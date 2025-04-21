Konica Minolta and Square 9 Softworks Launch Exclusive Partnership to Drive Growth Through BlueIrisIQ

Ramsey, NJ, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) today announced the expansion of its longstanding relationship with Square 9 Softworks (Square 9) into an exclusive partnership. This announcement comes on the heels of launching BlueIrisIQ, a newly created business unit designed to spearhead market growth in the content and information management segment. Square 9 is a leading provider of AI-powered information management and workflow automation solutions. This enhanced agreement marks a major milestone, positioning Konica Minolta as the sole North American distributor of Square 9’s award-winning offerings, a strategic move designed to deliver end-to-end service and support across both direct and dealer channels.

The expanded partnership reinforces Konica Minolta’s leadership in intelligent automation and scales the capabilities of BlueIrisIQ through a unified, enterprise-ready model. Together, the two organizations have created a streamlined structure that centralizes service delivery, accelerates implementation and strengthens post-sales support, all while fueling national market power and momentum.

“This expansion is a natural evolution of the trust and success we’ve built with Square 9 over the past ten years,” said Meg Fleming, Vice President and General Manager, BlueIrisIQ. “Our customers and partners are facing unprecedented pressure to streamline operations, reduce costs and scale faster. With Square 9’s advanced automation tools and our dedicated support model, we’re empowering organizations to transform the way they work.”

As part of the enhanced partnership, Konica Minolta has introduced a dedicated team of Square 9-certified engineers to support sales, deployment and ongoing service. Customers also gain access to an exclusive support hotline offering direct communication with solution experts for faster resolutions and technical guidance.

“Konica Minolta has risen to become one of Square 9’s most elite partners,” said Stephen Young, President and CEO, Square 9 Softworks. “Through more than a decade of collaboration, they’ve consistently delivered value through proven project management, scalable design and long-term customer success strategies. This exclusive partnership is the natural next step, enabling customers to leverage the full power of BlueIrisIQ and build recurring revenue models without additional investment.”

By combining Square 9’s advanced automation tools with Konica Minolta’s dedicated delivery engine, the companies will lead the charge in AI-driven automation, revolutionizing the accessibility and affordability of intelligent information. By significantly reducing the cost of data extraction and removing barriers to entry, this partnership opens the door to markets that were once out of reach due to complexity or budget constraints.

Square 9’s reputation as an industry leader is rooted in its rapid deployment, user-friendly design and award-winning customer support, all of which are now embedded into Konica Minolta’s BlueIrisIQ service model. The result is a turnkey solution for customers looking to outsource operational pain points and drive digital transformation.

Learn more about BlueIrisIQ and its service offerings here.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.'s (Konica Minolta) journey started more than 150 years ago, with a vision to see and do things differently. The company partners with clients to Give Shape to Ideas by supporting their digital transformation through its expansive Intelligent Connected Workplace portfolio. Its business technology offerings include IT Services, intelligent information management, video security solutions and managed print services, as well as office technology and industrial and commercial print solutions. 2025 marks Konica Minolta’s 20th anniversary in production print, for which it celebrates "20 Years of Excellence, Innovation and Impact,” and continues to lead the way in digital commercial printing. This year also commemorates 20 years of Konica Minolta’s bizhub brand. Over the past two decades, the bizhub series has revolutionized office technology and redefined how businesses operate. It has continuously evolved to meet the needs of modern workplaces, fueled by advances in technology and a commitment to innovation. Konica Minolta is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2025 America's Best Large Employers list, included on CRN’s MSP 500 list numerous times; recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for eighteen consecutive years and presented with Keypoint Intelligence’s BLI 2025 and 2021 A3 Line of The Year and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Awards for its bizhub One i-Series. For more information, please visit Konica Minolta online and follow it on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Square 9 Softworks

Square 9 Softworks is an industry-leading provider of an AI-powered intelligent information management platform that takes the paper out of work and makes it easier to get things done. With digital workflows that automate many aspects of how you work today, Square 9 makes it easy by extracting information from scans or PDFs, storing documents in searchable archives, and building digital twins of your current processes through graphic workflows. For more information, please visit www.square-9.com.

