon Communications Inc., among others. These companies are aggressively pursuing partnerships and advancements to maintain their competitive edge.

Geographically, North America leads the market, with significant growth opportunities also identified in Asia-Pacific, Europe, and other regions. The primary types of wireless broadband include mobile, fixed, and satellite, with applications spanning video surveillance, real-time incident management, and GIS for public safety operations.

The wireless broadband in public safety market continues to evolve, presenting new opportunities and challenges. Strategic insights and ongoing analysis are crucial for stakeholders looking to navigate this dynamic landscape effectively and capitalize on emerging trends.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $46.42 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $111.16 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 24.4% Regions Covered Global





