TrustCo Reports First Quarter 2025 Net Income of $14.3 Million From Repricing Loan Portfolio and Well-Managed Cost of Funds

Executive Snapshot:

  • Bank-wide financial results:
    • Key metrics for the first quarter 2025:
      • Net income of $14.3 million increased 17.7% compared to $12.1 million for the first quarter 2024
      • Net interest income of $40.4 million, up 10.4% from $36.6 million compared to the first quarter 2024
      • Average loans were up $104.7 million for the first quarter 2025 compared to the first quarter 2024
      • Average deposits were up $103.3 million for the first quarter 2025 compared to the first quarter 2024
  • Capital position and key ratios:
    • Consolidated equity to assets increased to 10.85% as of March 31, 2025 from 10.51% as of March 31, 2024
    • Book value per share as of March 31, 2025 was $36.16, up from $34.12 as of March 31, 2024
    • Stock repurchase program announced authorizing for up to one million shares or approximately 5% of TrustCo’s current outstanding common stock
  • Trustco Financial Services and Wealth Management income:
    • Fees increased to $2.1 million or 16.7% compared to first quarter 2024
    • Assets under management increased to $1.2 billion or 17.4% compared first quarter 2024

GLENVILLE, N.Y., April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TrustCo, NASDAQ: TRST) today announced a robust start to 2025, marked by significant growth in both the loan and deposit portfolios of Trustco Bank during the first quarter of 2025 compared to the first quarter of 2024. This performance underscores the Bank’s commitment to serving its community through increased residential and commercial lending and adapting effectively to the evolving financial landscape. This resulted in first quarter 2025 net income of $14.3 million or $0.75 diluted earnings per share, compared to net income of $12.1 million or $0.64 diluted earnings per share for the first quarter 2024. Average loans increased $104.7 million or 2.1% for the first quarter 2025 over the same period in 2024. Average deposits increased $103.3 million or 1.9% for the first quarter 2025 over the same period in 2024.

Overview

Chairman, President, and CEO, Robert J. McCormick said “We are very pleased to announce today that tried and true Trustco Bank strategy has once again yielded exceptional results. We added loans at current market rates, which repriced our current loan portfolio higher, supporting long-term profitability. This was funded entirely by our own deposits, and we did so while holding the line on board rates. Despite aggressive market competition, we have favorably repriced our time deposits with the help of strong brand loyalty and digital engagement. These efforts yielded net income of $14.3 million and boosted all return metrics significantly year-over-year. Credit quality remains exceptional, with non-performing loans holding steady at a negligible 0.37%. The Bank also grew capital and thus maintains its position of strength. Based upon what we have seen in the first quarter, we anticipate that good things are likely in the future.”

Details

Average loans were up $104.7 million, or 2.1%, in the first quarter 2025 over the same period in 2024. Average residential loans and HECLs, our primary lending focus, were up $26.2 million, or 0.6%, and $61.0 million, or 17.3%, respectively, in the first quarter 2025 over the same period in 2024. Average commercial loans also increased $20.7 million, or 7.5%, in the first quarter 2025 over the same period in 2024. This uptick reflects a strong local economy and increased demand for credit. Average deposits were up $103.3 million, or 1.9%, for the first quarter 2025 over the same period in 2024, primarily as a result of an increase in time deposits, interest bearing checking accounts, and demand deposits. We believe the increase in these deposits compared to the same period in 2024 continues to indicate strong customer confidence in the Bank’s competitive deposit offerings. As we move forward, despite a complex economic environment, we believe that our strategic focus on relationship banking and solid financial practices has positioned us for continued success.

During the first quarter of 2025, the TrustCo announced a stock repurchase program of up to one million shares, or approximately 5% of TrustCo’s current outstanding shares of common stock. This repurchase initiative is part of the Bank’s broader capital management strategy and is intended to enhance shareholder value while maintaining flexibility to support future growth. As of March 31, 2025, our equity to asset ratio was 10.85%, compared to 10.51% as of March 31, 2024. Book value per share as of March 31, 2025 was $36.16, up 6.0% compared to $34.12 a year earlier.  

