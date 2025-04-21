OWNx Launches Industry-First "EDGE" Membership: Buy Gold, Silver, and Platinum At-Cost with Zero Fees

Lawrence, KS , April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OWNx, a pioneer in precious metals investment since 2008, today announced the launch of OWNx EDGE, a revolutionary membership service that transforms where to buy gold, silver, and platinum by providing investors direct access at wholesale prices with zero markups or hidden fees.



In an industry where retail investors searching for where to buy precious metals typically pay 5-25% above spot price, OWNx EDGE delivers unprecedented value by eliminating dealer markups entirely. For just $14.99 monthly or $149 annually, members gain access to institutional-level pricing previously available only to bulk purchasers, creating what many experts consider the best way to buy gold and other precious metals.

Sign up before Memorial Day (May 26, 2025) and lock in the EDGE annual membership for just $99 forever - a savings of over 33% off our standard annual rate. After this promotional period ends, standard pricing will apply for new members.

"With OWNx Edge, we're redefining how individuals invest in gold and silver," said Josh McCleary, Co-Founder and COO of OWNx. "For too long, everyday investors trying to invest in silver or gold have paid unnecessary premiums. Now, they can own precious metals at cost—no markup, no middlemen. It's a game-changer in the industry, and we're proud to make this level of access available to anyone who values transparency, security, and real ownership."

Real Investment Impact

The savings from eliminating markups are substantial. A $50,000 investment in gold with traditional dealers could incur $1,750 to $5,000 in hidden fees and markups. With OWNx EDGE, investors pay only the flat membership fee, allowing them to put up to $4,851 more into actual gold compared to competitors.

Key Features of OWNx EDGE:

Zero Markup Pricing: Members purchase precious metals at the same cost as institutional buyers

Fractional Ownership: Access to low-premium large bars without minimum purchase requirements

Secure, Insured Storage: Metals stored in non-bank depositories in Delaware or Texas

User-Friendly Platform: Seamless online dashboard and mobile app for buying and tracking metals

Low Storage Costs: Just 0.6% per year (0.5% for IRA holdings)

Optional Physical Redemption: Holdings can be exchanged for physical delivery (additional costs apply)

IRA Integration: OWNx EDGE included free with an OWNx Precious Metals IRA



New Rewards Program Launches Alongside EDGE

Alongside the EDGE service, OWNx is introducing an enhanced rewards program that enables members to earn passive income through referrals. Members receive 50% commission for the first year of any new subscription they refer, followed by 20% commission every year after for as long as the referred member remains active.

"From the day we launched our technology platform, OWNx clients wanted an easy way to share what they found with friends and family," explained McCleary. "With our new rewards structure tied to OWNx EDGE, members can build a substantial recurring income stream while helping others access precious metals at the lowest possible prices."

About OWNx

Founded in 2008, OWNx is a pioneering platform in the precious metals market, offering secure and innovative solutions for those looking to invest in gold, silver, platinum. With a focus on technology-driven solutions, OWNx has transformed where to buy precious metals by providing automatic purchase options, secure storage, and instant trading capabilities, empowering individuals to diversify their portfolios with confidence. The company's OWNx Precious Metals IRA allows investors to include physical precious metals in their retirement planning while enjoying the benefits of EDGE membership at no additional cost.

