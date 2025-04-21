INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. - GBX

NEW YORK, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (“Greenbrier” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GBX). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Greenbrier and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On April 7, 2025, Greenbrier reported its fiscal second quarter 2025 financial results. Among other items, Greenbrier reported non-GAAP earnings per share of $1.69, missing consensus estimates by $0.09, and revenues of $762.1 million, missing consensus estimates by $136.43 million and representing a year-over-year decline of 11.7%. Greenbrier also announced its “decision to close a facility in Romania,” citing “market conditions and a comprehensive analysis in Europe[.]”

On this news, Greenbrier’s stock price fell $5.11 per share, or 11.42%, to close at $39.63 per share on April 8, 2025.

