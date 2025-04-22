Roche to invest USD 50 billion in pharmaceuticals and diagnostics in the United States over the next five years

USD 50 billion commitment includes new state-of-the art research and development (R&D) sites, new and expanded manufacturing facilities in Indiana, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and California and an additional site location to be announced soon

Investments will create more than 12,000 new jobs: 1,000 at Roche and more than 11,000 in support of new US manufacturing capabilities

Roche already has a significant existing US presence with more than 25,000 employees, 15 R&D centres and 13 manufacturing sites

Basel, 22 April 2025 - Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) announced today that it will invest USD 50 billion into the United States of America in the next five years. These investments further strengthen Roche’s already significant US footprint with 13 manufacturing and 15 R&D sites across the Pharmaceutical and Diagnostics Divisions, and are expected to create more than 12,000 new jobs, including nearly 6,500 construction jobs, as well as 1,000 jobs at new and expanded facilities.

As part of this investment, Roche will increase its existing footprint of more than 25,000 employees in 24 sites across eight US states. The investment will include:

Expanded and upgraded US manufacturing and distribution capabilities for its innovative medicines and diagnostics portfolio in Kentucky, Indiana, New Jersey, Oregon and California

A state-of-the-art gene therapy manufacturing facility in Pennsylvania

A new 900,000 square foot manufacturing centre to support Roche’s expanding portfolio of next generation weight loss medicines (location to be announced)

A new manufacturing facility for continuous glucose monitoring in Indiana

A new R&D centre in Massachusetts, conducting cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) research and serving as hub for our new cardiovascular, renal and metabolism research and development efforts

Significant expansion and upgrading of our existing pharmaceuticals and diagnostics R&D centres in Arizona, Indiana and California

“Roche is a Swiss company with a strong heritage in more than 130 countries globally. Today’s announced investments underscore our long-standing commitment to research, development and manufacturing in the US,” said Thomas Schinecker, Roche Group CEO. “We are proud of our 110 year legacy in the United States which has been a key driver for jobs, innovation and the creation of intellectual property in the US, across both our Pharmaceutical and Diagnostics Divisions. Our investments of USD 50 billion over the next five years will lay the foundation for our next era of innovation and growth, benefiting patients in the US and around the world.”

Once all new and expanded manufacturing capacity comes on-line, Roche will export more medicines from the US than it imports. Today, its diagnostics division already has an export surplus from the US to other countries.



About Roche

Founded in 1896 in Basel, Switzerland, as one of the first industrial manufacturers of branded medicines, Roche has grown into the world’s largest biotechnology company and the global leader in in-vitro diagnostics. The company pursues scientific excellence to discover and develop medicines and diagnostics for improving and saving the lives of people around the world. We are a pioneer in personalised healthcare and want to further transform how healthcare is delivered to have an even greater impact. To provide the best care for each person we partner with many stakeholders and combine our strengths in Diagnostics and Pharma with data insights from the clinical practice.

For over 125 years, sustainability has been an integral part of Roche’s business. As a science-driven company, our greatest contribution to society is developing innovative medicines and diagnostics that help people live healthier lives. Roche is committed to the Science Based Targets initiative and the Sustainable Markets Initiative to achieve net zero by 2045.

Genentech, in the United States, is a wholly owned member of the Roche Group. Roche is the majority shareholder in Chugai Pharmaceutical, Japan.

For more information, please visit www.roche.com.

