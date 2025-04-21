Terra Security raises $7.5M in Seed round for its agentic AI pen testing solution





Backed by FXP Ventures and SYN Ventures, Terra introduces the first agentic AI pen testing platform with human supervision, while its multi-agent approach leverages dozens of dedicated fine-tuned AI agents to conduct continuous, deep testing at scale

NEW YORK and TEL AVIV, Israel, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terra Security , an Agentic AI-native penetration testing service-as-software platform, raises $7.5M in a seed round led by SYN Ventures and FXP Ventures with participation from Underscore VC and notable angel investors including former Google CISO Gerhard Eschelback and Ofer Ben-Noon and Ohad Bobrov, founders of Talon Security. Already serving multiple clients, including Fortune 500 companies, Terra will use the funds to advance its platform, expand its AI agents’ capabilities, and grow its customer base.

In sports, there’s a saying that the “best defense is a great offense,” and in cybersecurity, this sentiment also holds weight. Yet, most organizations struggle to conduct continuous penetration testing or red teaming – vital simulations that uncover vulnerabilities before attackers exploit them. Despite their promising potential, these ethical hacking mechanisms are vastly underutilized due to their human-intensive nature, which makes them slow, expensive, and unscalable.

Designed to think like a white hat hacker, Terra’s agentic AI platform conducts continuous web application pen testing. Powered by dozens of fine-tuned AI agents, each tailored to a client’s unique environment, Terra’s agents adapt in real time based on unique business contexts and risks. When new vulnerabilities surface, its agents autonomously launch precise tests, guided by human experts through a human-in-the-loop mechanism for maximum accuracy and reliability with AI.

While existing automated solutions fall short of mimicking an adversary’s behavior at scale, particularly for web applications, Terra’s AI-enabled service brings the combination of the accuracy and depth of skilled human testers with the scale and efficiency of automated solutions. As Terra grows, it plans to introduce an agentic AI red teaming solution to its platform as well as expand to cover organizations’ entire network security.

“In the grand scheme of cybersecurity, ethical hacking has long been underutilized due to its inefficiencies and human dependencies, but we now have the opportunity to bring ethical hacking center stage and beat adversaries at their own arena,” says Shahar Peled, CEO and Co-Founder of Terra. “We strongly believe that our platform will transform the narrative around pen testing and ethical hacking by infusing accuracy, efficiency, business context, and continuous pen-testing via agentic AI. No longer will pen-testing simply be viewed as an item on a compliance checklist, but as the most effective security capability of a robust security posture. We are grateful for all the support and guidance we’ve received from our investors, partners, and customers, and look forward to the journey ahead.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Terra Security as it works to enable all organizations to leverage high-quality offensive security on a continuous basis, at scale,” says Jay Leek, Managing Partner and Founder at SYN Ventures. “We believe the Company’s vision reimagines penetration testing as we know it today, which is long overdue.”

“Cyber threats move fast and manual pen testing can’t keep up,” says Tsahy Shapsa, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at FXP. We backed Terra Security from day one because of its founders - an exceptional team with the rare mix of deep technical chops and relentless execution. Together, we validated the problem and approach through over 100 customer interactions to arrive at our conviction. They’re not just improving penetration testing; they’re redefining it with AI employees who work 24/7, guided by top-tier human expertise. It’s not man vs machine. It’s man plus machine. That’s the future.”

About Terra Security

Founded in 2024, Terra offers an agentic-AI platform for continuous web application penetration testing. Enhanced by a human-in-the-loop mechanism, Terra's dedicated, fine-tuned AI agents perform thousands of best-of-breed tests with unparalleled efficiency, accuracy and robust attack surface coverage. Through tailor-made attacks based on unique business context and risk profiles, Terra is revolutionizing the way enterprises build and run their pentest program. For more information, visit: https://www.terra.security/

Media Contact

Inbar Kneller

ReBlonde for Terra Security

ari@terra.security

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and is provided by Terra. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed.Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility.Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fe9c63d6-a302-413a-9d52-6b7fe44a33ad