Wintrust Financial Corporation Reports Record First Quarter 2025 Net Income

ROSEMONT, Ill., April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wintrust Financial Corporation (“Wintrust”, “the Company”, “we” or “our”) (Nasdaq: WTFC) announced record quarterly net income of $189.0 million, or $2.69 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2025, compared to net income of $185.4 million, or $2.63 per diluted common share in the fourth quarter of 2024. Pre-tax, pre-provision income (non-GAAP) totaled a record $277.0 million, compared to $270.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Timothy S. Crane, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Building on our record results in 2024, we are pleased with our strong start to the year. Our balanced business model supported disciplined loan growth, which was funded by robust deposit growth in the first quarter of 2025.”

Additionally, Mr. Crane noted, “Net interest margin in the first quarter increased by five basis points to 3.56% compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. The improvement in net interest margin was primarily attributed to decreased funding costs. The higher net interest margin and balance sheet growth supported record net interest income levels in the first quarter of 2025.”

Highlights of the first quarter of 2025:
Comparative information to the fourth quarter of 2024, unless otherwise noted

  • Total loans increased by $653 million, or 6% annualized.
  • Total deposits increased by approximately $1.1 billion, or 8% annualized.
  • Total assets increased by $1.0 billion, or 6% annualized.
  • Net interest income increased to $526.5 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared to $525.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, supported by improvement in net interest margin and balance sheet growth.        
    • Net interest margin increased to 3.54% (3.56% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the first quarter of 2025.
  • Non-interest income and non-interest expense were relatively stable in the first quarter of 2025. Notable impacts were:
    • Net gains on investment securities totaled $3.2 million.
    • Macatawa Bank acquisition-related costs were $2.7 million.
  • Provision for credit losses totaled $24.0 million in the first quarter of 2025, as compared to a provision for credit losses of $17.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.
  • Net charge-offs totaled $12.6 million, or 11 basis points of average total loans on an annualized basis, in the first quarter of 2025 compared to $15.9 million, or 13 basis points of average total loans on an annualized basis, in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Mr. Crane noted, “The Company exhibited disciplined and consistent loan growth, as loans increased by $653 million compared to the prior quarter, or 6% on an annualized basis. Loan pipelines are strong and we remain prudent in our review of credit opportunities, ensuring our loan growth adheres to our conservative credit standards. Strong deposit growth of $1.1 billion, or 8% on an annualized basis, in the first quarter of 2025 outpaced loan growth, which resulted in our loans-to-deposits ratio ending the quarter at 90.9%. Non-interest bearing deposits totaled $11.2 billion and comprised 21% of total deposits at the end of the first quarter of 2025. We continue to leverage our enviable market positioning to generate deposits, grow loans and expand our franchise value.”

Commenting on credit quality, Mr. Crane stated, “Prudent credit management, involving in-depth reviews of the portfolio, has led to positive outcomes by proactively identifying and resolving problem credits in a timely fashion. We continue to be conservative, diversified, and maintain our consistently strong credit standards. We believe the Company’s reserves are appropriate and we remain committed to maintaining credit quality as evidenced by our improved net charge-offs, stable levels of non-performing loans and our core loan allowance for credit losses of 1.37%.”

In summary, Mr. Crane concluded, “Overall, we are proud of our first quarter results and believe we are well-positioned to continue our strong momentum as we navigate the macroeconomic uncertainty in 2025. The first quarter results highlighted the quality of our core deposit franchise and multifaceted nature of our business model, which uniquely positions us to be successful. Anticipated solid loan growth in the second quarter, combined with a stable net interest margin should result in higher levels of net interest income in the second quarter of 2025. Increasing our long-term franchise value and net interest income, coupled with disciplined expense control and maintaining our conservative credit standards, remain our focus in 2025.”

The graphs shown on pages 3-7 illustrate certain financial highlights of the first quarter of 2025 as well as historical financial performance. See “Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios” at Table 17 for additional information with respect to non-GAAP financial measures/ratios, including the reconciliations to the corresponding GAAP financial measures/ratios.

SUMMARY OF RESULTS:

BALANCE SHEET

Total assets increased $1.0 billion in the first quarter of 2025 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. Total loans increased by $653.4 million as compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase in loans was primarily driven by growth in the commercial and premium finance life insurance loan portfolios.

Total liabilities increased by $734.2 million in the first quarter of 2025 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, driven by a $1.1 billion increase in total deposits. Robust organic deposit growth in the first quarter of 2025 was driven by our diverse deposit product offerings. Non-interest bearing deposits as a percentage of total deposits were 21% at March 31, 2025, relatively stable compared to recent quarters. The Company's loans-to-deposits ratio ended the quarter at 90.9%.

For more information regarding changes in the Company’s balance sheet, see Consolidated Statements of Condition and Table 1 through Table 3 in this report.

NET INTEREST INCOME

For the first quarter of 2025, net interest income totaled $526.5 million, an increase of $1.3 million as compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, primarily due to improvement in net interest margin and growth in the balance sheet, partially offset by two fewer calendar days in the quarter.

Net interest margin increased to 3.54% (3.56% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the first quarter of 2025, up five basis points compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. The yield on earning assets declined 11 basis points during the first quarter of 2025 primarily due to a 15 basis point decrease in loan yields. The net free funds contribution declined six basis points compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. These declines were more than offset by a 22 basis point reduction in funding cost, primarily due to a 23 basis point decline in the rate paid on interest-bearing deposits, compared to the fourth quarter of 2024.

For more information regarding net interest income, see Table 4 through Table 7 in this report.

ASSET QUALITY

The allowance for credit losses totaled $448.4 million as of March 31, 2025, an increase from $437.1 million as of December 31, 2024. A provision for credit losses totaling $24.0 million was recorded for the first quarter of 2025 as compared to $17.0 million recorded in the fourth quarter of 2024. The higher provision for credit losses recognized in the first quarter of 2025 is primarily attributable to impacts related to the macroeconomic outlook. Future economic performance remains uncertain, thus downside risks to the baseline scenario, including widening credit spreads and lower valuations in financial markets, were considered to derive a qualitative addition to the provision for the first quarter of 2025. For more information regarding the allowance for credit losses and provision for credit losses, see Table 10 in this report.

