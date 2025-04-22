Graphene Market worth $2.94 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 24.0%, says MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Graphene Market is projected to grow from USD 1.00 billion in 2024 to USD 2.94 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 24.0% during the forecast period, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. the global graphene market is expected to grow in the coming years, the demand for graphene and graphene-based materials is on the rise due to the growing need for the material in various applications across numerous industries. The applications of graphene are diverse and crucial in various industries including electronics, automotive & transportation, aerospace & defense, construction, and other industries. The market is also expected to benefit from technological advancements in graphene manufacturing processes.

List of Key Players in Graphene Market:

Graphenea S.A (Spain) First Graphene (Australia) NanoXplore Inc. (Canada) Avanzare Innovacion Technologica S.L. (Spain) Global Graphene Group (US) Directa Plus S.P.A (Italy) Haydale Graphene Industries Plc (UK) ACS Material (US) The Sixth Element (Changzhou) Materials Technology Co. Ltd. (China) Xiamen Knano Graphene Technology Co., Ltd. (China) Universal Matter, Inc. (Canada)

Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges in Graphene Market:

Drivers: Growing demand in key end-use industries Restraint: Difficulty in mass production Opportunity: Rising demand in energy storage applications due to exceptional properties Challenge: Lack of standardization in graphene industry

Key Findings of the Study:

Bulk Graphene segment is expected to grow with highest CAGR in the Graphene Market during the forecasted period. Graphite is expected to have the largest share during the forecast period in terms of value. Composite application is expected to dominate the application segment during the forecast period in terms of value. Electronics end-use industry is expected to be the fastest growing end-use industry in the graphene market. Asia Pacific region is expected to registered highest CAGR both in terms of value and volume during forecasted period

Based on Source, the graphene market has been segmented into graphite, graphite oxide, reduced graphite oxide, and other sources. Other sources include petroleum coke, coal, and biomethane. In terms of value graphite segment held the largest market share, in 2023. The demand for graphite in consumer electronics such as smartphones and laptops is substantial due to its role in lithium-ion batteries. This thriving manufacturing environment supports a continuous need for graphite, further enhancing the graphene market.

Based on type, the graphene market has been segmented into bulk graphene and monolayer graphene. The demand for bulk graphene is growing rapidly due to its unique combination of extraordinary properties and potential applications across various industries. Graphene is one of the strongest known materials, yet incredibly lightweight. This makes it highly attractive for use in the aerospace, automotive, and construction industries, where strength and light weightiness are crucial.

Based on application, graphene market has been segmented into composite, energy harvesting & storage, paints, coatings & inks, electronics, and other applications. Other applications include membrane, tires, catalyst, biomedical segment, and photovoltaic cells. Composite segment held the largest market share, in terms of value in 2023. The higher contribution results from the established applications of graphene in composite components. Weight reduction is a major challenge in various end-use industries, such as aerospace, automotive, and sporting goods. These industries are expected to drive the demand for graphene in the future in composite applications.

Based on end-use industry, graphene market has been segmented into automotive & transportation, aerospace & defense, electronics, construction, and other end-use industries. Other end-use industries include membrane, tires, catalyst, biomedical segment, and photovoltaic cells. The automotive & transportation end-use industry held the largest share of the global graphene market in 2023. This significant share is due to the numerous applications of graphene in the automotive industry and the increasing demand for graphene-based products in electric vehicles. Graphene is preferred in this industry over other materials due to its exceptional properties such as high strength-to-weight ratio, enhanced performance, and durability.

Based on Region, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share of the graphene market. The Asia Pacific market mainly includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific has the presence of leading graphene manufacturers, such as The Sixth Element (Changzhou) Materials Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Xiamen Knano Graphene Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd. (India), and LHP Nanotechnologies LLP (India). These companies are responsible for several international collaborations and partnerships, contributing to a considerable regional market share in the global graphene market.

NanoXplore Inc. (Canada)

NanoXplore Inc. is a manufacturer and supplier of powdered graphene. The company develops standard and custom graphene-enhanced composite and plastic products for various industries and sectors, such as electronics, transportation, pipe, films, packaging, and industrial. NanoXplore Inc. operates through two reportable segments: Advanced Materials, Plastics, & Composite Products, and Battery Cells. The company manufactures and supplies graphene and graphene-based products through its Advanced Materials, Plastics, & Composite Products segment.

The company is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of powdered graphene, with a production capacity of 4,000 metric tons annually. NanoXplore Inc. exports its products to the UK, Switzerland, France, and many other countries.

The Sixth Element (Changzhou) Materials Technology Co., Ltd. (China)

The Sixth Element (Changzhou) Materials Technology Co., Ltd. is a global leading manufacturer of graphene, graphene oxide, and composites. The products manufactured by the company cater to various applications, such as paints & coatings and composite materials. Besides graphene oxide and graphene powder products and suspensions, The Sixth Element (Changzhou) Materials Technology, through its wholly owned subsidiary Wuxi Graphene Film, offers CVD-based graphene film products for various applications like flexible screens and others.

