SOUTHERN MISSOURI BANCORP REPORTS PRELIMINARY RESULTS FOR THIRD QUARTER OF FISCAL 2025; DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.23 PER COMMON SHARE; CONFERENCE CALL SCHEDULED FOR TUESDAY, APRIL 22, AT 8:30 AM CENTRAL TIME

Poplar Bluff, Missouri, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (“Company”) (NASDAQ: SMBC), the parent corporation of Southern Bank (“Bank”), today announced preliminary net income for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 of $15.7 million, an increase of $4.4 million or 38.7%, as compared to the same period of the prior fiscal year. The increase was attributable to increases in net interest income and noninterest income, partially offset by increases in noninterest expense, income taxes, and provision for credit losses. Preliminary net income was $1.39 per fully diluted common share for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, an increase of $0.40 as compared to the $0.99 per fully diluted common share reported for the same period of the prior fiscal year.

Highlights for the third quarter of fiscal 2025:

  • Earnings per common share (diluted) were $1.39, up $0.40, or 40.4%, as compared to the same quarter a year ago, and up $0.09, or 6.9%, from the second quarter of fiscal 2025, the linked quarter.

  • Annualized return on average assets (ROA) was 1.27%, while annualized return on average common equity (ROE) was 12.1%, as compared to 0.99% and 9.5%, respectively, in the same quarter a year ago, and 1.26% and 11.5%, respectively, in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, the linked quarter.

  • Net interest margin for the quarter was 3.39%, as compared to 3.15% reported for the same quarter a year ago, and up from 3.36% reported for the second quarter of fiscal 2025, the linked quarter. Net interest income increased $5.0 million, or 14.4%, compared to the same quarter a year ago, and increased $1.3 million, or 3.5% compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2025, the linked quarter.

  • Noninterest income was up 19.4% for the quarter, as compared to the same quarter a year ago, primarily as a result of losses realized on sale of available-for-sale (AFS) securities in the year ago quarter, and down 2.9% from the second quarter of fiscal 2025, the linked quarter.

  • Gross loan balances as of March 31, 2025, decreased by $3.5 million, or 0.1%, as compared to December 31, 2024, and increased by $252.3 million, or 6.7%, as compared to March 31, 2024.

  • Deposit balances as of March 31, 2025, increased by $50.8 million, or 1.2%, as compared to December 31, 2024, and by $275.3, million, or 6.9%, as compared to March 31, 2024.

  • Cash equivalent balances and time deposits as of March 31, 2025, increased by $81.1 million, or 55.5%, as compared to December 31, 2024, and increased by $58.4 million, or 34.6% as compared to March 31, 2024.

  • Tangible book value per share was $40.37, having increased by $4.86, or 13.7%, as compared to March 31, 2024.

Dividend Declared:

The Board of Directors, on April 15, 2025, declared a quarterly cash dividend on common stock of $0.23, payable May 30, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 15, 2025, marking the 124th consecutive quarterly dividend since the inception of the Company. The Board of Directors and management believe the payment of a quarterly cash dividend enhances stockholder value and demonstrates our commitment to and confidence in our future prospects.

Conference Call:

The Company will host a conference call to review the information provided in this press release on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, at 8:30 a.m., central time. The call will be available live to interested parties by calling 1-833-470-1428 in the United States and from all other locations. Participants should use participant access code 154288. Telephone playback will be available beginning one hour following the conclusion of the call through April 27, 2025. The playback may be accessed by dialing 1-866-813-9403, and using the conference passcode 580314.

Balance Sheet Summary:

The Company experienced balance sheet growth in the first nine months of fiscal 2025, with total assets of $5.0 billion at March 31, 2025, reflecting an increase of $372.2 million, or 8.1%, as compared to June 30, 2024. Growth primarily reflected increases in net loans receivable, cash equivalents, and available for sale (AFS) securities.

Cash equivalents and time deposits were a combined $227.1 million at March 31, 2025, an increase of $165.7 million, or 270.0%, as compared to June 30, 2024. The increase was primarily the result of strong deposit generation that outpaced loan growth during the period. AFS securities were $462.9 million at March 31, 2025, up $35.0 million, or 8.2%, as compared to June 30, 2024.