Net interest income was $40.4 million for the first quarter 2025, an increase of $3.8 million, or 10.4%, compared to the first quarter of 2024, driven by loan growth at higher interest rates and less interest expense on deposit products, partially offset by lower investment interest income and a decrease in interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments. The net interest margin for the first quarter 2025 was 2.64%, up 20 basis points from 2.44% in the first quarter of 2024. The yield on interest earnings assets increased to 4.13% in the first quarter of 2025, up 14 basis points from 3.99% in the first quarter of 2024. The cost of interest bearing liabilities decreased to 1.92% in the first quarter 2025, down from 1.99% in the first quarter 2024. As the Federal Reserve signals potential interest rate reductions in 2025, the Bank is proactively preparing to navigate the evolving rate environment. In this context, the Bank anticipates that a lower interest rate environment will provide opportunities to manage deposit costs more effectively, thereby supporting net interest margin. The Bank remains committed to maintaining competitive deposit offerings while ensuring financial stability and continued support for our communities’ banking needs.

Non-interest income increased to $5.0 million as compared to $4.8 million for the first quarter of 2024. This increase was primarily attributable to wealth management and financial services fees, which increased by 16.7% to $2.1 million, driven by strong client demand and higher assets under management. These revenues now represent 42.6% of non-interest income. The majority of this fee income is recurring, supported by long-term advisory relationships and a growing base of managed assets. Non-interest expense increased $1.4 million over the first quarter of 2024 due to increases in several areas of expenses.

Asset quality remains strong and has been consistent over the past twelve months. The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $300 thousand in the first quarter of 2025, which is the result of a provision for credit losses on loans of $100 thousand, and a provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments of $200 thousand. The ratio of allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans was 0.99% and 0.98% as of March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. The allowance for credit losses on loans was $50.6 million as of March 31, 2025, compared to $49.2 million as of March 31, 2024. Nonperforming loans (NPLs) were $18.8 million as of March 31, 2025, compared to $18.3 million as of March 31, 2024. NPLs were 0.37% of total loans as of March 31, 2025 and 2024. The coverage ratio, or allowance for credit losses on loans to NPLs, was 269.8% as of March 31, 2025, compared to 269.3% as of March 31, 2024. Nonperforming assets (NPAs) were $20.9 million as of March 31, 2025, compared to $20.6 million as of March 31, 2024.  

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY is a $6.3 billion savings and loan holding company and through its subsidiary, Trustco Bank, operated 136 offices in New York, New Jersey, Vermont, Massachusetts, and Florida as of March 31, 2025.

