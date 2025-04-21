Quantum Computing Inc. Investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses. April 28, 2025 Deadline to file Lead Plaintiff Motion.

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Quantum Computing Inc. ("Quantum Computing" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: QUBT) investors of a class action representing investors that bought securities between March 30, 2020 and January 15, 2025, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Quantum Computing Inc. investors have until April 28, 2025 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

The Quantum Computing class action lawsuit alleges that, during the Class Period, the defendants made false or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:

(i) they exaggerated the capabilities of Quantum Computing’s quantum technologies, products, and services;

(ii) they overstated the extent and nature of the company’s relationship and contracts with NASA;

(iii) they misrepresented the progress, size, and customer demand for Quantum Computing’s thin film lithium niobate (“TFLN”) foundry and chips;

(iv) the company’s transactions with Quad M Solutions, Inc. and millionways, Inc. qualified as related party transactions;

(v) as a result, some of the company’s reported revenue was derived from undisclosed related party deals; and

(vi) once these issues came to light, they were likely to significantly harm Quantum Computing’s business and reputation.

The lawsuit further alleges that on December 9, 2024, Iceberg Research published a report claiming, among other things, that Quantum Computing had shared misleading photos of what it called its foundry, noting that the setup resembled a basic lab rather than a facility capable of mass production as described by the company. Following this report, Quantum Computing’s stock dropped nearly 6%, according to the complaint.

Then, on January 16, 2025, Capybara Research released a report alleging that Quantum Computing was “a rampant fraud” that had misled investors from the beginning by fabricating revenue, misrepresenting its products, and issuing false press releases. The report also alleged that the company included language in employee separation agreements to prevent former employees from communicating with the SEC. On this news, the company’s stock fell nearly 15% over two trading days, according to the complaint.