Loans, net of the allowance for credit losses (ACL), were $4.0 billion at March 31, 2025, an increase of $171.3 million, or 4.5%, as compared to June 30, 2024. Gross loans increased by $173.7 million, while the ACL attributable to outstanding loan balances increased $2.4 million, or 4.6%, as compared to June 30, 2024. The increase in loan balances was attributable to growth in 1-4 family residential, commercial and industrial, construction and land development, multi-family real estate, agriculture real estate, owner occupied commercial real estate, and agricultural production loan balances. This increase was somewhat offset by decreases in consumer loans, loans secured by non-owner occupied commercial real estate, and other loan balances. The table below illustrates changes in loan balances by type over recent periods:

                
Summary Loan Data as of:    Mar. 31,    Dec. 31,    Sep. 30,    June 30,    Mar. 31,
(dollars in thousands) 2025  2024  2024  2024  2024 
                
1-4 residential real estate $978,908  $967,196  $942,916  $925,397  $903,371 
Non-owner occupied commercial real estate  897,125   882,484   903,678   899,770   898,911 
Owner occupied commercial real estate  440,282   435,392   438,030   427,476   412,958 
Multi-family real estate  405,445   376,081   371,177   384,564   417,106 
Construction and land development  323,499   393,388   351,481   290,541   268,315 
Agriculture real estate  247,027   239,912   239,787   232,520   233,853 
Total loans secured by real estate  3,292,286   3,294,453   3,247,069   3,160,268   3,134,514 
                
Commercial and industrial  488,116   484,799   457,018   450,147   436,093 
Agriculture production  186,058   188,284   200,215   175,968   139,533 
Consumer  54,022   56,017   58,735   59,671   56,506 
All other loans  3,216   3,628   3,699   3,981   4,799 
Total loans  4,023,698   4,027,181   3,966,736   3,850,035   3,771,445 
                
Deferred loan fees, net  (189)  (202)  (218)  (232)  (251)
Gross loans  4,023,509   4,026,979   3,966,518   3,849,803   3,771,194 
Allowance for credit losses  (54,940)  (54,740)  (54,437)  (52,516)  (51,336)
Net loans $3,968,569  $3,972,239  $3,912,081  $3,797,287  $3,719,858 


Loans anticipated to fund in the next 90 days totaled $163.3 million at March 31, 2025, as compared to $172.5 million at December 31, 2024, and $117.2 million at March 31, 2024.

The Bank’s concentration in non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans is estimated at 304.0% of Tier 1 capital and ACL on March 31, 2025, as compared to 317.5% as of June 30, 2024, with these loans representing 40.4% of total loans at March 31, 2025. Multi-family residential real estate, hospitality (hotels/restaurants), care facilities, retail stand-alone, and strip centers are the most common collateral types within the non-owner occupied commercial real estate loan portfolio. The multi-family residential real estate loan portfolio commonly includes loans collateralized by properties currently in the low-income housing tax credit (LIHTC) program or that have exited the program. The hospitality and retail stand-alone segments include primarily franchised businesses; care facilities consisting mainly of skilled nursing and assisted living centers; and strip centers, which can be defined as non-mall shopping centers with a variety of tenants. Non-owner-occupied office property types included 31 loans totaling $23.9 million, or 0.59% of gross loans at March 31, 2025, none of which were adversely classified, and are generally comprised of smaller spaces with diverse tenants. The Company continues to monitor its commercial real estate concentration and the individual segments closely.

Nonperforming loans (NPL) were $22.0 million, or 0.55% of gross loans, at March 31, 2025, as compared to $6.7 million, or 0.17% of gross loans at June 30, 2024. Nonperforming assets (NPA) were $23.8 million, or 0.48% of total assets, at March 31, 2025, as compared to $10.6 million, or 0.23% of total assets, at June 30, 2024. The rise in NPAs reflects an increase in NPLs. The increase in NPLs was primarily attributable to several commercial relationships added in the third quarter of 2025 and the addition of three unrelated loans collateralized by single-family residential property in the linked quarter. The increase during the third quarter was mostly attributable to loans totaling $10 million primarily secured by two specific-purpose non-owner occupied commercial properties in different states. The loans have some guarantors in common. The properties, now vacant, were originally leased to a single tenant that became insolvent.

