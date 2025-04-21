Robbins LLP Reminds TMCI Stockholders With Large Losses to Contact the Firm for Information About the Class Action Against Treace Medical Concepts, Inc.

SAN DIEGO, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins LLP reminds stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMCI) securities between May 8, 2023 and May 7, 2024. The Company is focused on advancing the standard of care for the surgical management of bunion and related midfoot deformities.

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (TMCI) Misled Investors Regarding Demand for its Primary Product

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants failed to disclose that (1) competition impacted the demand for and utilization of its primary product, the Lapiplasty 3D Bunion Correction System, and (2) as a result, Treace Medical’s revenue declined and the Company needed to accelerate its plans to offer a product that was an alternative to osteotomy (a surgical procedure that involves cutting and realigning a bone to improve its position or function). Plaintiff alleges that when the truth was revealed, the price of Treace Medical's stock fell nearly 63%, to close at $4.17 per share on May 8, 2024.

What Now: You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. Shareholders who want to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must file their papers with the court by June 10, 2025. The lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here .

