Semtech Corporation Investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses. April 22, 2025 Deadline to file Lead Plaintiff Motion

LOS ANGELES, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Semtech Corporation ("Semtech Corporation" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SMTC) investors of a class action representing investors that bought securities between August 27, 2024 and February 7, 2025, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Semtech Corporation investors have until April 22, 2025 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

The complaint alleges that the defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (1) CopperEdge products did not meet the needs of server rack customers or end users; (2) the products required modifications to rack architecture; (3) as a result, CopperEdge sales would not scale as anticipated in fiscal 2026; (4) sales projections for CopperEdge were overstated; and (5) consequently, defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

