Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 February 2025, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 14.4bn (around USD 2bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The first phase of the share buy-back program will run from 7 February up to 6 August 2025. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 7.2bn (around USD 1bn).



The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 14 April to Wednesday 16 April, 2025:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 39,546 457,949,280 14 April 2025 800 10,341.6500 8,273,320 15 April 2025 850 10,647.7882 9,050,620 16 April 2025 750 10,633.6133 7,975,210 Total 14 – 16 April 2025 2,400 25,299,150 Accumulated under the program 41,946 483,248,430 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation) 223,869 2,636,167,038 14 April 2025 4,010 10,513.4027 42,158,745 15 April 2025 4,260 10,795.7019 45,989,690 16 April 2025 3,760 10,779.0705 40,529,305 Total 14 – 16 April 2025 12,030 128,677,740 Bought from the Foundation* 1,574 10,696.3437 16,836,045 Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation) 237,473 2,781,680,823

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.



With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 41,946 A shares and 344,969 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 2.44% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 22 April, 2025

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 3363 3484

Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521





