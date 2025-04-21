Climb Global Solutions Appoints Paul Giovacchini to its Board of Directors

EATONTOWN, N.J., April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB) (“Climb” or the “Company”), a value-added global IT channel company providing unique sales and distribution solutions for innovative technology vendors, today announced that the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) has elected Paul Giovacchini to the Board. With the election of Mr. Giovacchini, Climb’s Board increased to seven total members, six of whom are independent under the Nasdaq listing standards.

Mr. Giovacchini brings over 30 years of experience in private equity, corporate governance, and board leadership across public and private companies. He currently serves as the Lead Independent Director of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC), where he previously served as Chairman and helped lead the company’s transformation into a global public enterprise. Mr. Giovacchini also serves as an independent consulting advisor to Advantage Capital Management, supporting private equity and debt investment strategies. Mr. Giovacchini holds a B.A. in Economics from Stanford University and an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School.

“Paul brings a wealth of executive leadership, investment expertise, and operational insight to our Board,” said John McCarthy, Chairman of the Board. “His extensive experience across public and private enterprises, coupled with his strong financial background, will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen our operational foundation and advance our organic and inorganic growth initiatives.”

Mr. Giovacchini stated, “Climb has built an impressive platform in the global IT channel, distinguished by its strong partnerships and consistent execution. As the Company enters its next chapter of growth, I’m honored to join the Board and contribute to its continued success. I look forward to leveraging my experience in governance, finance, and global expansion to support Climb’s long-term vision both domestically and abroad.”