Our ACL at March 31, 2025, totaled $54.9 million, representing 1.37% of gross loans and 250% of nonperforming loans, as compared to an ACL of $52.5 million, representing 1.36% of gross loans and 786% of nonperforming loans at June 30, 2024. The Company has estimated its expected credit losses as of March 31, 2025, under ASC 326-20, and management believes the ACL as of that date was adequate based on that estimate. There remains, however, significant uncertainty as borrowers adjust to relatively high market interest rates, although the Federal Reserve has reduced short-term rates somewhat during this fiscal year. Qualitative adjustments in the Company’s ACL model were increased compared to June 30, 2024, due to various factors that are relevant to determining expected collectability of credit. Additionally, a provision for credit loss was required due to loan net charge offs and to provide reserves for overdrafts in the third quarter of fiscal year 2025. As a percentage of average loans outstanding, the Company recorded net charge offs of 0.11% (annualized) during the current period, as compared to 0.01% for the same period of the prior fiscal year. In the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, $1.1 million of net charge offs were realized, with the increase from prior periods primarily due to a single agricultural relationship with suspected fraudulent activity.

Total liabilities were $4.4 billion at March 31, 2025, an increase of $332.1 million, or 8.1%, as compared to June 30, 2024. Growth primarily reflected an increase in total deposits, other liabilities from the increase of accrued interest payable and income taxes payable, securities sold under agreements to repurchase, and FHLB advances.

Deposits were $4.3 billion at March 31, 2025, an increase of $318.3 million, or 8.1%, as compared to June 30, 2024. The deposit portfolio saw year-to-date increases in certificates of deposit and savings accounts, as customers remained willing to move balances into high yield savings accounts and special rate time deposits in the higher rate environment. Public unit balances totaled $575.8 million at March 31, 2025, a decrease of $18.8 million compared to June 30, 2024, and increased $9.8 million from December 31, 2024, the linked quarter, reflecting seasonal trends. Brokered deposits totaled $235.6 million at March 31, 2025, an increase of $61.8 million as compared to June 30, 2024, but a decrease of $18.5 million compared to December 31, 2024, the linked quarter. The average loan-to-deposit ratio for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 was 94.2%, as compared to 96.3% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, and 92.7% for the same period of the prior fiscal year. The table below illustrates changes in deposit balances by type over recent periods:

                
Summary Deposit Data as of:    Mar. 31,    Dec. 31,    Sep. 30,    June 30,    Mar. 31,
(dollars in thousands) 2025 2024 2024 2024 2024
                
Non-interest bearing deposits $513,418 $514,199 $503,209 $514,107 $525,959
NOW accounts  1,167,296  1,211,402  1,128,917  1,239,663  1,300,358
MMDAs - non-brokered  345,810  347,271  320,252  334,774  359,569
Brokered MMDAs  2,013  3,018  12,058  2,025  10,084
Savings accounts  626,175  573,291  556,030  517,084  455,212
Total nonmaturity deposits  2,654,712  2,649,181  2,520,466  2,607,653  2,651,182
                
Certificates of deposit - non-brokered  1,373,109  1,310,421  1,258,583  1,163,650  1,158,063
Brokered certificates of deposit  233,561  251,025  261,093  171,756  176,867
Total certificates of deposit  1,606,670  1,561,446  1,519,676  1,335,406  1,334,930
                
Total deposits $4,261,382 $4,210,627 $4,040,142 $3,943,059 $3,986,112
                
Public unit nonmaturity accounts $472,010 $482,406 $447,638 $541,445 $572,631
Public unit certificates of deposit  103,741  83,506  62,882  53,144  51,834
Total public unit deposits $575,751 $565,912 $510,520 $594,589 $624,465


FHLB advances were $104.1 million at March 31, 2025, an increase of $2.0 million, or 2.0%, as compared to June 30, 2024.

The Company’s stockholders’ equity was $528.8 million at March 31, 2025, an increase of $40.0 million, or 8.2%, as compared to June 30, 2024. The increase was attributable primarily to earnings retained after cash dividends paid, in combination with a $3.5 million reduction in accumulated other comprehensive losses (AOCL) as the market value of the Company’s investments appreciated due to the decrease in market interest rates. The AOCL totaled $14.0 million at March 31, 2025, compared $17.5 million at June 30, 2024. The Company does not hold any securities classified as held-to-maturity.    

Quarterly Income Statement Summary:

The Company’s net interest income for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, was $39.5 million, an increase of $5.0 million, or 14.4%, as compared to the same period of the prior fiscal year. The increase was attributable to a 6.2% increase in the average balance of interest-earning assets in the current three-month period compared to the same period a year ago, and an increase of 24 basis points in the net interest margin, from 3.15% to 3.39%. The primary driver of the net interest margin expansion, compared to the year ago period, was the yield on interest earning assets increasing 16 basis points, while the cost of interest bearing liabilities decreased 11 basis points.

