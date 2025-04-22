Longjiang Forest Industry Group kicked off its fourth April 20 Tree Planting Day

HARBIN, China, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On the morning of April 20, Longjiang Forest Industry Group mobilized 18,500 people in volunteer activities to celebrate its fourth April 20 Tree Planting Day.

At the event, 216,300 new trees were planted in several forest zones. Participants include the executive team and officials of various departments of the headquarters, employees and residents in the forest zones, as well as leaders and staff from the Heilongjiang Federation of Trade Unions, Heilongjiang Committee of the Communist Youth League, Heilongjiang State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission, Heilongjiang Department of Human Resources and Social Security, Heilongjiang Committee of the China National Democratic Construction Association, etc.

Being planted are indigenous and precious species such as Korean pine (large ones), color-leaved trees, and fruit trees that are more than 1.5 meters tall. In this way, volunteer efforts are well aligned with the forest zones' vision, achieving a triple win of environment, economy, and society.

In addition, Longjiang Forest Industry Group has provided over 240,000 high-quality plants to support Qitaihe City's green belt project this year, creating an exemplary case of enterprise-government partnership in fostering a green community.

In the past four April 20 Tree Planting Days, 582,900 volunteers planted 5.6863 million trees to create a green area of 516.7 hectares in total. In the next four decades, the trees planted in this campaign are expected to sequester carbon of 34,100 tons on average per year, effectively boosting the forestry carbon sink to the next level.

Increasing greenery is to build momentum, and planting trees is to prepare for a better tomorrow. For four consecutive years, the April 20 Tree Planting Day has raised all walks of life's awareness of eco-friendliness and motivated people to make Heilongjiang a greener place.

Source: Longjiang Forest Industry Group