Management believes the allowance for credit losses is appropriate to account for expected credit losses. The Company is required to estimate expected credit losses over the life of the Company’s financial assets as of the reporting date. There can be no assurances, however, that future losses will not significantly exceed the amounts provided for, thereby affecting future results of operations. A summary of the allowance for credit losses calculated for the loan components in each portfolio as of March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, and September 30, 2024 is shown on Table 11 of this report.

Net charge-offs totaled $12.6 million in the first quarter of 2025, a decrease of $3.3 million as compared to $15.9 million of net charge-offs in the fourth quarter of 2024. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average total loans were 11 basis points in the first quarter of 2025 on an annualized basis, compared to 13 basis points on an annualized basis in the fourth quarter of 2024. For more information regarding net charge-offs, see Table 9 in this report.

The Company’s delinquency rates remain low and manageable. For more information regarding past due loans, see Table 12 in this report.

Non-performing assets and non-performing loans have remained relatively stable compared to prior quarters. Non-performing assets totaled $195.0 million and comprised 0.30% of total assets as of March 31, 2025, as compared to $193.9 million, or 0.30% of total assets, as of December 31, 2024. Non-performing loans totaled $172.4 million and comprised 0.35% of total loans at March 31, 2025, as compared to $170.8 million and 0.36% of total loans at December 31, 2024. For more information regarding non-performing assets, see Table 13 in this report.

NON-INTEREST INCOME

Non-interest income totaled $116.6 million in the first quarter of 2025, increasing $3.2 million, as compared to $113.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Wealth management revenue decreased by $4.7 million in the first quarter of 2025, as compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. Revenue in the first quarter of 2025 was impacted by the transition of systems and support for brokerage and certain private client business to a new third party in the current quarter, as well as lower assets under management due to lower market valuations. The reduction in revenue was driven by anticipated slowdown in activity from the transition, market conditions, and certain offsets to expenses. Wealth management revenue is comprised of the trust and asset management revenue of Wintrust Private Trust Company and Great Lakes Advisors, the brokerage commissions, managed money fees and insurance product commissions at Wintrust Investments and fees from tax-deferred like-kind exchange services provided by the Chicago Deferred Exchange Company.

Mortgage banking revenue totaling $20.5 million in the first quarter of 2025 was essentially unchanged compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. For more information regarding mortgage banking revenue, see Table 15 in this report.

The Company recognized $19.4 million in service charges on deposit accounts in the first quarter of 2025, as compared to $18.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. The $0.5 million increase in the first quarter of 2025 was primarily due to increased commercial account fees.

The Company recognized $3.2 million in net gains on investment securities in the first quarter of 2025 as compared to $2.8 million in net losses in the fourth quarter of 2024. The net gains in the first quarter of 2025 were primarily the result of unrealized gains on the Company’s equity investment securities with a readily determinable fair value.

For more information regarding non-interest income, see Table 14 in this report.

NON-INTEREST EXPENSE

Non-interest expenses totaled $366.1 million in the first quarter of 2025, decreasing $2.4 million as compared to $368.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Salaries and employee benefits expense decreased by $0.6 million in the first quarter of 2025 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. This was primarily driven by decreased commissions and incentives compensation expense related to lower mortgage originations and wealth management revenue in the quarter partially offset by higher salaries expense which can be attributed to annual merit increases taking effect in the first quarter of the year.

Advertising and marketing expenses in the first quarter of 2025 totaled $12.3 million, which was a $0.8 million decrease as compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. The reduction in the first quarter is primarily due to timing of marketing campaigns, sponsorship arrangements and other investments.

Professional fees expense totaled $9.0 million in the first quarter of 2025, resulting in a decrease of $2.3 million as compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. The decrease in the current quarter relates primarily to decreased fees on consulting services. Professional fees include legal, audit, and tax fees, external loan review costs, consulting arrangements and normal regulatory exam assessments.

Travel and entertainment expense totaled $5.3 million in the first quarter of 2025 which decreased $2.9 million as compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. The decrease is primarily due to seasonal corporate events that occur during the fourth quarter.

The Macatawa Bank acquisition related costs were $2.7 million in the first quarter of 2025, primarily driven by consulting expenses, employee retention and severance costs, and contracted resource costs.

For more information regarding non-interest expense, see Table 16 in this report.

INCOME TAXES

The Company recorded income tax expense of $64.0 million in the first quarter compared to $67.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. The effective tax rates were 25.30% in the first quarter of 2025 compared to 26.76% in the fourth quarter of 2024. The effective tax rates were partially impacted by the tax effects related to share-based compensation, which fluctuate based on the Company’s stock price and timing of employee stock option exercises and vesting of other share-based awards. The Company recorded net excess tax benefits of $3.7 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared to excess tax benefits of $50,000 in the fourth quarter of 2024 related to share-based compensation.

BUSINESS SUMMARY

Community Banking

Through community banking, the Company provides banking and financial services primarily to individuals, small to mid-sized businesses, local governmental units and institutional clients residing primarily in the local areas the Company services. In the first quarter of 2025, community banking increased its commercial, commercial real estate and residential real estate loan portfolios.

Mortgage banking revenue was $20.5 million for both the first quarter of 2025, and the fourth quarter of 2024. See Table 15 for more detail. Service charges on deposit accounts totaled $19.4 million in the first quarter of 2025 as compared to $18.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. The Company’s gross commercial and commercial real estate loan pipelines remained solid as of March 31, 2025 indicating momentum for expected continued loan growth in the second quarter of 2025.

Specialty Finance

Through specialty finance, the Company offers financing of insurance premiums for businesses and individuals, equipment financing through structured loans and lease products to customers in a variety of industries, accounts receivable financing and value-added, out-sourced administrative services and other services. Originations within the insurance premium financing receivables portfolios were $4.8 billion during the first quarter of 2025. Average balances increased by $213.4 million, as compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. The Company’s leasing divisions’ portfolio balances increased in the first quarter of 2025, with capital leases, loans, and equipment on operating leases of $2.7 billion, $1.1 billion, and $280.5 million as of March 31, 2025 respectively, as compared to $2.5 billion, $1.1 billion, and $278.3 million as of December 31, 2024, respectively. Revenues from the Company’s out-sourced administrative services business were $1.4 million in the first quarter of 2025, which was relatively stable compared to the fourth quarter of 2024.

