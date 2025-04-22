Start of construction of the fourth stage of the Vilneles Skverai residential project (Vilnius, Lithuania)

UAB Merko Būstas, part of AS Merko Ehitus group, has launched the fourth stage of the Vilneles Skverai residential project located on the outskirts of the Old Town of Vilnius. The new stage includes in total of six apartment buildings with 318 apartments. Merko has started the construction of the first part of the fourth stage, which includes the entire underground car park complex and the first three residential buildings above-ground. Completion is scheduled for the second half of 2026.

The 6- and 7-storey buildings of Vilneles Skverai (merko.lt/vilnelesskverai/), located at address Manufakturu str. 7, will have the energy class rating A+. All apartments will have spacious balconies or terraces and will be equipped with heat-recovery ventilation system, providing fresh air and ensuring even air distribution. Parking spaces, storage rooms and charging stations for electric cars will be in the underground parking garage. The sizes of the one- to four-room apartments range between 25 to 93 square metres and the price per square metre starts at 3,480 euros.

Vilneles Skverai residential quarter comprises in total of 26 new residential buildings with more than a thousand apartments. The buildings will group around a common yard with cozy green spaces, children’s playgrounds and recreation areas. The new residential quarter also includes commercial premises where businesses provide services to residents.

In the first three stages of Vilneles Skverai, Merko has completed the construction of 20 residential buildings with 750 apartments, and more than 95% of the apartments have already been sold.