In addition, the Bank’s Wealth Management Department offers a full range of investment services, retirement planning and trust and estate administration services. The common shares of TrustCo are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol TRST.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this news release that are not historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future development, results or periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding our expectations for our future performance, including our expectations regarding the effects of the economic environment on our financial results, our ability to retain customers and the amount of customers’ business, including deposit balances, with us, the impact of the Federal Reserve’s actions regarding interest rates, and the anticipated effects of our capital management strategy, including our stock repurchase program. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations as well as certain assumptions and estimates made by, and information available to, management at the time the statements are made. Such forward-looking statements are subject to factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially for TrustCo from the views, beliefs and projections expressed in such statements, and many of the risks and uncertainties are heightened by or may, in the future, be heightened by volatility in financial markets and macroeconomic or geopolitical concerns related to inflation, changes in United States and foreign trade policy, continued elevated interest rates and ongoing armed conflicts (including the Russia/Ukraine conflict and the conflict in Israel and surrounding areas). TrustCo wishes to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The following important factors, among others, in some cases have affected and in the future could affect TrustCo’s actual results and could cause TrustCo’s actual financial performance to differ materially from that expressed in any forward-looking statement: future changes in interest rates; external economic factors, such as changes in monetary policy, ongoing inflationary pressures and continued elevated prices; exposure to credit risk in our lending activities; our increasing commercial loan portfolio; the sufficiency of our allowance for credit losses on loans to cover actual loan losses; our ability to meet the cash flow requirements of our depositors or borrowers or meet our operating cash needs to fund corporate expansion and other activities; claims and litigation pertaining to fiduciary responsibility and lender liability; the enforcement of federal cannabis laws and regulations and its impact on our ability to provide services in the cannabis industry; our dependency upon the services of the management team; our disclosure controls and procedures’ ability to prevent or detect errors or acts of fraud; the adequacy of our business continuity and disaster recovery plans; the effectiveness of our risk management framework; the impact of any expansion by us into new lines of business or new products and services; an increase in the prevalence of fraud and other financial crimes; the impact of severe weather events and climate change on us and the communities we serve, including societal responses to climate change; environmental, social and governance risks, as well as diversity, equity, and inclusion-related risks, and their impact on our reputation and relationships; the chance of a prolonged economic downturn, especially one affecting our geographic market area; instability in global economic conditions and geopolitical matters, as well as volatility in financial markets; the soundness of other financial institutions; U.S. government shutdowns, credit rating downgrades, or failure to increase the debt ceiling; fluctuations in the trust wealth management fees we receive as a result of investment performance; the impact of regulatory capital rules on our growth; changes in laws and regulations, including changes in cybersecurity or privacy regulations; restrictions on data collection and use; our compliance with the USA PATRIOT Act, Bank Secrecy Act, and other laws and regulations that could result in material fines or sanctions; changes in tax laws; limitations on our ability to pay dividends; TrustCo Realty Corp.’s ability to qualify as a real estate investment trust; changes in accounting standards; competition within our market areas; consumers and businesses’ use of non-banks to complete financial transactions; our reliance on third-party service providers; the impact of data breaches and cyber-attacks; the development and use of artificial intelligence; the impact of a failure in or breach of our operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of third parties; the impact of an unauthorized disclosure of sensitive or confidential client or customer information; the impact of interruptions in the effective operation of our computer systems; the impact of anti-takeover provisions in our organizational documents; the impact of the manner in which we allocate capital; and other risks and uncertainties under the heading “Risk Factors” in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and, if any, in our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q or other securities filings, as well as our upcoming quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the first quarter of 2025. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release represent TrustCo management’s judgment as of the date of this news release. TrustCo disclaims, however, any intent or obligation to update forward-looking statements, either as a result of future developments, new information or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

TRUSTCO BANK CORP NY 
GLENVILLE, NY 
  
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
  
(dollars in thousands, except per share data) 
(Unaudited) 
 Three months ended 
 3/31/2025 12/31/2024 3/31/2024 
Summary of operations      
Net interest income$40,373 $38,902 $36,578 
Provision for credit losses 300  400  600 
Noninterest income 4,974  4,409  4,843 
Noninterest expense 26,329  28,165  24,903 
Net income 14,275  11,281  12,126 
       
Per share      
Net income per share:      
- Basic$0.75 $0.59 $0.64 
- Diluted 0.75  0.59  0.64 
Cash dividends 0.36  0.36  0.36 
Book value at period end 36.16  35.56  34.12 
Market price at period end 30.48  33.31  28.16 
       
At period end      
Full time equivalent employees 740  737  761 
Full service banking offices 136  136  140 
       
Performance ratios      
Return on average assets 0.93% 0.73% 0.80%
Return on average equity 8.49  6.70  7.54 
Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 58.06  65.03  59.94 
Adjusted Efficiency ratio (1) 58.00  63.93  59.94 
Net interest spread 2.21  2.15  2.00 
Net interest margin 2.64  2.60  2.44 
Dividend payout ratio47.97  60.70  56.48 
       
Capital ratios at period end      
Consolidated equity to assets 10.85% 10.84% 10.51%
Consolidated tangible equity to tangible assets (1) 10.84% 10.83% 10.50%
       
Asset quality analysis at period end      
Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.37% 0.37% 0.37%
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.33  0.34  0.33 
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 0.99  0.99  0.98 
Coverage ratio (2)2.7x 2.7x 2.7x 
       
       
(1) Non-GAAP Financial Measure, see Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation.
(2) Calculated as allowance for credit losses on loans divided by total nonperforming loans.      
       