Wealth Management

Through wealth management, the Company offers a full range of wealth management services, including trust and investment services, tax-deferred like-kind exchange services, asset management, and securities brokerage services. See “Items Impacting Comparative Results,” regarding the sale of the Company’s Retirement Benefits Advisors (“RBA”) division during the first quarter of 2024. Wealth management revenue totaled $34.0 million in the first quarter of 2025, down slightly as compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. At March 31, 2025, the Company’s wealth management subsidiaries had approximately $51.1 billion of assets under administration, which included $8.4 billion of assets owned by the Company and its subsidiary banks.

ITEMS IMPACTING COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL RESULTS

Business Combination

On August 1, 2024, the Company completed its previously announced acquisition of Macatawa, the parent company of Macatawa Bank. In conjunction with the completed acquisition, the Company issued approximately 4.7 million shares of common stock. Macatawa operates 26 full-service branches located throughout communities in Kent, Ottawa and northern Allegan counties in the state of Michigan. Macatawa offers a full range of banking, retail and commercial lending, wealth management and ecommerce services to individuals, businesses and governmental entities. As of August 1, 2024, Macatawa had fair values of approximately $2.9 billion in assets, $2.3 billion in deposits and $1.3 billion in loans. As of March 31, 2025, the Company recorded goodwill of approximately $142.1 million on the purchase.

Division Sale

In the first quarter of 2024, the Company sold its RBA division and recorded a net gain of approximately $19.3 million ($20.0 million in other non-interest income from the sale, offset by $0.7 million in commissions/incentive compensation expense).

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Key Operating Measures

Wintrust’s key operating measures and growth rates for the first quarter of 2025, as compared to the fourth quarter of 2024 (sequential quarter) and first quarter of 2024 (linked quarter), are shown in the table below:

       % or (1) basis point (bp) change  from
4th Quarter
2024		 % or basis point (bp) change from
1st Quarter
2024
  Three Months Ended 
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Mar 31, 2025 Dec 31, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 
Net income $189,039  $185,362  $187,294 2 % 1 %
Pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses (non-GAAP) (2)  277,018   270,060   271,629 3   2  
Net income per common share – Diluted  2.69   2.63   2.89 2   (7) 
Cash dividends declared per common share  0.50   0.45   0.45 11   11  
Net revenue (3)  643,108   638,599   604,774 1   6  
Net interest income  526,474   525,148   464,194 0   13  
Net interest margin  3.54%  3.49%  3.57%5 bps (3)bps
Net interest margin – fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP) (2)  3.56   3.51   3.59 5   (3) 
Net overhead ratio (4)  1.58   1.60   1.39 (2)  19  
Return on average assets  1.20   1.16   1.35 4   (15) 
Return on average common equity  12.21   11.82   14.42 39   (221) 
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (2)  14.72   14.29   16.75 43   (203) 
At end of period           
Total assets $65,870,066  $64,879,668  $57,576,933 6 % 14 %
Total loans (5)  48,708,390   48,055,037   43,230,706 6   13  
Total deposits  53,570,038   52,512,349   46,448,858 8   15  
Total shareholders’ equity  6,600,537   6,344,297   5,436,400 16   21  

(1)   Period-end balance sheet percentage changes are annualized.
(2)   See Table 17: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(3)   Net revenue is net interest income plus non-interest income.
(4)   The net overhead ratio is calculated by netting total non-interest expense and total non-interest income, annualizing this amount, and dividing by that period’s average total assets. A lower ratio indicates a higher degree of efficiency.
(5)   Excludes mortgage loans held-for-sale.

Certain returns, yields, performance ratios, or quarterly growth rates are “annualized” in this presentation to represent an annual time period. This is done for analytical purposes to better discern, for decision-making purposes, underlying performance trends when compared to full-year or year-over-year amounts. For example, a 5% growth rate for a quarter would represent an annualized 20% growth rate. Additional supplemental financial information showing quarterly trends can be found on the Company’s website at www.wintrust.com by choosing “Financial Reports” under the “Investor Relations” heading, and then choosing “Financial Highlights.”


WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Selected Financial Highlights

  Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Mar 31, 2025 Dec 31, 2024 Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024
Selected Financial Condition Data (at end of period):
Total assets $65,870,066  $64,879,668  $63,788,424  $59,781,516  $57,576,933 
Total loans (1)  48,708,390   48,055,037   47,067,447   44,675,531   43,230,706 
Total deposits  53,570,038   52,512,349   51,404,966   48,049,026   46,448,858 
Total shareholders’ equity  6,600,537   6,344,297   6,399,714   5,536,628   5,436,400 
Selected Statements of Income Data:          
Net interest income $526,474  $525,148  $502,583  $470,610  $464,194 
Net revenue (2)  643,108   638,599   615,730   591,757   604,774 
Net income  189,039   185,362   170,001   152,388   187,294 
Pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses (non-GAAP) (3)  277,018   270,060   255,043   251,404   271,629 
Net income per common share – Basic  2.73   2.68   2.51   2.35   2.93 
Net income per common share – Diluted  2.69   2.63   2.47   2.32   2.89 
Cash dividends declared per common share  0.50   0.45   0.45   0.45   0.45 
Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data:          
Performance Ratios:          
Net interest margin  3.54%  3.49%  3.49%  3.50%  3.57%
Net interest margin – fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP) (3)  3.56   3.51   3.51   3.52   3.59 
Non-interest income to average assets  0.74   0.71   0.74   0.85   1.02 
Non-interest expense to average assets  2.32   2.31   2.36   2.38   2.41 
Net overhead ratio (4)  1.58   1.60   1.62   1.53   1.39 
Return on average assets  1.20   1.16   1.11   1.07   1.35 
Return on average common equity  12.21   11.82   11.63   11.61   14.42 
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (3)  14.72   14.29   13.92   13.49   16.75 
Average total assets $64,107,042  $63,594,105  $60,915,283  $57,493,184  $55,602,695 
Average total shareholders’ equity  6,460,941   6,418,403   5,990,429   5,450,173   5,440,457 
Average loans to average deposits ratio  92.3%  91.9%  93.8%  95.1%  94.5%
Period-end loans to deposits ratio  90.9   91.5   91.6   93.0   93.1 
Common Share Data at end of period:          
Market price per common share $112.46  $124.71  $108.53  $98.56  $104.39 
Book value per common share  92.47   89.21   90.06   82.97   81.38 
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) (3)  78.83   75.39   76.15   72.01   70.40 
Common shares outstanding  66,919,325   66,495,227   66,481,543   61,760,139   61,736,715 
Other Data at end of period:          
Common equity to assets ratio  9.4%  9.1%  9.4%  8.6%  8.7%
Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP) (3)  8.1   7.8   8.1   7.5   7.6 
Tier 1 leverage ratio (5)  9.6   9.4   9.6   9.3   9.4 
Risk-based capital ratios:          
Tier 1 capital ratio (5)  10.8   10.7   10.6   10.3   10.3 
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (5)  10.1   9.9   9.8   9.5   9.5 
Total capital ratio (5)  12.5   12.3   12.2   12.1   12.2 
Allowance for credit losses (6) $448,387  $437,060  $436,193  $437,560  $427,504 
Allowance for loan and unfunded lending-related commitment losses to total loans  0.92%  0.91%  0.93%  0.98%  0.99%
Number of:          
Bank subsidiaries  16   16   16   15   15 
Banking offices  208   205   203   177   176 

