Integral Metals Welcomes Shervin Pishevar as an Advisor to the Company

CALGARY, Alberta, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integral Metals Corp. (CSE: INTG | OTC: ITGLF | FSE: ZK9) (the “Company” or “Integral”) is pleased to announce the addition of Shervin Pishevar as an Advisor to the Company. With his extensive experience as a serial entrepreneur and investor, Pishevar brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to Integral’s leadership team.

Mr. Pishevar has been instrumental in creating or championing multiple groundbreaking industries, including ride-sharing, cloud computing, quantum computing, AI, and new transportation technologies like Hyperloop. Shervin Pishevar’s track record spans over 27 years, during which he has led investments in transformative companies such as Uber, Airbnb, SpaceX, Robinhood, Facebook, Hims, Casper, and Postmates (acquired by Uber).

As an early investor and board member of Uber, Pishevar played a pivotal role in scaling the company into a global leader in transportation, furthering his reputation as a visionary in venture capital and tech innovation.

Mr. Pishevar’s other early investments include Dollar Shave Club (sold to Unilever for $1 billion), TaskRabbit (sold to IKEA), Cherry (sold to Lyft), Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty, Rapportive (acquired by LinkedIn), Aardvark (acquired by Google), and Mercury Bank (Series A). Pishevar has also backed frontier deep-tech startups like Varda Space, Gambit AI (a defense-tech company), and Gameto, a reinvention of IVF.

With over $7 billion in value created and more than $3 billion in profits distributed across his investments, Mr. Pishevar is recognized for his ability to identify and back game-changing companies. He is also the co-founder and former Executive Chairman of Virgin Hyperloop One, a company that launched the Hyperloop industry and redefined high-speed transportation systems.

Mr. Pishevar will assist Integral Metals with identifying new growth opportunities, providing guidance on the development of its projects, and identifying strategic advisors to help with the development of the Company’s core assets. His experience will play a pivotal role in helping Integral Metals execute its vision of reducing North America’s reliance on foreign rare earth and critical mineral sources.

Shervin Pishevar commented, “I’m excited to join Integral Metals in advancing its mission to explore and develop critical minerals—particularly gallium and rare earth elements. These resources are becoming essential to the future of technology, powering everything from semiconductors and quantum computers to defense systems and electric vehicles. It is vital that we source these materials from secure, transparent supply chains in North America—like those in Canada and the United States—rather than relying on foreign regimes that may not share our values or interests. Integral’s focus aligns with my passion for building resilient infrastructure to support innovation and sovereignty. I look forward to helping the company grow its impact and strengthen a domestic supply chain for these strategic materials.”

Paul Sparkes, CEO of Integral Metals, stated, “We are excited to have Shervin Pishevar join Integral Metals as an advisor. His experience in driving transformative technologies will be invaluable as we focus on critical minerals like gallium and rare earth elements, which are essential for high-tech applications. With these minerals becoming increasingly important for industries across North America, Shervin’s guidance will help Integral strengthen its role in securing a stable domestic supply of both gallium and rare earths.”

ABOUT INTEGRAL METALS CORP.

Integral is an exploration stage company, engaged in the business of mineral exploration for critical minerals, including gallium, germanium, and rare earth elements, with the goal of contributing to the development of a domestic supply chain for these minerals. Integral holds properties in mining-friendly jurisdictions in Canada and the United States of America, including the Northwest Territories, Manitoba and Montana, where it has received regulatory support for its exploration efforts.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words “could”, “intend”, “expect”, “believe”, “will”, “projected”, “estimated” and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company’s current beliefs or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, the Company’s future plans, including the Company’s plans to focus its efforts and resources on the Kap Property and its other mineral properties.

Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information, including, in respect of the forward-looking information included in this press release, assumptions regarding the future plans and strategies of the Company, including that the Company will continue to focus its efforts and resources on the Kap Property.

Although forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions of the Company’s management, there can be no assurance that any forward-looking information will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include, among other things, the risk that the Company’s business prospects and priorities may change, whether as a result of unexpected events, general market and economic conditions or as a result of the Company’s future exploration efforts, and that any such change may result in a re-deployment of the Company’s resources and efforts in a manner divergent from the Company’s current business plan or strategy. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.