Loan discount accretion and deposit premium amortization related to the Company’s November 2018 acquisition of First Commercial Bank, the May 2020 acquisition of Central Federal Savings & Loan Association, the February 2022 merger of FortuneBank, and the January 2023 acquisition of Citizens Bank & Trust resulted in $1.5 million in net interest income for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, as compared to $1.2 million in net interest income for the same period a year ago. Combined, this component of net interest income contributed 13 basis points to net interest margin in the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, as compared to an 11-basis point contribution for the same period of the prior fiscal year, and as compared to a nine-basis point contribution in the linked quarter, ended December 31, 2024, when net interest margin was 3.36%.

The Company recorded a PCL of $932,000 in the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, as compared to a PCL of $900,000 in the same period of the prior fiscal year. The current period PCL was the result of a $1.3 million provision attributable to the ACL for loan balances outstanding and a $368,000 negative provision attributable to the allowance for off-balance sheet credit exposures.

The Company’s noninterest income for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, was $6.7 million, an increase of $1.1 million, or 19.4%, as compared to the same period of the prior fiscal year. The increase was primarily attributable to recognized losses on the sale of AFS securities, which totaled $807,000 in the comparable quarter, as compared to a small gain recognized in the current quarter. Additionally, deposit account charges and related fees increased, partially offset by decreases in loan late charges and loan servicing fees.

Noninterest expense for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, was $25.4 million, an increase of $342,000, or 1.4%, as compared to the same period of the prior fiscal year. The increase as compared to the year-ago period was primarily attributable to increases in other noninterest expense, occupancy and equipment, and legal and professional fees. The increase in other noninterest expense was primarily due to card fraud losses and deposit product expenses. Occupancy and equipment expenses increased due to depreciation on recent capitalized expenditures, including buildings, equipment, and signage. In addition, higher maintenance costs and service agreements were experienced. Lastly, legal and professional fees were elevated due primarily to an increase in accruals for audit expenses and the remaining expenses associated with the performance improvement project. Partially offsetting these increases from the prior year period were decreases in in telecommunication expenses; intangible amortization, as the core deposit intangible recognized in an older merger was fully amortized in the second quarter of fiscal 2025; and advertising expenses.

The efficiency ratio for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, was 55.1%, as compared to 61.2% in the same period of the prior fiscal year. The improvement was attributable to net interest income and noninterest income growing faster than operating expenses.

The income tax provision for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, was $4.1 million, an increase of 45.9% as compared to the same period of the prior fiscal year, primarily due to the increase in net income before income taxes. The effective tax rate was 20.9% as compared to 20.1% in the same quarter of the prior fiscal year.  

Forward-Looking Information:

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release may be deemed to be forward-looking statements that are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements, including: potential adverse impacts to the economic conditions in the Company’s local market areas, other markets where the Company has lending relationships, or other aspects of the Company’s business operations or financial markets, expected cost savings, synergies and other benefits from our merger and acquisition activities might not be realized to the extent expected, within the anticipated time frames, or at all, and costs or difficulties relating to integration matters, including but not limited to customer and employee retention and labor shortages, might be greater than expected and goodwill impairment charges might be incurred; the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of local economies in which we conduct operations; fluctuations in interest rates and the possibility of a recession; monetary and fiscal policies of the FRB and the U.S. Government and other governmental initiatives affecting the financial services industry; potential imposition of new or increased tariffs or changes to existing trade policies that could affect economic activity or specific industry sectors; the risks of lending and investing activities, including changes in the level and direction of loan delinquencies and write-offs and changes in estimates of the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses; our ability to access cost-effective funding; the timely development and acceptance of our new products and services and the perceived overall value of these products and services by users, including the features, pricing and quality compared to competitors' products and services; fluctuations in real estate values in both residential and commercial real estate markets, as well as agricultural business conditions; demand for loans and deposits; legislative or regulatory changes that adversely affect our business; changes in accounting principles, policies, or guidelines; results of regulatory examinations, including the possibility that a regulator may, among other things, require an increase in our reserve for credit losses or write-down of assets; the impact of technological changes; and our success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing. Any forward-looking statements are based upon management’s beliefs and assumptions at the time they are made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those contained in such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking statements discussed might not occur, and you should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

                 
Summary Balance Sheet Data as of:    Mar. 31,    Dec. 31,    Sep. 30,    June 30,    Mar. 31, 
(dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2025 2024 2024 2024 2024 
                 
