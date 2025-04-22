Apollo Insights Initiates Coverage of Cango Inc.

NEW YORK, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Insights, an independent equity research firm, has initiated coverage of Cango Inc. (NYSE: CANG) highlighting Cango's move into bitcoin mining, market analysis and prospects.

Cango Inc. (NYSE: CANG) primarily operates a leading Bitcoin mining business. Cango has deployed its mining operation across strategic locations including North America, Middle East, South America and East Africa. Cango expanded into the crypto assets market in November 2024, driven by the development in blockchain technology, increasing prevalence of crypto assets and its endeavor to diversify its business. Meanwhile, Cango has continued to operate the automotive transaction service in China since 2010, aiming to make car purchases simple and enjoyable. For more information, please visit: www.cangoonline.com.

Apollo Insights specializes in delivering comprehensive, unbiased equity research for micro- and small-cap companies that often lack adequate market exposure, bridging the information gap between these companies and potential investors through our company-sponsored research. Our equity coverage includes investor-grade reports that combine deep business analysis with rigorous financial models to help educate investors, strengthen market narratives and foster long-term shareholder engagement.

