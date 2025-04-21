Weatherford and AIQ Sign Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Efficiency in Energy Production

HOUSTON, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ: WFRD) (“Weatherford” or the “Company”) today announced it has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with AIQ, the Abu Dhabi-based artificial intelligence (AI) champion developing innovative solutions for the energy sector. This partnership is set to bring transformative efficiency to energy production, leveraging advanced automation, data-driven insights, and the power of AI technology.

The collaboration aims to integrate Weatherford's world-class software and hardware solutions, including the Modern Edge suite, Unified Data Model, and WFRD Software Launchpad, with AIQ's robust AI-driven systems. By combining these advanced tools, Weatherford and AIQ will enable operators to optimize their production workflows, reduce downtime, and significantly enhance operational efficiency across global oil and gas facilities.

Girish Saligram, President and Chief Executive Officer of Weatherford, commented, “We are excited to partner with AIQ to bring innovative, AI-driven solutions to the oil and gas industry. This strategic partnership allows us to deliver cutting-edge technologies that empower our customers to maximize their operational efficiency, enhance automation, and reduce costs. By combining our strengths, we are leading the way in helping operators modernize their workflows and achieve greater success in today’s rapidly evolving energy landscape.”

Magzhan Kenesbai, Acting Managing Director of AIQ, said, “This partnership marks another step in AIQ’s mission to build partnerships that accelerate the deployment of impactful AI systems across the energy value chain. By integrating our advanced AI-driven tools with Weatherford's energy-specific technology, we are driving greater efficiencies to the industry through the development of scalable, automated applications. Together, we are set to empower operators to optimize their workflows, reduce downtime, and achieve unparalleled operational excellence.”

Key Highlights of the Strategic Partnership:

Modern Edge Integration: The partnership will combine AIQ's AI technology with Weatherford's Modern Edge, providing operators with the ability to scale their work processes efficiently while ensuring an economic return. This integration will empower customers to modernize their edge operations, facilitate autonomous production, and offer the flexibility to expand operations, all while optimizing resource usage and reducing costs. Unified Data Model: Weatherford’s Universal Normalizer will work in tandem with AIQ’s capabilities to harmonize multi-asset data, combining operational and financial analysis into a unified, API-supported data model. This will drive smarter decision-making and streamline operations across facilities. WFRD Software Launchpad: Through the WFRD Software Launchpad, customers will gain the ability to procure all of their software needs via a comprehensive industrial SaaS platform. This eliminates the complexity of managing multiple systems and vendors, providing a single point of access for all Weatherford and partner-built applications, while ensuring data security and autonomy within their own network.



By combining their strengths, Weatherford and AIQ will enable the energy sector to unlock unprecedented efficiencies, boost productivity, and reduce operational costs. This partnership is a significant step forward in Weatherford’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that empower operators to succeed in an increasingly competitive and data-driven industry.

About Weatherford

Weatherford delivers innovative energy services that integrate proven technologies with advanced digitalization to create sustainable offerings for maximized value and return on investment. Our world-class experts partner with customers to optimize their resources and realize the full potential of their assets. Operators choose us for strategic solutions that add efficiency, flexibility, and responsibility to any energy operation. The Company conducts business in approximately 75 countries and has approximately 19,000 team members representing more than 110 nationalities and 330 operating locations. Visit weatherford.com for more information and connect with us on social media.

About AIQ

AIQ is an innovative global technology pioneer based in Abu Dhabi, dedicated to accelerating AI-driven advancements within the Energy sector, propelling it towards a sustainable future. AIQ solutions improve performance and efficiency; protect personnel, assets, and operations; and enable customers to meet their sustainability goals. As a committed contributor to realizing the UAE's ambition to lead the world in AI by 2031, AIQ is playing a pivotal role in the AI ecosystem of Abu Dhabi, the UAE, and the global Energy sector. To find out more, visit: aiqintelligence.ae/

