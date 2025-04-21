SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates COOP, MESA, DADA on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ: COOP)’s sale to Rocket Companies for 11.0 Rocket shares for each share of Mr. Cooper common stock. Upon completion of the proposed transaction, Mr. Cooper shareholders will own approximately 25% of the combined company. If you are a Mr. Cooper shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options.

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA)’s merger with Republic Airways Holdings Inc. Upon closing of the proposed transaction, Mesa shareholders will own a minimum of 6%, and up to 12% of the combined company dependent upon Mesa’s achievement of certain pre-closing criteria. If you are a Mesa shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options.

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ: DADA)’s sale to JD Sunflower Investment Limited for $2.00 per American Depository Share. If you are a Dada shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options.