(1)   Excludes mortgage loans held-for-sale.
(2)   Net revenue is net interest income plus non-interest income.
(3)   See Table 17: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(4)   The net overhead ratio is calculated by netting total non-interest expense and total non-interest income, annualizing this amount, and dividing by that period’s average total assets. A lower ratio indicates a higher degree of efficiency.
(5)   Capital ratios for current quarter-end are estimated.
(6)   The allowance for credit losses includes the allowance for loan losses, the allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments and the allowance for held-to-maturity securities losses.


WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION

  (Unaudited)   (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
  Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31,
(In thousands)  2025   2024   2024   2024   2024 
Assets          
Cash and due from banks $616,216  $452,017  $725,465  $415,462  $379,825 
Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements  63   6,519   5,663   62   61 
Interest-bearing deposits with banks  4,238,237   4,409,753   3,648,117   2,824,314   2,131,077 
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value  4,220,305   4,141,482   3,912,232   4,329,957   4,387,598 
Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost  3,564,490   3,613,263   3,677,420   3,755,924   3,810,015 
Trading account securities     4,072   3,472   4,134   2,184 
Equity securities with readily determinable fair value  270,442   215,412   125,310   112,173   119,777 
Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock  281,893   281,407   266,908   256,495   224,657 
Brokerage customer receivables     18,102   16,662   13,682   13,382 
Mortgage loans held-for-sale, at fair value  316,804   331,261   461,067   411,851   339,884 
Loans, net of unearned income  48,708,390   48,055,037   47,067,447   44,675,531   43,230,706 
Allowance for loan losses  (378,207)  (364,017)  (360,279)  (363,719)  (348,612)
Net loans  48,330,183   47,691,020   46,707,168   44,311,812   42,882,094 
Premises, software and equipment, net  776,679   779,130   772,002   722,295   744,769 
Lease investments, net  280,472   278,264   270,171   275,459   283,557 
Accrued interest receivable and other assets  1,598,255   1,739,334   1,721,090   1,671,334   1,580,142 
Trade date securities receivable  463,023      551,031       
Goodwill  796,932   796,942   800,780   655,955   656,181 
Other acquisition-related intangible assets  116,072   121,690   123,866   20,607   21,730 
Total assets $65,870,066  $64,879,668  $63,788,424  $59,781,516  $57,576,933 
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity          
Deposits:          
Non-interest-bearing $11,201,859  $11,410,018  $10,739,132  $10,031,440  $9,908,183 
Interest-bearing  42,368,179   41,102,331   40,665,834   38,017,586   36,540,675 
Total deposits  53,570,038   52,512,349   51,404,966   48,049,026   46,448,858 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances  3,151,309   3,151,309   3,171,309   3,176,309   2,676,751 
Other borrowings  529,269   534,803   647,043   606,579   575,408 
Subordinated notes  298,360   298,283   298,188   298,113   437,965 
Junior subordinated debentures  253,566   253,566   253,566   253,566   253,566 
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities  1,466,987   1,785,061   1,613,638   1,861,295   1,747,985 
Total liabilities  59,269,529   58,535,371   57,388,710   54,244,888   52,140,533 
Shareholders’ Equity:          
Preferred stock  412,500   412,500   412,500   412,500   412,500 
Common stock  67,007   66,560   66,546   61,825   61,798 
Surplus  2,494,347   2,482,561   2,470,228   1,964,645   1,954,532 
Treasury stock  (9,156)  (6,153)  (6,098)  (5,760)  (5,757)
Retained earnings  4,045,854   3,897,164   3,748,715   3,615,616   3,498,475 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (410,015)  (508,335)  (292,177)  (512,198)  (485,148)
Total shareholders’ equity  6,600,537   6,344,297   6,399,714   5,536,628   5,436,400 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $65,870,066  $64,879,668  $63,788,424  $59,781,516  $57,576,933 


WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

 Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)Mar 31,
2025		 Dec 31,
2024		 Sep 30,
2024		 Jun 30,
2024		 Mar 31,
2024
Interest income         
Interest and fees on loans$768,362  $789,038  $794,163  $749,812  $710,341 
Mortgage loans held-for-sale 4,246   5,623   6,233   5,434   4,146 
Interest-bearing deposits with banks 36,766   46,256   32,608   19,731   16,658 
Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements 179   53   277   17   19 
Investment securities 72,016   67,066   69,592   69,779   69,678 
Trading account securities 11   6   11   13   18 
Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock 5,307   5,157   5,451   4,974   4,478 
Brokerage customer receivables 78   302   269   219   175 
Total interest income 886,965   913,501   908,604   849,979   805,513 
Interest expense         
Interest on deposits 320,233   346,388   362,019   335,703   299,532 
Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances 25,441   26,050   26,254   24,797   22,048 
Interest on other borrowings 6,792   7,519   9,013   8,700   9,248 
Interest on subordinated notes 3,714   3,733   3,712   5,185   5,487 
Interest on junior subordinated debentures 4,311   4,663   5,023   4,984   5,004 
Total interest expense 360,491   388,353   406,021   379,369   341,319 
Net interest income 526,474   525,148   502,583   470,610   464,194 
Provision for credit losses 23,963   16,979   22,334   40,061   21,673 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 502,511   508,169   480,249   430,549   442,521 
Non-interest income         
Wealth management 34,042   38,775   37,224   35,413   34,815 
Mortgage banking 20,529   20,452   15,974   29,124   27,663 
Service charges on deposit accounts 19,362   18,864   16,430   15,546   14,811 
Gains (losses) on investment securities, net 3,196   (2,835)  3,189   (4,282)  1,326 
Fees from covered call options 3,446   2,305   988   2,056   4,847 
Trading (losses) gains, net (64)  (113)  (130)  70   677 
Operating lease income, net 15,287   15,327   15,335   13,938   14,110 
Other 20,836   20,676   24,137   29,282   42,331 
Total non-interest income 116,634   113,451   113,147   121,147   140,580 
Non-interest expense         
Salaries and employee benefits 211,526   212,133   211,261   198,541   195,173 
Software and equipment 34,717   34,258   31,574   29,231   27,731 
Operating lease equipment 10,471   10,263   10,518   10,834   10,683 
Occupancy, net 20,778   20,597   19,945   19,585   19,086 
Data processing 11,274   10,957   9,984   9,503   9,292 
Advertising and marketing 12,272   13,097   18,239   17,436   13,040 
Professional fees 9,044   11,334   9,783   9,967   9,553 
Amortization of other acquisition-related intangible assets 5,618   5,773   4,042   1,122   1,158 
FDIC insurance 10,926   10,640   10,512   10,429   14,537 
OREO expenses, net 643   397   (938)  (259)  392 
Other 38,821   39,090   35,767   33,964   32,500 
Total non-interest expense 366,090   368,539   360,687   340,353   333,145 
Income before taxes 253,055   253,081   232,709   211,343   249,956 
Income tax expense 64,016   67,719   62,708   58,955   62,662 
Net income$189,039  $185,362  $170,001  $152,388  $187,294 
Preferred stock dividends 6,991   6,991   6,991   6,991   6,991 
Net income applicable to common shares$182,048  $178,371  $163,010  $145,397  $180,303 
Net income per common share - Basic$2.73  $2.68  $2.51  $2.35  $2.93 
Net income per common share - Diluted$2.69  $2.63  $2.47  $2.32  $2.89 
Cash dividends declared per common share$0.50  $0.45  $0.45  $0.45  $0.45 
Weighted average common shares outstanding 66,726   66,491   64,888   61,839   61,481 
Dilutive potential common shares 923   1,233   1,053   926   928 
Average common shares and dilutive common shares 67,649   67,724   65,941   62,765   62,409 


TABLE 1: LOAN PORTFOLIO MIX AND GROWTH RATES

          % Growth From
(Dollars in thousands)Mar 31,
2025		 Dec 31,
2024		 Sep 30,
2024		 Jun 30,
2024		 Mar 31,
2024		Dec 31,
2024 (1)		 Mar 31,
2024
Balance:            
Mortgage loans held-for-sale, excluding early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies$181,580  $189,774  $314,693  $281,103  $193,064 (18)% (6)%
Mortgage loans held-for-sale, early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies 135,224   141,487   146,374   130,748   146,820 (18) (8)
Total mortgage loans held-for-sale$316,804  $331,261  $461,067  $411,851  $339,884 (18)% (7)%
             
Core loans:            
Commercial            
Commercial and industrial$6,871,206  $6,867,422  $6,774,683  $6,236,290  $6,117,004 0% 12%
Asset-based lending 1,701,962   1,611,001   1,709,685   1,465,867   1,355,255 23  26 
Municipal 798,646   826,653   827,125   747,357   721,526 (14) 11 
Leases 2,680,943   2,537,325   2,443,721   2,439,128   2,344,295 23  14 
Commercial real estate            
Residential construction 55,849   48,617   73,088   55,019   57,558 60  (3)
Commercial construction 2,086,797   2,065,775   1,984,240   1,866,701   1,748,607 4  19 
Land 306,235   319,689   346,362   338,831   344,149 (17) (11)
Office 1,641,555   1,656,109   1,675,286   1,585,312   1,566,748 (4) 5 
Industrial 2,677,555   2,628,576   2,527,932   2,307,455   2,190,200 8  22 
Retail 1,402,837   1,374,655   1,404,586   1,365,753   1,366,415 8  3 
Multi-family 3,091,314   3,125,505   3,193,339   2,988,940   2,922,432 (4) 6 
Mixed use and other 1,652,759   1,685,018   1,588,584   1,439,186   1,437,328 (8) 15 
Home equity 455,683   445,028   427,043   356,313   340,349 10  34 
Residential real estate            
Residential real estate loans for investment 3,561,417   3,456,009   3,252,649   2,933,157   2,746,916 12  30 
Residential mortgage loans, early buy-out eligible loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies 86,952   114,985   92,355   88,503   90,911 (99) (4)
Residential mortgage loans, early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies 36,790   41,771   43,034   45,675   52,439 (48) (30)
Total core loans$29,108,500  $28,804,138  $28,363,712  $26,259,487  $25,402,132 4% 15%
             
Niche loans:            
Commercial            
Franchise$1,262,555  $1,268,521  $1,191,686  $1,150,460  $1,122,302 (2)% 12%
Mortgage warehouse lines of credit 1,019,543   893,854   750,462   593,519   403,245 57  NM
Community Advantage - homeowners association 525,492   525,446   501,645   491,722   475,832 0  10 
Insurance agency lending 1,070,979   1,044,329   1,048,686   1,030,119   964,022 10  11 
Premium Finance receivables            
U.S. property & casualty insurance 6,486,663   6,447,625   6,253,271   6,142,654   6,113,993 2  6 
Canada property & casualty insurance 753,199   824,417   878,410   958,099   826,026 (35) (9)
Life insurance 8,365,140   8,147,145   7,996,899   7,962,115   7,872,033 11  6 
Consumer and other 116,319   99,562   82,676   87,356   51,121 68  NM
Total niche loans$19,599,890  $19,250,899  $18,703,735  $18,416,044  $17,828,574 7% 10%
             
Total loans, net of unearned income$48,708,390  $48,055,037  $47,067,447  $44,675,531  $43,230,706 6% 13%

(1)   Annualized.


