As 56% of C-Suite Executives Report Burnout, Elan Vital Launches Innovative Transition Coaching Program for Leaders at Career Crossroads

New York, NY, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amid unprecedented rates of executive turnover and leadership stress, Elan Vital today announced the launch of its specialized Transition Coaching program designed specifically for visionary leaders navigating career pivots and professional or personal reinvention.





Sylvana Rochet is the founder of Elan Vital and the architect of the Transition Coaching program.

The program's launch comes at a critical moment: 2024 saw 202 CEOs from the world's top listed companies leave their posts – well above the six-year average – and recent surveys indicate this mobility continues to accelerate, with 58% of executives planning job changes within the next year. Meanwhile, professional fatigue has reached alarming levels, with 56% of C-suite leaders reporting burnout in 2025, up from 52% the previous year.

"Everything we know about how the world, society, and work function is being redefined – and that can spark excitement, anxiety, or anything in between," said Sylvana Rochet, founder of Elan Vital and the architect of the Transition Coaching program. "So, this program has been designed to be an Executive's guiding partner through this noise, helping to clarify what matters, tap into inner resources, and confidently chart a path forward."

The four-session package, conducted over two-to-three months, features intensive 90-minute to 2-hour sessions structured around Elan Vital's proprietary "Three Cs" methodology: Clarity, Curiosity, and Courage. The program specifically addresses the challenges faced by executives and entrepreneurs during transitions, including:

The psychological hurdles of shifting one's professional identity

Building credibility and competence in unfamiliar domains

Expanding from functional expertise to enterprise-wide strategic thinking

Navigating the emotional dimensions of letting go of long-held roles and zones of comfort, while aligning with purpose.

Unlike traditional career coaching, the program doesn't simply plot a linear path from point A to point B. Instead, Rochet guides clients through a transformational process that examines underlying pain points and creates space for reimagining professional fulfillment aligned with core values.

Rod, a founder and serial entrepreneur who participated in the program following the sale of his company, attests to its effectiveness: "A year after selling the company I co-founded, I felt stagnant working at the company that acquired us. Something about the experience of being a founder had forever changed how I wanted to approach my career going forward. Sylvana has helped me realize that I can 'play by a different set of rules' and intentionally create my own path. My work aligns with my core values more than ever."

The impact of such professional development is well-documented. According to industry research, 86% of companies that invest in executive coaching report positive ROI, and approximately 70% of executives who worked with a coach saw improved work performance and leadership effectiveness.

Ariana, co-founder and CTO at Pickle Robot, highlights the growth-oriented approach: "My favorite part about working with Sylvana is that there is a growth mindset to her approach. Once we've handled a challenge or integrated a new concept, she pushes me to the next level, to think of what's next. She doesn't just let you sit back; she encourages your growth and is right there to support you in that continual journey."

With a decade of leadership coaching experience in Silicon Valley, guiding over 200 leaders across innovative companies including Apple, Netflix, Tesla, Slack, and EDF Renewables, and having navigated three successful career changes during her 20-year career, Rochet brings both expertise and personal insight to the transition process.

The program can be conducted entirely online or, for clients within proximity to France and London, may include in-person sessions. By the conclusion of the program, clients emerge with clarity on their next direction, understanding of their motivations, strategies for overcoming obstacles, and concrete steps toward their reimagined future.

Leaders considering professional transitions can schedule a discovery call with Sylvana Rochet at https://calendly.com/sylvana/discovery-session-with-sylvana.

About Elan Vital



Elan Vital partners with visionary leaders to help them build lives and legacies they are delighted to wake up to in the morning. Founded by Sylvana Rochet, who has lived in three countries and worked across many more, the company specializes in helping executives and entrepreneurs navigate transitions with intention, intuition, and purpose.

Press inquiries

Elan Vital

https://www.elanvital.co/transition-coaching

Sylvana Rochet

jo@byfinessegroup.com

00447440577229