Cash equivalents and time deposits $227,136 $146,078 $75,591 $61,395 $168,763 
Available for sale (AFS) securities  462,930  468,060  420,209  427,903  433,689 
FHLB/FRB membership stock  18,269  18,099  18,064  17,802  17,734 
Loans receivable, gross  4,023,509  4,026,979  3,966,518  3,849,803  3,771,194 
Allowance for credit losses  54,940  54,740  54,437  52,516  51,336 
Loans receivable, net  3,968,569  3,972,239  3,912,081  3,797,287  3,719,858 
Bank-owned life insurance  75,156  74,643  74,119  73,601  73,101 
Intangible assets  74,677  75,399  76,340  77,232  78,049 
Premises and equipment  95,987  96,418  96,087  95,952  95,801 
Other assets  53,772  56,738  56,709  53,144  59,997 
Total assets $4,976,496 $4,907,674 $4,729,200 $4,604,316 $4,646,992 
                 
Interest-bearing deposits $3,747,964 $3,696,428 $3,536,933 $3,428,952 $3,437,420 
Noninterest-bearing deposits  513,418  514,199  503,209  514,107  548,692 
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase  15,000  15,000  15,000  9,398  9,398 
FHLB advances  104,072  107,070  107,069  102,050  102,043 
Other liabilities  44,057  39,424  38,191  37,905  46,712 
Subordinated debt  23,195  23,182  23,169  23,156  23,143 
Total liabilities  4,447,706  4,395,303  4,223,571  4,115,568  4,167,408 
                 
Total stockholders’ equity  528,790  512,371  505,629  488,748  479,584 
                 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $4,976,496 $4,907,674 $4,729,200 $4,604,316 $4,646,992 
                 
Equity to assets ratio  10.63%   10.44%   10.69%   10.61%   10.32%
                 
Common shares outstanding  11,299,962  11,277,167  11,277,167  11,277,737  11,366,094 
Less: Restricted common shares not vested  50,658  46,653  56,553  57,956  57,956 
Common shares for book value determination  11,249,304  11,230,514  11,220,614  11,219,781  11,308,138 
                 
Book value per common share $47.01 $45.62 $45.06 $43.56 $42.41 
Less: Intangible assets per common share  6.64  6.71  6.80  6.88  6.90 
Tangible book value per common share (1)  40.37  38.91  38.26  36.68  35.51 
Closing market price  52.02  57.37  56.49  45.01  43.71 

(1)   Non-GAAP financial measure.

                 
Nonperforming asset data as of:    Mar. 31,    Dec. 31,    Sep. 30,    June 30,    Mar. 31, 
(dollars in thousands) 2025 2024 2024 2024 2024 
                 
Nonaccrual loans $21,970 $8,309 $8,206 $6,680 $7,329 
Accruing loans 90 days or more past due          81 
Total nonperforming loans  21,970  8,309  8,206  6,680  7,410 
Other real estate owned (OREO)  1,775  2,423  3,842  3,865  3,791 
Personal property repossessed  56  37  21  23  60 
Total nonperforming assets $23,801 $10,769 $12,069 $10,568 $11,261 
                 
Total nonperforming assets to total assets  0.48%   0.22%   0.26%   0.23%   0.24%  
Total nonperforming loans to gross loans  0.55%   0.21%   0.21%   0.17%   0.20%  
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans  250.07%   658.80%   663.38%   786.17%   692.79%  
Allowance for credit losses to gross loans  1.37%   1.36%   1.37%   1.36%   1.36%  
                 
Performing modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty $23,304 $24,083 $24,340 $24,602 $24,848 


                
  For the three-month period ended
Quarterly Summary Income Statement Data: Mar. 31,    Dec. 31,    Sep. 30,    June 30,    Mar. 31,
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)    2025 2024 2024 2024 2024 
                