TABLE 2: DEPOSIT PORTFOLIO MIX AND GROWTH RATES

          % Growth From
(Dollars in thousands)Mar 31,
2025		 Dec 31,
2024		 Sep 30,
2024		 Jun 30,
2024		 Mar 31,
2024		Dec 31,
2024 (1)		 Mar 31, 2024
Balance:            
Non-interest-bearing$11,201,859  $11,410,018  $10,739,132  $10,031,440  $9,908,183 (7)% 13%
NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits 6,340,168   5,865,546   5,466,932   5,053,909   5,720,947 33  11 
Wealth management deposits (2) 1,408,790   1,469,064   1,303,354   1,490,711   1,347,817 (17) 5 
Money market 18,074,733   17,975,191   17,713,726   16,320,017   15,617,717 2  16 
Savings 6,576,251   6,372,499   6,183,249   5,882,179   5,959,774 13  10 
Time certificates of deposit 9,968,237   9,420,031   9,998,573   9,270,770   7,894,420 24  26 
Total deposits$53,570,038  $52,512,349  $51,404,966  $48,049,026  $46,448,858 8% 15%
Mix:            
Non-interest-bearing 21%  22%  21%  21%  21%   
NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits 12   11   11   11   12    
Wealth management deposits (2) 3   3   3   3   3    
Money market 34   34   34   34   34    
Savings 12   12   12   12   13    
Time certificates of deposit 18   18   19   19   17    
Total deposits 100%  100%  100%  100%  100%   

(1)   Annualized.
(2)   Represents deposit balances of the Company’s subsidiary banks from brokerage customers of Wintrust Investments, Chicago Deferred Exchange Company, LLC (“CDEC”), and trust and asset management customers of the Company.


TABLE 3: TIME CERTIFICATES OF DEPOSIT MATURITY/RE-PRICING ANALYSIS
As of March 31, 2025

(Dollars in thousands) Total Time
Certificates of
Deposit		 Weighted-Average
Rate of Maturing
Time Certificates
of Deposit
1-3 months $3,845,120  4.34%
4-6 months  2,345,184  3.81 
7-9 months  2,694,739  3.72 
10-12 months  711,206  3.62 
13-18 months  210,063  3.03 
19-24 months  87,336  2.72 
24+ months  74,589  2.47 
Total $9,968,237  3.94%


TABLE 4: QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCES

  Average Balance for three months ended,
  Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31,
(In thousands)  2025   2024   2024   2024   2024 
Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents (1) $3,520,048  $3,934,016  $2,413,728  $1,485,481  $1,254,332 
Investment securities (2)  8,409,735   8,090,271   8,276,576   8,203,764   8,349,796 
FHLB and FRB stock  281,702   271,825   263,707   253,614   230,648 
Liquidity management assets (3) $12,211,485  $12,296,112  $10,954,011  $9,942,859  $9,834,776 
Other earning assets (3)(4)  13,140   20,528   17,542   15,257   15,081 
Mortgage loans held-for-sale  286,710   378,707   376,251   347,236   290,275 
Loans, net of unearned income (3)(5)  47,833,380   47,153,014   45,920,586   43,819,354   42,129,893 
Total earning assets (3) $60,344,715  $59,848,361  $57,268,390  $54,124,706  $52,270,025 
Allowance for loan and investment security losses  (375,371)  (367,238)  (383,736)  (360,504)  (361,734)
Cash and due from banks  476,423   470,033   467,333   434,916   450,267 
Other assets  3,661,275   3,642,949   3,563,296   3,294,066   3,244,137 
Total assets $64,107,042  $63,594,105  $60,915,283  $57,493,184  $55,602,695 
           
NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits $6,046,189  $5,601,672  $5,174,673  $4,985,306  $5,680,265 
Wealth management deposits  1,574,480   1,430,163   1,362,747   1,531,865   1,510,203 
Money market accounts  17,581,141   17,579,395   16,436,111   15,272,126   14,474,492 
Savings accounts  6,479,444   6,288,727   6,096,746   5,878,844   5,792,118 
Time deposits  9,406,126   9,702,948   9,598,109   8,546,172   7,148,456 
Interest-bearing deposits $41,087,380  $40,602,905  $38,668,386  $36,214,313  $34,605,534 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances  3,151,309   3,160,658   3,178,973   3,096,920   2,728,849 
Other borrowings  582,139   577,786   622,792   587,262   627,711 
Subordinated notes  298,306   298,225   298,135   410,331   437,893 
Junior subordinated debentures  253,566   253,566   253,566   253,566   253,566 
Total interest-bearing liabilities $45,372,700  $44,893,140  $43,021,852  $40,562,392  $38,653,553 
Non-interest-bearing deposits  10,732,156   10,718,738   10,271,613   9,879,134   9,972,646 
Other liabilities  1,541,245   1,563,824   1,631,389   1,601,485   1,536,039 
Equity  6,460,941   6,418,403   5,990,429   5,450,173   5,440,457 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $64,107,042  $63,594,105  $60,915,283  $57,493,184  $55,602,695 
           
Net free funds/contribution (6) $14,972,015  $14,955,221  $14,246,538  $13,562,314  $13,616,472 

(1)   Includes interest-bearing deposits from banks and securities purchased under resale agreements with original maturities of greater than three months. Cash equivalents include federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements with original maturities of three months or less.
(2)   Investment securities includes investment securities classified as available-for-sale and held-to-maturity, and equity securities with readily determinable fair values. Equity securities without readily determinable fair values are included within other assets.
(3)   See Table 17: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(4)   Other earning assets include brokerage customer receivables and trading account securities.
(5)   Loans, net of unearned income, include non-accrual loans.
(6)   Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.