          
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
          
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)         
(Unaudited)         
  Three months ended
 3/31/2025 12/31/2024 9/30/2024 6/30/2024 3/31/2024
Interest and dividend income:         
Interest and fees on loans$53,450 $53,024 $52,112 $50,660 $49,804
Interest and dividends on securities available for sale:         
U. S. government sponsored enterprises 596  680  718  909  906
State and political subdivisions -  -  -  1  -
Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage         
obligations - residential 1,483  1,418  1,397  1,451  1,494
Corporate bonds 260  358  361  362  476
Small Business Administration - guaranteed         
participation securities 81  84  90  94  100
Other securities 7  6  2  2  3
Total interest and dividends on securities available for sale 2,427  2,546  2,568  2,819  2,979
          
Interest on held to maturity securities:         
obligations - residential 57  59  62  65  68
Total interest on held to maturity securities 57  59  62  65  68
          
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 151  152  153  147  152
          
Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments 6,732  6,128  6,174  6,894  6,750
Total interest income 62,817  61,909  61,069  60,585  59,753
          
Interest expense:         
Interest on deposits:         
Interest-bearing checking 558  397  311  288  240
Savings 734  719  770  675  712
Money market deposit accounts 1,989  2,024  2,154  2,228  2,342
Time deposits 18,983  19,680  18,969  19,400  19,677
Interest on short-term borrowings 180  187  194  206  204
Total interest expense 22,444  23,007  22,398  22,797  23,175
          
Net interest income 40,373  38,902  38,671  37,788  36,578
          
Less: Provision for credit losses 300  400  500  500  600
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 40,073  38,502  38,171  37,288  35,978
          
Noninterest income:         
Trustco Financial Services income 2,120  1,778  2,044  1,609  1,816
Fees for services to customers 2,645  2,226  2,482  2,399  2,745
Net gains on equity securities -  -  23  1,360  -
Other 209  405  382  283  282
Total noninterest income 4,974  4,409  4,931  5,651  4,843
          
Noninterest expenses:         
Salaries and employee benefits 11,894  12,068  12,134  12,520  11,427
Net occupancy expense 4,554  4,563  4,271  4,375  4,611
Equipment expense 1,944  2,404  1,757  1,990  1,738
Professional services 1,726  1,782  1,863  1,570  1,460
Outsourced services 2,700  3,051  2,551  2,755  2,501
Advertising expense 361  590  339  466  408
FDIC and other insurance 1,188  1,113  1,112  797  1,094
Other real estate expense, net 28  476  204  16  74
Other 1,934  2,118  1,969  1,970  1,590
Total noninterest expenses 26,329  28,165  26,200  26,459  24,903
          
Income before taxes 18,718  14,746  16,902  16,480  15,918
Income taxes 4,443  3,465  4,027  3,929  3,792
          
Net income$14,275 $11,281 $12,875 $12,551 $12,126
          
Net income per common share:         
- Basic$0.75 $0.59 $0.68 $0.66 $0.64
          
- Diluted 0.75  0.59  0.68  0.66  0.64
          
Average basic shares (in thousands) 19,020  19,015  19,010  19,022  19,024
Average diluted shares (in thousands) 19,044  19,045  19,036  19,033  19,032
          


      
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
 
(dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
 3/31/2025
12/31/20249/30/20246/30/3024
 3/31/2024 
ASSETS:     
      
Cash and due from banks$48,782 $47,364 $49,659 $42,193 $44,868 
Federal funds sold and other short term investments 707,355  594,448  473,306  493,920  564,815 
Total cash and cash equivalents 756,137  641,812  522,965  536,113  609,683 
      
Securities available for sale:     
U. S. government sponsored enterprises 65,942  85,617  90,588  106,796  128,854 
States and political subdivisions 18  18  26  26  26 
Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage     
obligations - residential 219,333  213,128  222,841  218,311  227,078 
Small Business Administration - guaranteed     
participation securities 13,683  14,141  15,171  15,592  16,260 
Corporate bonds 24,779  44,581  54,327  53,764  53,341 
Other securities 698  700  701  688  682 
Total securities available for sale 324,453  358,185  383,654  395,177  426,241 
      
Held to maturity securities:     
Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage     
obligations-residential 5,090  5,365  5,636  5,921  6,206 
Total held to maturity securities 5,090  5,365  5,636  5,921  6,206 
      
Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock 6,507  6,507  6,507  6,507  6,203 
      
