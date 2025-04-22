Best Supplements for Menopause Weight Gain and Belly Fat 2025 - Top Supplement for Menopausal Weight Loss By YourBiology

GLASGOW, United Kingdom, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Menopause often brings challenges like stubborn belly fat, slowed metabolism, and hormonal weight gain, leaving many women frustrated.

The good news? With the right combination, you can regain control of your weight and feel more confident.

In 2025, the best menopause supplements for belly fat, appetite control, and overall health, can address specific concerns like bloating, mood swings, and gut health.

Effective supplements for menopausal weight gain like PhenQ and YourBiology Gut+ work to tackle weight loss from different angles, helping you reduce overall body weight and feel more energized.

Best Menopause Supplements for Belly Fat and Weight Loss

Here is a quick introduction to the market leaders.

PhenQ and YourBiology are 2 of the best sellers from Wolfson Berg, a manufacturer of natural health supplements available to the United States, UK, Canada, Australia and many other countries.

Products can be used individually or together as a complete menopause weight management solution for burning fat and gut health. Both products come with a 60 day money back guarantee!

PhenQ - Fat Burner and Appetite Suppressant





PhenQ for Women during Menopause, Perimenopause, and Post-Menopause

Why PhenQ is the Best Supplement for Menopause Belly Fat and Weight Gain

Revives a Sluggish Metabolism

As menopause slows down your metabolism, losing weight sometimes feels like an uphill battle. PhenQ helps reignite your calorie-burning engine, making it easier to shed those stubborn pounds.

Curbs Hormonal Cravings

Hormonal changes often lead to increased hunger and cravings. PhenQ’s appetite-suppressing ingredients allow you to take back control and avoid overeating.

Fights Fatigue

Low energy is a common climacteric complaint. PhenQ provides a natural energy boost, helping you stay active and maintain an exercise routine.

Tackles Stubborn Belly Fat

PhenQ targets hard-to-shift fat deposits, especially around the stomach, which are common during hormonal shifts in midlife.

Promotes Emotional Balance

With mood-enhancing ingredients, PhenQ smooths out emotional ups and downs, making it easier to stay motivated and focused on your health goals.

When it comes to managing menopause-related weight gain, especially that stubborn stomach fat, PhenQ stands out as one of the top solutions. This all-in-one weight management supplement is specially formulated to target fat in multiple ways, making it a game-changer for women going through menopause.

Here’s why PhenQ is the best option for tackling excess weight around the middle during this stage of life.

Targets Stubborn Belly Fat

Menopause weight gain often accumulates around the stomach due to hormonal changes and a slower metabolism. PhenQ’s unique formula includes Capsimax Powder, a blend of capsicum, caffeine, and piperine, which boosts thermogenesis (your body’s ability to burn fat). By revving up your metabolism, PhenQ specifically helps your body burn through abdominal fat more effectively.

Controls Appetite and Reduces Cravings

One of the hardest parts of managing menopause weight gain is dealing with cravings and increased hunger. PhenQ contains Nopal Cactus, which is high in fiber and helps you feel full longer, reducing the urge to snack. This is especially helpful for controlling calorie intake during a time when metabolism naturally slows down.

Boosts Energy Levels

Fatigue is a common complaint during menopause, making it harder to stay active and motivated. PhenQ contains natural caffeine and other energy-boosting ingredients to help you feel more energized. With more energy, staying consistent with exercise and daily activities becomes much easier, aiding in weight management and overall health.

Blocks Fat Production

PhenQ doesn’t just help burn fat—it also prevents your body from storing new fat. With the ingredient α-Lacys Reset®, PhenQ helps regulate how your body processes and stores fat, reducing the accumulation of stomach fat over time.

Improves Overall Mood

Menopause often brings mood swings and emotional changes, which often lead to emotional eating. PhenQ contains ingredients like Nopal Cactus and Chromium Picolinate to help stabilize blood sugar levels and improve mood, reducing the chances of unhealthy eating habits driven by stress or frustration.

