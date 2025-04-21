Edison International Investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses. April 21, 2025 Deadline to file Lead Plaintiff Motion.

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Edison International ("Edison" or the "Company") (NYSE: EIX) investors of a class action representing investors that bought securities between February 25, 2021 and February 6, 2025, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Edison investors have until April 21, 2025 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

According to the lawsuit, defendants made false or misleading statements and failed to disclose critical facts throughout the Class Period. Edison falsely claimed that Southern California Edison Company (“SCE”) used its Public Safety Power Shutoffs (“PSPS”) program to proactively de-energize power lines to mitigate wildfire risks during extreme weather. In reality, this approach heightened fire risks in California and increased the company’s legal exposure. As a result, statements about Edison’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details emerged, investors suffered damages.