TABLE 5: QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME

  Net Interest Income for three months ended,
  Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31,
(In thousands)  2025   2024   2024   2024   2024 
Interest income:          
Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents $36,945  $46,308  $32,885  $19,748  $16,677 
Investment securities  72,706   67,783   70,260   70,346   70,228 
FHLB and FRB stock  5,307   5,157   5,451   4,974   4,478 
Liquidity management assets (1) $114,958  $119,248  $108,596  $95,068  $91,383 
Other earning assets (1)  92   310   282   235   198 
Mortgage loans held-for-sale  4,246   5,623   6,233   5,434   4,146 
Loans, net of unearned income (1)  770,568   791,390   796,637   752,117   712,587 
Total interest income $889,864  $916,571  $911,748  $852,854  $808,314 
           
Interest expense:          
NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits $33,600  $31,695  $30,971  $32,719  $34,896 
Wealth management deposits  8,606   9,412   10,158   10,294   10,461 
Money market accounts  146,374   159,945   167,382   155,100   137,984 
Savings accounts  35,923   38,402   42,892   41,063   39,071 
Time deposits  95,730   106,934   110,616   96,527   77,120 
Interest-bearing deposits $320,233  $346,388  $362,019  $335,703  $299,532 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances  25,441   26,050   26,254   24,797   22,048 
Other borrowings  6,792   7,519   9,013   8,700   9,248 
Subordinated notes  3,714   3,733   3,712   5,185   5,487 
Junior subordinated debentures  4,311   4,663   5,023   4,984   5,004 
Total interest expense $360,491  $388,353  $406,021  $379,369  $341,319 
           
Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment  (2,899)  (3,070)  (3,144)  (2,875)  (2,801)
Net interest income (GAAP) (2)   526,474   525,148   502,583   470,610   464,194 
Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment  2,899   3,070   3,144   2,875   2,801 
Net interest income, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP) (2)  $529,373  $528,218  $505,727  $473,485  $466,995 

(1)   Interest income on tax-advantaged loans, trading securities and investment securities reflects a taxable-equivalent adjustment based on the marginal federal corporate tax rate in effect as of the applicable period.
(2)   See Table 17: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.


TABLE 6: QUARTERLY NET INTEREST MARGIN

  Net Interest Margin for three months ended,
  Mar 31,
2025		 Dec 31,
2024		 Sep 30,
2024		 Jun 30,
2024		 Mar 31,
2024
Yield earned on:          
Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents 4.26% 4.68% 5.42% 5.35% 5.35%
Investment securities 3.51  3.33  3.38  3.45  3.38 
FHLB and FRB stock 7.64  7.55  8.22  7.89  7.81 
Liquidity management assets 3.82% 3.86% 3.94% 3.85% 3.74%
Other earning assets 2.84  6.01  6.38  6.23  5.25 
Mortgage loans held-for-sale 6.01  5.91  6.59  6.29  5.74 
Loans, net of unearned income 6.53  6.68  6.90  6.90  6.80 
Total earning assets 5.98% 6.09% 6.33% 6.34% 6.22%
           
Rate paid on:          
NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits 2.25% 2.25% 2.38% 2.64% 2.47%
Wealth management deposits 2.22  2.62  2.97  2.70  2.79 
Money market accounts 3.38  3.62  4.05  4.08  3.83 
Savings accounts 2.25  2.43  2.80  2.81  2.71 
Time deposits 4.13  4.38  4.58  4.54  4.34 
Interest-bearing deposits 3.16% 3.39% 3.72% 3.73% 3.48%
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 3.27  3.28  3.29  3.22  3.25 
Other borrowings 4.73  5.18  5.76  5.96  5.92 
Subordinated notes 5.05  4.98  4.95  5.08  5.04 
Junior subordinated debentures 6.90  7.32  7.88  7.91  7.94 
Total interest-bearing liabilities 3.22% 3.44% 3.75% 3.76% 3.55%
           
Interest rate spread (1)(2) 2.76% 2.65% 2.58% 2.58% 2.67%
Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment (0.02) (0.02) (0.02) (0.02) (0.02)
Net free funds/contribution (3) 0.80  0.86  0.93  0.94  0.92 
Net interest margin (GAAP) (2) 3.54% 3.49% 3.49% 3.50% 3.57%
Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment 0.02  0.02  0.02  0.02  0.02 
Net interest margin, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP) (2) 3.56% 3.51% 3.51% 3.52% 3.59%

(1)   Interest rate spread is the difference between the yield earned on earning assets and the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
(2)   See Table 17: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(3)   Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.


TABLE 7: INTEREST RATE SENSITIVITY

As an ongoing part of its financial strategy, the Company attempts to manage the impact of fluctuations in market interest rates on net interest income. Management measures its exposure to changes in interest rates by modeling many different interest rate scenarios.

The following interest rate scenarios display the percentage change in net interest income over a one-year time horizon assuming increases and decreases of 100 and 200 basis points as compared to projected net interest income in a scenario with no assumed rate changes. The Static Shock Scenario results incorporate actual cash flows and repricing characteristics for balance sheet instruments following an instantaneous, parallel change in market rates based upon a static (i.e. no growth or constant) balance sheet. Conversely, the Ramp Scenario results incorporate management’s projections of future volume and pricing of each of the product lines following a gradual, parallel change in market rates over twelve months. Actual results may differ from these simulated results due to timing, magnitude, and frequency of interest rate changes as well as changes in market conditions and management strategies. The interest rate sensitivity for both the Static Shock and Ramp Scenario is as follows:

Static Shock Scenario +200 Basis
Points		 +100 Basis
Points		 -100 Basis
Points		 -200 Basis
Points
Mar 31, 2025 (1.8)% (0.6)% (0.2)% (1.2)%
Dec 31, 2024 (1.6) (0.6) (0.3) (1.5)
Sep 30, 2024 1.2  1.1  0.4  (0.9)
Jun 30, 2024 1.5  1.0  0.6  (0.0)
Mar 31, 2024 1.9  1.4  1.5  1.6 


Ramp Scenario+200 Basis
Points		 +100 Basis
Points		 -100 Basis
Points		  -200 Basis
Points
Mar 31, 20250.2% 0.2% (0.1)% (0.5)%
Dec 31, 2024(0.2) (0.0) 0.0  (0.3)
Sep 30, 20241.6  1.2  0.7  0.5 
Jun 30, 20241.2  1.0  0.9  1.0 
Mar 31, 20240.8  0.6  1.3  2.0 


As shown above, the magnitude of potential changes in net interest income in various interest rate scenarios has continued to remain relatively neutral. As the current interest rate cycle progressed, management took action to reposition its sensitivity to interest rates. To this end, management has executed various derivative instruments including collars and receive fixed swaps to hedge variable rate loan exposures and originated a higher percentage of its loan originations in longer-term fixed-rate loans. The Company will continue to monitor current and projected interest rates and may execute additional derivatives to mitigate potential fluctuations in the net interest margin in future periods.