Backed by Science and Positive Reviews

PhenQ is trusted by thousands of women worldwide who’ve seen real results. Its scientifically backed ingredients are designed to tackle the unique challenges of menopause, making it a reliable and effective choice. Many users report noticeable reductions in body fat and improved energy within just weeks of using it.

The Bottom Line

If you’re struggling with reducing belly fat due to the menopause or feeling stuck in your efforts to lose weight, PhenQ is an excellent option to help you regain control. Its multi-faceted approach—burning fat, curbing cravings, boosting energy, and improving mood—makes it perfectly suited for the unique challenges of menopause weight gain. Take charge of your body weight and confidence with PhenQ—it’s a reliable step toward feeling like yourself again.

YourBiology - Probiotic for Women





Benefits of YourBiology Gut+ for Older Women

1. Eases Digestion

YourBiology Gut+ works to improve digestion, easing bloating and discomfort caused by hormonal changes during menopause.

2. Strengthens Immunity

This supplement promotes a healthy gut microbiome, which plays a key role in boosting the immune system—especially important as immunity tends to decline with age.

3. Aids in Weight Management

Probiotics in YourBiology Gut+ help regulate metabolism, making it easier to manage weight and tackle stubborn belly fat that often appears during menopause.

4. Enhances Nutrient Uptake

A balanced gut supports better absorption of essential nutrients, ensuring your body gets the vitamins and minerals it needs during hormonal transitions.

5. Reduces Stress and Improves Mood

Since gut health is closely tied to mood regulation, YourBiology Gut+ helps reduce stress and anxiety, offering emotional relief during menopause's hormonal shifts.

Why YourBiology Is a Great Supplement for Menopausal Women Trying to Lose Weight

If you’re a menopausal woman struggling with weight gain, particularly around the midsection, YourBiology Gut+ is a powerful supplement to consider. While PhenQ focuses on burning fat, boosting metabolism, and curbing cravings, YourBiology tackles weight management from a completely different angle—by improving gut health. When used together, these two supplements complement each other, addressing the root causes of menopausal weight gain more effectively.

Gut Health and Weight Loss: A Different Approach

During menopause, hormonal shifts could disrupt your gut microbiome, leading to bloating, slow digestion, and weight gain. YourBiology’s women-focused probiotic formula restores balance to your gut by delivering 20 billion CFUs of good bacteria, including strains like Lactobacillus acidophilus and Lactobacillus paracasei. Probiotic supplements work to optimize digestion, reduce bloating, and improve nutrient absorption—all essential for healthy weight management.

YourBiology also includes prebiotics (like inulin) to nourish these good bacteria and ensure they thrive, while digestive enzymes break down fats, proteins, and carbs, making digestion smoother. By promoting a healthier gut, YourBiology helps tackle issues like inflammation and sluggish metabolism, which are common barriers to weight loss during menopause.

How It Works Alongside PhenQ

While PhenQ tackles fat burning, appetite control, and energy levels, YourBiology complements this by supporting the gut-brain axis. Studies show that a healthy gut regulates serotonin production, which not only improves mood but also curbs emotional eating—a challenge many menopausal women face. Additionally, better digestion and reduce bloating from YourBiology helps you feel lighter and more comfortable, enhancing the overall weight-loss journey.

Additional Benefits for Menopausal Women

YourBiology doesn’t stop at weight management. It also:

Balances vaginal flora to address yeast overgrowth.

to address yeast overgrowth. Reduces stress by improving serotonin production.

by improving serotonin production. Improves skin health by supporting the skin barrier for a youthful glow.

The Perfect Tandem Solution

By combining PhenQ’s fat-burning power with YourBiology’s gut-healing properties, you can target menopausal weight reduction from two angles: metabolism and digestion. Together, they offer a holistic, science-backed approach to help you feel healthier, lighter, and more confident.

What is the Menopause

Menopause is a natural stage of life that every woman will experience, typically occurring between the ages of 45 and 55.

It marks the end of a woman’s reproductive years and is brought on by a significant decline in estrogen and other hormones. While menopause is a normal biological process, its symptoms vary widely from woman to woman, impacting both physical and emotional well-being.

