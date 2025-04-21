Good Game Group Unveils $GDGM Token Within TheBlock. Ecosystem to Enhance Gamified Content and Exclusive Membership Perks

Dubai, UAE, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TheBlock. serves as a key access point for virtual asset companies, providing an ecosystem that includes advisory services, regulatory guidance, business connections, and tokenization opportunities. Through TheBlock.’s ecosystem, Good Game will strengthen its presence in Dubai’s expanding digital asset market and gain strategic exposure to investors, industry leaders, and blockchain innovators.

The $GDGM token will launch on the Avalanche blockchain in collaboration with TheBlock., AMN Virtual Asset FZE, and Pegasus Fintech Group, bringing together regulatory readiness, infrastructure, and strategic ecosystem access to ensure a seamless and scalable rollout.

$GDGM holders will receive:

• Access to Good Game’s global hubs for gaming tournaments, events, and exclusive content

• VIP experiences, gaming competitions, and behind-the-scenes opportunities

• Special merchandise, digital collectibles, and platform benefits

• Membership perks tied to staking and in-game rewards

Pre-TGE rounds for select partners are now open, with a public sale launching later this month. Full details, including the $GDGM Light Paper, can be found at www.goodgameshow.tv.

“The $GDGM token is the next step in our mission to create an interconnected gaming and entertainment experience,” said Rai Cockfield, Founder of Good Game. “By leveraging TheBlock.’s ecosystem, we gain strategic access to key markets and opportunities that support our long-term vision.”

“We built TheBlock. to empower blockchain projects like Good Game to launch and scale effectively,” added Farbod Sadeghian, Founder of TheBlock. “Dubai is becoming a global leader in digital assets, and we’re excited to support Good Game’s journey within our ecosystem.”

About Good Game Group Inc.

Good Game Group Inc. operates at the intersection of Content, Community, and Commerce, pioneering a unique gaming ecosystem targeting the 3.3B+ global gamers in the $240B+ global games market that currently lacks a central hub. Centered around its global reality TV competition, 'Good Game' (a 'Gaming Idol' for gamers), Good Game showcases diverse celebrity stories while hosting the celebs and engaging the gaming community from its Hubs - physical spaces designed for community socialization, events/tournaments, and AAA reality show production - alongside its digital presence on platforms like Discord and YouTube.

About TheBlock.

As the first dedicated Virtual Asset Hub and Ecosystem in the region, TheBlock. serves as a catalyst for Dubai’s transformation into a global blockchain destination. More than just a platform, it functions as a launchpad, equipping blockchain startups, enterprises, and institutions with essential resources for growth. Offering regulatory guidance, strategic partnerships, and market access, it provides a comprehensive support system for scaling in one of the world’s most dynamic blockchain markets. Through tailored membership programs, expert insights, and direct engagement with investors, developers, and regulators, TheBlock. facilitates seamless navigation of the Middle East’s evolving digital asset landscape. The connections and opportunities available lay the foundation for sustained success in the region.

