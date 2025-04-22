Announcement
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 February 2025, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 14.4bn (around USD 2bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The first phase of the share buy-back program will run from 7 February up to 6 August 2025. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 7.2bn (around USD 1bn).
The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 14 April to Wednesday 16 April, 2025:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
| Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|39,546
|457,949,280
|14 April 2025
|800
|10,341.6500
|8,273,320
|15 April 2025
|850
|10,647.7882
|9,050,620
|16 April 2025
|750
|10,633.6133
|7,975,210
|Total 14 – 16 April 2025
|2,400
|25,299,150
|Accumulated under the program
|41,946
|483,248,430
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
| Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation)
|223,869
|2,636,167,038
|14 April 2025
|4,010
|10,513.4027
|42,158,745
|15 April 2025
|4,260
|10,795.7019
|45,989,690
|16 April 2025
|3,760
|10,779.0705
|40,529,305
|Total 14 – 16 April 2025
|12,030
|128,677,740
|Bought from the Foundation*
|1,574
|10,696.3437
|16,836,045
|Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation)
|237,473
|2,781,680,823
*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 41,946 A shares and 344,969 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 2.44% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 22 April, 2025
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 3363 3484
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521