Loans:     
Commercial 302,753  286,857  280,261  282,441  279,092 
Residential mortgage loans 4,380,561  4,388,302  4,382,674  4,370,640  4,354,369 
Home equity line of credit 419,806  409,261  393,418  370,063  355,879 
Installment loans 13,017  13,638  14,503  15,168  16,166 
Loans, net of deferred net costs 5,116,137  5,098,058  5,070,856  5,038,312  5,005,506 
      
Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans 50,606  50,248  49,950  49,772  49,220 
Net loans 5,065,531  5,047,810  5,020,906  4,988,540  4,956,286 
      
Bank premises and equipment, net 37,178  33,782  33,324  33,466  33,423 
Operating lease right-of-use assets 34,968  36,627  37,958  38,376  39,647 
Other assets 108,681  108,656  98,730  102,544  101,881 
      
Total assets$6,338,545 $6,238,744 $6,109,680 $6,106,644 $6,179,570 
      
LIABILITIES:     
Deposits:     
Demand$793,306 $762,101 $753,878 $745,227 $742,997 
Interest-bearing checking 1,067,948  1,027,540  988,527  1,029,606  1,020,136 
Savings accounts 1,094,968  1,086,534  1,092,038  1,144,427  1,155,517 
Money market deposit accounts 478,872  465,049  477,113  517,445  532,611 
Time deposits 2,061,576  2,049,759  1,952,635  1,840,262  1,903,908 
Total deposits 5,496,670  5,390,983  5,264,191  5,276,967  5,355,169 
      
Short-term borrowings 82,275  84,781  91,450  89,720  94,374 
Operating lease liabilities 38,324  40,159  41,469  42,026  43,438 
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 33,468  46,478  43,549  42,763  37,399 
      
Total liabilities 5,650,737  5,562,401  5,440,659  5,451,476  5,530,380 
      
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:     
Capital stock 20,097  20,097  20,058  20,058  20,058 
Surplus 259,182  258,874  257,644  257,490  257,335 
Undivided profits 453,931  446,503  442,079  436,048  430,346 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (132) (3,861) (6,600) (14,268) (14,763)
Treasury stock at cost (45,270) (45,270) (44,160) (44,160) (43,786)
      
Total shareholders' equity 687,808  676,343  669,021  655,168  649,190 
      
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$6,338,545 $6,238,744 $6,109,680 $6,106,644 $6,179,570 
      
Outstanding shares (in thousands) 19,020  19,020  19,010  19,010  19,024 
      


NONPERFORMING ASSETS 
       
(dollars in thousands) 
(Unaudited) 
 3/31/202512/31/20249/30/20246/30/20243/31/2024 
Nonperforming Assets      
       
New York and other states*      
Loans in nonaccrual status:      
Commercial$688 $343 $466 $741 $532  
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family 14,795  14,671  15,320  14,992  14,359  
Installment 139  108  163  131  149  
Total non-accrual loans 15,622  15,122  15,949  15,864  15,040  
Other nonperforming real estate mortgages - 1 to 4 family -  -  -  -  -  
Total nonperforming loans 15,622  15,122  15,949  15,864  15,040  
Other real estate owned 2,107  2,175  2,503  2,334  2,334  
Total nonperforming assets$17,729 $17,297 $18,452 $18,198 $17,374  
       
Florida      
Loans in nonaccrual status:      
Commercial$- $- $314 $314 $314  
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family 3,135  3,656  3,176  2,985  2,921  
Installment 3  22  5  22  -  
Total non-accrual loans 3,138  3,678  3,495  3,321  3,235  
Other nonperforming real estate mortgages - 1 to 4 family -  -  -  -  -  
Total nonperforming loans 3,138  3,678  3,495  3,321  3,235  
Other real estate owned -  -  -  -  -  
Total nonperforming assets$3,138 $3,678 $3,495 $3,321 $3,235  
       
