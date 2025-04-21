Lowey Dannenberg Investigates Consumer Profiling by Data Brokers – Three Lawsuits Filed Against Adobe, Yahoo & Trade Desk

NEW YORK, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg, P.C.’s Data Privacy Team is investigating claims that data brokers and identity solution providers may be profiling consumers without consent or meaningful disclosures.

Investigation Details

Many consumers are unaware that certain data brokers and identity solution providers quietly track them across their computers, smartphones, tablets, and even smart TVs.

Some of these companies use this data to create hyper-specific identity profiles used to facilitate targeted advertising without consumers’ knowledge or consent.

Lowey’s Data Privacy Team is currently investigating companies engaged in these types of practices. You can find more information about this investigation here.

Existing Cases

Lowey Dannenberg, P.C. has filed lawsuits against three companies alleging they created or used consumer identity profiles without consent:

Turner v. The Trade Desk, Inc., 4:25-CV-03136 (N.D. Cal.)

Rapak v. Adobe, Inc., 5:25-CV-03032 (N.D. Cal.)

Baker v. Yahoo, Inc., 1:25-CV-02797 (S.D.N.Y.)



Contact Us

If you believe your personal data has been collected without your consent, or if you want to participate in one of our existing cases, please contact us at 914-733-7266 or privacy@lowey.com. You can also fill out our form here.