Why the Menopause Causes Weight Gain

One of the most common challenges during menopause is weight gain. Many women notice an increase in body fat, particularly around the midsection, which feels frustrating and difficult to manage.

This weight gain is largely influenced by hormonal changes, such as decreased estrogen levels, which alters the way the body stores fat. Additionally, menopause often brings about a slower metabolism and a reduction in muscle mass, making it even harder to maintain a healthy weight.

However, maintaining a balanced lifestyle can make a significant difference in managing menopause symptoms and protecting long-term health. Regular physical activity, a nutrient-rich diet, and good sleep hygiene help mitigate weight gain and improve overall well-being. These healthy habits not only support weight management but also reduce the risk of chronic conditions such as cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, and metabolic syndrome—conditions that become more prevalent after menopause.

Though menopause is an inevitable part of aging, understanding its effects and taking proactive steps to care for your body can help you navigate this transition with confidence and vitality.

Understanding Menopausal Symptoms

Menopause affects every woman differently, but common symptoms include hot flashes, night sweats, mood swings, and vaginal dryness. These changes often begin during perimenopause, the years leading up to menopause, and sometimes linger into post-menopause, when hormone levels settle at lower levels.

A major factor behind these symptoms is the drop in estrogen. This hormonal shift doesn’t just cause discomfort—it also makes it easier to gain weight, especially around the belly. Slower metabolism and changes in fat storage during this time can make managing weight feel like an uphill battle.

The good news is that there are ways to ease the transition. Staying active, eating a balanced diet, and managing stress makes a big difference. Supplements like vitamin D can help keep your bones strong, while probiotics support gut health and digestion. Small, consistent changes can go a long way in making this stage of life more manageable.

Risks Associated with Menopausal Belly Fat

Menopausal weight gain, especially the buildup of belly fat, isn’t just frustrating—it can be dangerous to your health. As estrogen levels drop during menopause, many women notice an increase in stomach fat or excess weight around the middle. Unfortunately, this isn’t just about how your clothes fit. The fat stored around your abdomen can surround vital organs, leading to inflammation and increasing the risk of serious health issues.

Abdominal fat is strongly linked to a higher chance of developing chronic conditions including heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and certain cancers, such as breast and uterine cancer. It can also contribute to high blood pressure, insulin resistance, and metabolic syndrome. These risks could snowball if left unmanaged, potentially leading to heart attacks, strokes, or other life-threatening problems.

The good news? You can take control. Regular exercise such as walking, strength training, or yoga burns stomach fat and boosts your metabolism. Pair that with a balanced diet full of fiber, lean protein, and healthy fats, and you’re on your way to a healthier you. Supplements like omega-3s for inflammation, probiotics for digestion, and vitamin D for bone health can also give you a helpful boost.

By tackling belly fat head-on with these lifestyle changes, you’re not just protecting yourself from chronic illnesses—you’re improving your energy, confidence, and overall quality of life. It’s never too late to take charge of your health.

Effective Solutions for Weight Management For Older Women

Managing menopausal weight gain requires a multi-faceted approach. Adopting lifestyle changes like following a balanced, nutrient-rich diet, engaging in regular exercise, and practicing stress management techniques significantly reduce weight gain and ease menopausal symptoms.

Dietary supplements, including fiber, omega-3s, and probiotics, further support healthy digestion, metabolism, and overall well-being.

For some women, hormone therapy—such as estrogen replacement therapy—may be recommended by healthcare providers to address hormonal imbalances, which contribute to weight gain and other menopause-related challenges.

Best Menopause Supplements

Certain supplements, such as omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin D, and probiotics, help alleviate menopause symptoms and support overall health.

Menopause supplements, such as black cohosh and red clover, may also help reduce hot flashes and night sweats.

It’s essential to consult with a healthcare professional before taking any supplements to ensure they are safe and effective.

Dietary Changes for Older Females

For women going through menopause, hormonal changes make losing weight more challenging, especially with a slower metabolism and common symptoms like bloating and hot flashes. A diet focused on whole foods, fruits, vegetables, and whole grains can help manage weight while supporting overall health and hormonal balance.