Total      
Loans in nonaccrual status:      
Commercial$688 $343 $780 $1,055 $846  
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family 17,930  18,327  18,496  17,977  17,280  
Installment 142  130  168  153  149  
Total non-accrual loans 18,760  18,800  19,444  19,185  18,275  
Other nonperforming real estate mortgages - 1 to 4 family -  -  -  -  -  
Total nonperforming loans 18,760  18,800  19,444  19,185  18,275  
Other real estate owned 2,107  2,175  2,503  2,334  2,334  
Total nonperforming assets$20,867 $20,975 $21,947 $21,519 $20,609  
       
       
Quarterly Net (Recoveries) Chargeoffs      
       
New York and other states*      
Commercial$(3)$62 $65 $- $-  
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family 41  (316) 104  (74) (78) 
Installment 4  41  11  (2) 36  
Total net chargeoffs (recoveries)$42 $(213)$180 $(76)$(42) 
       
Florida      
Commercial$(315)$314 $- $- $-  
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family -  -  -  17  -  
Installment 15  1  42  7  -  
Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs$(300$315 $42 $24 $-  
       
Total      
Commercial$(318
$376 $65 $- $-  
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family 41  (316) 104  (57) (78) 
Installment 19  42  53  5  36  
Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs$(258$102 $222 $(52)$(42) 
       
       
Asset Quality Ratios      
       
Total nonperforming loans (1)$18,760 $18,800 $19,444 $19,185 $18,275  
Total nonperforming assets (1) 20,867  20,975  21,947  21,519  20,609  
Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs (2) (258 102  222  (52) (42) 
       
Allowance for credit losses on loans (1) 50,606  50,248  49,950  49,772  49,220  
       
Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.37% 0.37% 0.38% 0.38% 0.37% 
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.33% 0.34% 0.36% 0.35% 0.33% 
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 0.99% 0.99% 0.99% 0.99% 0.98% 
Coverage ratio (1) 269.8% 267.3% 256.9% 259.4% 269.3% 
Annualized net (recoveries) chargeoffs to average loans (2) -0.02% 0.01% 0.02% 0.00% 0.00% 
Allowance for credit losses on loans to annualized net chargeoffs (2) N/A  123.2x  56.3x  N/A  N/A  
  
* Includes New York, New Jersey, Vermont and Massachusetts. 
(1) At period-end 
(2) For the three-month period ended 
  


DISTRIBUTION OF ASSETS, LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY -
INTEREST RATES AND INTEREST DIFFERENTIAL
 
(dollars in thousands)           
(Unaudited)Three months ended  Three months ended 
 March 31, 2025  March 31, 2024 
 Average InterestAverage  Average InterestAverage 
 Balance  Rate  Balance  Rate 
Assets           
            
Securities available for sale:           
U. S. government sponsored enterprises$74,680  $5963.19% $125,973  $9062.88%
Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage          
obligations - residential 239,509   1,4832.46   258,814   1,4942.30 
State and political subdivisions 18   -6.77   26   06.90 
Corporate bonds 40,019   2602.60   73,625   4762.59 
Small Business Administration - guaranteed           
participation securities 15,003   812.15   18,224   1002.20 
Other 699   74.01   696   31.72 
            
Total securities available for sale 369,928   2,4272.62   477,358   2,9792.50 
            
Federal funds sold and other short-term Investments 613,646   6,7324.45   497,652   6,7505.45 
            
Held to maturity securities:           
Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage          
obligations - residential 5,233   574.34   6,329   684.30 
            
Total held to maturity securities 5,233   574.34   6,329   684.30 
            
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 6,507   1519.28   6,203   1529.80 
            
Commercial loans 297,926   4,1655.59   277,183   3,6615.28 
Residential mortgage loans 4,385,646   42,6143.89   4,359,476   40,4153.71 
Home equity lines of credit 413,981   6,4356.30   353,004   5,4646.22 
Installment loans 12,967   2367.37   16,128   2646.58 
            
Loans, net of unearned income 5,110,520   53,4504.19   5,005,791   49,8043.98 
            
Total interest earning assets 6,105,834  $62,8174.13   5,993,333  $59,7533.99 
            
Allowance for credit losses on loans (50,475)      (48,824)    
Cash & non-interest earning assets 201,154       185,230     
            
