Pixalate’s March 2025 Top Grossing Mobile & CTV Apps in EMEA: ‘Block Blast!’ Tops Apple App Store in UK, Germany, Netherlands; ‘Hulu’ Led on Roku in UK

London, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate , a leading global platform for ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics, today released the March 2025 EMEA Top Grossing Apps Reports for the United Kingdom , Spain , France , Germany , Israel , Ukraine , and the Netherlands . The reports cover mobile apps from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, as well as Connected TV (CTV) apps from Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, and Samsung Smart TV stores.

The reports highlight the estimated top-grossing apps in open programmatic advertising revenue for mobile and CTV apps. In addition to reports for the United Kingdom , Spain , France , Germany , Israel , Ukraine , and the Netherlands , Pixalate has released Top Grossing Mobile and CTV Apps Reports for the U.S. , Canada , China , Japan , Singapore , India , Australia , Mexico , and Brazil .

Top Grossing Mobile and CTV Apps in March 2025 - EMEA

UK:

France

Mobile: Pro des Mots ($173K estimated open programmatic ad revenue) led on the Apple App Store, and Classic Words Solo was No. 1 ($222K) on the Google Play Store





Spain

Mobile: Biwenger ($99K estimated open programmatic ad revenue) led on the Apple App Store, and Parchisi Star Online was No. 1 ($148K) on the Google Play Store





Germany

Mobile: Block Blast! ($205K estimated open programmatic ad revenue) led on the Apple App Store, and SimCity was No. 1 ($342K) on the Google Play Store





Israel

Mobile: Sudoku ($57K estimated open programmatic ad revenue) led on the Apple App Store, and Me - Caller ID & Spam Blocker ($117K) was No. 1 on the Google Play Store





Ukraine

Mobile: Happy Color by Numbers Game ($18K estimated open programmatic ad revenue) led on the Apple App Store and Happy Color: Coloring Book was No. 1 ($127K) on Google Play Store





Netherlands

Mobile: Block Blast! ($28K estimated open programmatic ad revenue) was No. 1 on the Apple App Store, and Radio Nederland ($150K) was No. 1 on the Google Play Store





In March 2025, Pixalate's data science team analyzed 31 billion global open programmatic impressions from 6 million mobile apps on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. For this research, Pixalate also examined 6,000 CTV apps and 3 billion global ad impressions across platforms such as Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, and Samsung Smart TV.