Interest income:                    
Cash equivalents $1,585 $784 $78 $541 $2,587 
AFS securities and membership stock  5,684  5,558  5,547  5,677  5,486 
Loans receivable  62,656  63,082  61,753  58,449  55,952 
Total interest income  69,925  69,424  67,378  64,667  64,025 
Interest expense:               
Deposits  28,795  29,538  28,796  27,999  27,893 
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase  189  226  160  125  128 
FHLB advances  1,076  1,099  1,326  1,015  1,060 
Subordinated debt  386  418  435  433  435 
Total interest expense  30,446  31,281  30,717  29,572  29,516 
Net interest income  39,479  38,143  36,661  35,095  34,509 
Provision for credit losses  932  932  2,159  900  900 
Noninterest income:               
Deposit account charges and related fees  2,048  2,237  2,184  1,978  1,847 
Bank card interchange income  1,341  1,301  1,499  1,770  1,301 
Loan late charges        170  150 
Loan servicing fees  224  232  286  494  267 
Other loan fees  843  944  1,063  617  757 
Net realized gains on sale of loans  114  133  361  97  99 
Net realized gains (losses) on sale of AFS securities  48        (807)
Earnings on bank owned life insurance  512  522  517  498  483 
Insurance brokerage commissions  340  300  287  331  312 
Wealth management fees  902  843  730  838  866 
Other noninterest income  294  353  247  974  309 
Total noninterest income  6,666  6,865  7,174  7,767  5,584 
Noninterest expense:               
Compensation and benefits  13,771  13,737  14,397  13,894  13,750 
Occupancy and equipment, net  3,869  3,585  3,689  3,790  3,623 
Data processing expense  2,359  2,224  2,171  1,929  2,349 
Telecommunications expense  330  354  428  468  464 
Deposit insurance premiums  674  588  472  638  677 
Legal and professional fees  603  619  1,208  516  412 
Advertising  530  442  546  640  622 
Postage and office supplies  350  283  306  308  344 
Intangible amortization  889  897  897  1,018  1,018 
Foreclosed property expenses  37  73  12  52  60 
Other noninterest expense  1,979  2,074  1,715  1,749  1,730 
Total noninterest expense  25,391  24,876  25,841  25,002  25,049 
Net income before income taxes  19,822  19,200  15,835  16,960  14,144 
Income taxes  4,139  4,547  3,377  3,430  2,837 
Net income  15,683  14,653  12,458  13,530  11,307 
Less: Distributed and undistributed earnings allocated               
to participating securities  71  61  62  69  58 
Net income available to common shareholders $15,612 $14,592 $12,396 $13,461 $11,249 
                
Basic earnings per common share $1.39 $1.30 $1.10 $1.19 $1.00 
Diluted earnings per common share  1.39  1.30  1.10  1.19  0.99 
Dividends per common share  0.23  0.23  0.23  0.21  0.21 
Average common shares outstanding:               
Basic  11,238,000  11,231,000  11,221,000  11,276,000  11,302,000 
Diluted  11,262,000  11,260,000  11,240,000  11,283,000  11,313,000 


                 
  For the three-month period ended 
Quarterly Average Balance Sheet Data: Mar. 31,    Dec. 31,    Sep. 30,    June 30,    Mar. 31, 
(dollars in thousands)    2025 2024 2024 2024 2024 
                 
Interest-bearing cash equivalents $143,206 $64,976 $5,547 $39,432 $182,427 
AFS securities and membership stock  508,642  479,633  460,187  476,198  472,904 
Loans receivable, gross  4,003,552  3,989,643  3,889,740  3,809,209  3,726,631 
Total interest-earning assets  4,655,400  4,534,252  4,355,474  4,324,839  4,381,962 
Other assets  290,739  291,217  283,056  285,956  291,591 
Total assets $4,946,139 $4,825,469 $4,638,530 $4,610,795 $4,673,553 
                 
Interest-bearing deposits $3,737,849 $3,615,767 $3,416,752 $3,417,360 $3,488,104 
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase  15,000  15,000  12,321  9,398  9,398 
FHLB advances  106,187  107,054  123,723  102,757  111,830 
Subordinated debt  23,189  23,175  23,162  23,149  23,137 
Total interest-bearing liabilities  3,882,225  3,760,996  3,575,958  3,552,664  3,632,469 
Noninterest-bearing deposits  513,157  524,878  531,946  539,637  532,075 
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities  31,282  31,442  33,737  35,198  33,902 
Total liabilities  4,426,664  4,317,316  4,141,641  4,127,499  4,198,446 
                 
Total stockholders’ equity  519,475  508,153  496,889  483,296  475,107 
                 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $4,946,139 $4,825,469 $4,638,530 $4,610,795 $4,673,553 
                 
Return on average assets  1.27%   1.21%   1.07%   1.17%   0.97%
Return on average common stockholders’ equity  12.1%   11.5%   10.0%   11.2%   9.5%
                 
Net interest margin  3.39%   3.36%   3.37%   3.25%   3.15%
Net interest spread  2.87%   2.79%   2.75%   2.65%   2.59%
                 
Efficiency ratio  55.1%   55.3%   59.0%   58.3%   61.2%


            








        

            

                

                    