Since metabolism naturally slows with age, eating fewer calories than you burn is essential—but it’s not just about eating less; it’s about eating smarter. Include protein-rich foods like fish, eggs, and beans to keep you full, maintain muscle mass, and boost metabolism. Add healthy fats from nuts, olive oil, and avocados to stabilize energy levels, and choose fiber-rich foods such as leafy greens and legumes to improve digestion and reduce bloating.

Cutting back on processed foods, refined sugars, and alcohol also balance hormones and prevent weight gain. Staying hydrated and reducing caffeine can ease hot flashes and help you feel more comfortable. These small changes make a big difference as your body adjusts.

Exercise and Physical Activity During Menopausal Transition

Regular exercise is crucial for managing menopausal weight gain and symptoms like mood swings and fatigue. Hormonal changes often cause belly fat to build up, so a mix of aerobic activity and strength training is ideal.

Cardio exercises (walking, swimming, or cycling) burn calories and improve heart health, while strength training helps maintain muscle mass, which naturally declines with age but is key for keeping your metabolism strong. Exercises like yoga or Pilates also ease stress, improve flexibility, and help with hot flashes.

Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity cardio weekly, with two strength-training sessions to support muscle and bone health. Staying active not only helps with weight loss but also boosts mood and energy, making it easier to navigate this stage of life feeling strong and confident.

10 Frequently Asked Questions About Menopause Supplements for Weight Loss and Belly Fat

1. Are menopause supplements effective for weight loss?

Yes, menopause supplements can support weight management by addressing factors like hormonal imbalances, slower metabolism, and digestive issues. Supplements like probiotics, appetite suppressants, and metabolism boosters work best when combined with a healthy diet and regular exercise.

2. How do probiotics target belly fat during menopause?

Probiotics improve gut health by balancing gut bacteria, which enhance digestion, reduce bloating, and regulate metabolism. Certain strains, like Lactobacillus acidophilus and Bifidobacterium breve, may also reduce fat storage and curb cravings.

3. Are dietary supplements for body fat safe for women over 50?

Most menopause supplements are designed with older women in mind and are generally safe. However, it’s important to choose high-quality products from reputable brands and consult your doctor before starting, especially if you’re on medication or have health conditions.

4. Do menopause weight loss pills target belly fat specifically?

While no pill can target belly fat exclusively, supplements that boost metabolism, reduce appetite, and balance hormones help prevent fat accumulation in the abdominal area, a common issue during menopause.

5. How long does it take to see results with menopause supplements?

Results vary depending on the supplement and individual factors. Many women notice improvements in digestion, energy, and mood within 2–4 weeks, but significant weight loss may take 8–12 weeks with consistent use and lifestyle changes.

6. Can I take menopause supplements with hormone replacement therapy (HRT)?

Yes, many menopause supplements, such as probiotics or natural weight loss pills, can be taken alongside HRT. However, always consult your healthcare provider to avoid potential interactions or side effects.

7. What ingredients should I look for in menopause weight loss products?

Look for ingredients like green tea extract (for metabolism), probiotics (for gut health), fiber (for appetite control), omega-3s (for inflammation), and vitamin D (for mood and bone health). Avoid products with unnecessary fillers or stimulants.

8. Are probiotics alone enough to lose weight and belly fat during menopause?

Probiotics are a great addition to your weight loss efforts as they support gut health and digestion, but they work best when combined with a balanced diet, regular exercise, and other lifestyle changes.

9. Do menopause supplements stop other symptoms like hot flashes or mood swings?

Many weight loss supplements for menopause also include ingredients that help alleviate other symptoms, like mood swings, hot flashes, and low energy levels. For example, vitamin D and probiotics improve mood, while omega-3s reduce inflammation and support overall well-being.

10. Do I need a prescription to buy menopause supplements for weight loss?No, most menopause supplements are available over the counter or online without a prescription. However, always choose clinically tested products from trusted brands and consult your doctor if you’re unsure which one is right for you.