            
Total assets$6,256,513      $6,129,739     
            
            
Liabilities and shareholders' equity           
            
Deposits:           
Interest bearing checking accounts$1,038,218  $5580.22% $990,130  $2400.10%
Money market accounts 469,070   1,9891.72   544,687   2,3421.73 
Savings 1,089,358   7340.27   1,158,558   7120.25 
Time deposits 2,054,494   18,9843.75   1,889,929   19,6774.19 
            
Total interest bearing deposits 4,651,140   22,2651.94   4,583,304   22,9712.02 
Short-term borrowings 83,207   1800.88   93,316   2040.88 
            
Total interest bearing liabilities 4,734,347  $22,4451.92   4,676,620  $23,1751.99 
            
Demand deposits 761,800       726,299     
Other liabilities 78,748       80,158     
Shareholders' equity 681,618       646,662     
            
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$6,256,513      $6,129,739     
            
Net interest income  $40,372     $36,578  
            
Net interest spread   2.21%    2.00%
            
            
Net interest margin (net interest income to           
total interest earning assets)   2.64%    2.44%
            

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation

Tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate tangible book value by excluding the balance of intangible assets from total shareholders’ equity divided by shares outstanding. We believe that this is consistent with the treatment by bank regulatory agencies, which exclude intangible assets from the calculation of risk-based capital ratios. Additionally, we believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in relative changes from period to period in equity exclusive of changes in intangible assets.

Tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate tangible equity and tangible assets by excluding the balance of intangible assets from total shareholders’ equity and total assets, respectively. We calculate tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end by dividing tangible equity by tangible assets at period end. We believe that this is consistent with the treatment by bank regulatory agencies, which exclude intangible assets from the calculation of risk-based capital ratios. Additionally, we believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in relative changes from period to period in equity and total assets, each exclusive of changes in intangible assets.

Adjusted efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measures of expense control relative to revenue from net interest income and non-interest fee income. We calculate the efficiency ratio by dividing total non-interest expense by the sum of net interest income and total non-interest income. We calculate the adjusted efficiency ratio by dividing total noninterest expenses as determined under GAAP, excluding other real estate expense, net, by net interest income and total noninterest income as determined under GAAP. We believe that this provides a reasonable measure of primary banking expenses relative to primary banking revenue. Additionally, we believe this measure is important to investors looking for a measure of efficiency in our productivity measured by the amount of revenue generated for each dollar spent.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide information that is important to investors and that is useful in understanding our financial results. Our management internally assesses our performance based, in part, on these measures. However, these non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and not a substitute for an analysis based on GAAP measures. As other companies may use different calculations for these measures, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures reported by other companies. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures of tangible book value to shares outstanding, tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets, and efficiency ratio to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is set forth below.  

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION    
     
(dollars in thousands)    
(Unaudited)    
  3/31/202512/31/20243/31/2024
Tangible Book Value Per Share    
     
Equity (GAAP) $687,808 $676,343 $649,190 
Less: Intangible assets  553  553  553 
Tangible equity (Non-GAAP) $687,255 $675,790 $648,637 
     
Shares outstanding  19,020  19,020  19,024 
Tangible book value per share  36.13  35.53  34.10 
Book value per share  36.16  35.56  34.12 
     
Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets    
Total Assets (GAAP) $6,338,545 $6,238,744 $6,179,570 
Less: Intangible assets  553  553  553 
Tangible assets (Non-GAAP) $6,337,992 $6,238,191 $6,179,017 
     
Equity to Assets (GAAP)  10.85% 10.84% 10.51%
Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets (Non-GAAP)  10.84% 10.83% 10.50%
     
  Three months ended
Efficiency and Adjusted Efficiency Ratios 3/31/202512/31/20243/31/2024
     
Net interest income (GAAP)A$40,373 $38,902 $36,578 
Non-interest income (GAAP)B 4,974  4,409  4,843 
Revenue used for efficiency ratio (GAAP)C$45,347 $43,311 $41,421 
     
Total noninterest expense (GAAP)D$26,329 $28,165 $24,903 
Less: Other real estate expense, netE 28  476  74 
Expense used for efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP)F$26,301 $27,689 $24,829 
     
Efficiency Ratio (GAAP)D/C 58.06% 65.03% 59.94%
Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (Non-GAAP)F/C 58.00% 63.93% 59.94%
     