TABLE 8: MATURITIES AND SENSITIVITIES TO CHANGES IN INTEREST RATES

 Loans repricing or contractual maturity period
As of March 31, 2025
(In thousands)
One year or
less
 From one to
five years
 From five to fifteen years
 After fifteen years
 Total
Commercial         
Fixed rate$405,736  $3,600,171  $2,122,563  $20,444  $6,148,914 
Variable rate 9,781,709   703         9,782,412 
Total commercial$10,187,445  $3,600,874  $2,122,563  $20,444  $15,931,326 
Commercial real estate         
Fixed rate$658,413  $2,762,221  $365,181  $63,593  $3,849,408 
Variable rate 9,054,583   10,843   67      9,065,493 
Total commercial real estate$9,712,996  $2,773,064  $365,248  $63,593  $12,914,901 
Home equity         
Fixed rate$8,881  $838  $  $17  $9,736 
Variable rate 445,947            445,947 
Total home equity$454,828  $838  $  $17  $455,683 
Residential real estate         
Fixed rate$13,336  $4,473  $74,883  $1,055,143  $1,147,835 
Variable rate 97,815   623,879   1,815,630      2,537,324 
Total residential real estate$111,151  $628,352  $1,890,513  $1,055,143  $3,685,159 
Premium finance receivables - property & casualty         
Fixed rate$7,135,963  $103,899  $  $  $7,239,862 
Variable rate              
Total premium finance receivables - property & casualty$7,135,963  $103,899  $  $  $7,239,862 
Premium finance receivables - life insurance         
Fixed rate$350,802  $207,832  $4,000  $4,248  $566,882 
Variable rate 7,798,258            7,798,258 
Total premium finance receivables - life insurance$8,149,060  $207,832  $4,000  $4,248  $8,365,140 
Consumer and other         
Fixed rate$44,731  $7,937  $883  $914  $54,465 
Variable rate 61,854            61,854 
Total consumer and other$106,585  $7,937  $883  $914  $116,319 
          
Total per category         
Fixed rate$8,617,862  $6,687,371  $2,567,510  $1,144,359  $19,017,102 
Variable rate 27,240,166   635,425   1,815,697      29,691,288 
Total loans, net of unearned income$35,858,028  $7,322,796  $4,383,207  $1,144,359  $48,708,390 
Less: Existing cash flow hedging derivatives (1) (6,700,000)        
Total loans repricing or maturing in one year or less, adjusted for cash flow hedging activity$29,158,028         
          
Variable Rate Loan Pricing by Index:         
SOFR tenors (2)        $18,328,835 
12- month CMT (3)         6,722,305 
Prime         3,420,624 
Fed Funds         819,437 
Other U.S. Treasury tenors         190,187 
Other         209,900 
Total variable rate        $29,691,288 

(1)   Excludes cash flow hedges with future effective starting dates.
(2)   SOFR - Secured Overnight Financing Rate.
(3)   CMT - Constant Maturity Treasury Rate.

As noted in the table on the previous page, the majority of the Company’s portfolio is tied to SOFR and CMT indices which, as shown in the table above, do not mirror the same changes as the Prime rate, which has historically moved when the Federal Reserve raises or lowers interest rates. Specifically, the Company has variable rate loans of $15.4 billion tied to one-month SOFR and $6.7 billion tied to twelve-month CMT. The above chart shows:

  Basis Point (bp) Change in
  1-month
SOFR		 12- month CMT Prime 
First Quarter 2025 (1)bps(13)bps0 bps
Fourth Quarter 2024 (52) 18  (50) 
Third Quarter 2024 (49) (111) (50) 
Second Quarter 2024 1  6  0  
First Quarter 2024 (2) 24  0  


TABLE 9: ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES

  Three Months Ended
  Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31,
(Dollars in thousands)  2025   2024   2024   2024   2024 
Allowance for credit losses at beginning of period $437,060  $436,193  $437,560  $427,504  $427,612 
Provision for credit losses - Other  23,963   16,979   6,787   40,061   21,673 
Provision for credit losses - Day 1 on non-PCD assets acquired during the period        15,547       
Initial allowance for credit losses recognized on PCD assets acquired during the period        3,004       
Other adjustments  4   (187)  30   (19)  (31)
Charge-offs:          
Commercial  9,722   5,090   22,975   9,584   11,215 
Commercial real estate  454   1,037   95   15,526   5,469 
Home equity              74 
Residential real estate     114      23   38 
Premium finance receivables - property & casualty  7,114   13,301   7,790   9,486   6,938 
Premium finance receivables - life insurance  12      4       
Consumer and other  147   189   154   137   107 
Total charge-offs  17,449   19,731   31,018   34,756   23,841 
Recoveries:          
Commercial  929   775   649   950   479 
Commercial real estate  12   172   30   90   31 
Home equity  216   194   101   35   29 
Residential real estate  136   0   5   8   2 
Premium finance receivables - property & casualty  3,487   2,646   3,436   3,658   1,519 
Premium finance receivables - life insurance        41   5   8 
Consumer and other  29   19   21   24   23 
Total recoveries  4,809   3,806   4,283   4,770   2,091 
Net charge-offs  (12,640)  (15,925)  (26,735)  (29,986)  (21,750)
Allowance for credit losses at period end $448,387  $437,060  $436,193  $437,560  $427,504 
           
Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) by category as a percentage of its own respective category’s average:
Commercial  0.23%  0.11%  0.61%  0.25%  0.33%
Commercial real estate  0.01   0.03   0.00   0.53   0.19 
Home equity  (0.20)  (0.18)  (0.10)  (0.04)  0.05 
Residential real estate  (0.02)  0.01   0.00   0.00   0.01 
Premium finance receivables - property & casualty  0.20   0.59   0.24   0.33   0.32 
Premium finance receivables - life insurance  0.00      (0.00)  (0.00)  (0.00)
Consumer and other  0.45   0.63   0.63   0.56   0.42 
Total loans, net of unearned income  0.11%  0.13%  0.23%  0.28%  